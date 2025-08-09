School Fee Regulation Bill Passed by Delhi Assembly, Committees to be Formed, No Unilateral Fee Hikes

News

School Fee Regulation Bill 2025 passed by Delhi Assembly. Schools now cannot hile fee unilaterally and parents have the power to veto a decision. Thtree committes to be formed under the bill to regulate fee hike and manage disputes regarding increased fee.

Delhi School Fee Regulaton Bill 2025: Delhi State Assembly has passed the School Fee Regulation Bill 2025. As per the bill passed, parents now have the power to Veto a decision regarding fee hikes in schools. This ensures that school managements do not take a decision unilaterally to impose fee hikes. Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood mentioned that even if a single parent member disagrees with the proposal for fee hike it will not be approved. Parents will have Veto power and managements cannot impose the decision. Penalties for Fee Hike The bill further adds that schools found arbitrarily increasing fees will face penalties ranging from fines to losing the right to propose fee revisions in the future. If a school charges fees beyond the permitted limit the excess amount must be refunded within 20 working days. Failure to do so will invite escalating penalties which include fines doubled after 20 days, triple after 40 days and continue to increase with every 20 day delay.

A first time violation will result in a fine between Rs 1 Lakh and Rs 5 Lakh while repeated offence will lead to penalties from Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 10 Lakh.persistent violators may also be barred from holding official posts in the school management. Committee to be Formed for Fee Regulation The Bill mandates the formation of three committees to oversee the fee regulation process - School Level, District Level and Higher Level Revision Committee acting as the final authority in fee related disputes. School Level Committee The School Level Committee will include private unaided schools including Indian or Foreign boards minority run schools and those allocated on government land at concessional rates required to establish a school level fee regulation committee for every academic year under the bill.

The school level committee will be chaired by the management representative, principal as secretary, three teachers, five parents, one nominee from DoE and one member from Sc/St/OBC categories and two women. District Level Committee The District Committee will be chaired by the District of Education including Zone Deputy Director of Education, two principals nominated by the DoE and two parent representatives nominated by the DoE. Higher Level Revision Committee The Revision Committee will be headed by the director of Education and include eminent educationalists, chartered accountant, controller of accounts, representatives of schools and parents and a former education official. The decisions by the committee will be binding for three years. Working of the School Level Committees The list of committee members must be displayed within seven working days of its formation and the committee must conduct its first general meeting before August 15. Parents cannot serve on the committee for more than two consecutive years and will be eligible for renomination only after a gap of two years.