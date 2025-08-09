PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025: Download Scorecard Today Online at pgimer.edu.in; Steps to Download here

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 will be announced on the official website today, August 9, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on July 27, 2025 can visit the official website of PGIMER to check the result and download the merit list.

Once announced, the PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2025 will be available on the official website pgimer.edu.in. To check the result and download the scorecard students must visit the official website and login using the login id and password. Students will also be provided with a link on this page to check the results.

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 Important Dates

Check the schedule for BSc Nursing result and counselling process here.