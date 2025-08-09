PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025: Download Scorecard Today Online at pgimer.edu.in; Steps to Download here

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 will be announced on the official website today, August 9, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted on July 27, 2025 can visit the official website of PGIMER to check the result and download the merit list.
Once announced, the PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2025 will be available on the official website pgimer.edu.in. To check the result and download the scorecard students must visit the official website and login using the login id and password. Students will also be provided with a link on this page to check the results.
PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 Important Dates
Check the schedule for BSc Nursing result and counselling process here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Result expected date
|
August 9, 2025
|
Document verification of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic candidates invited for counseling
|
August 11, 2025
|
Counseling of B.Sc. Nursing (Post Basic)
|
August 12, 2025
|
Document verification of B.Sc. Nursing ) (4 years) candidates invited for counseling
|
August 13, 2025
|
Counseling of B.Sc. Nursing (4 years)
|
August 14, 2025
PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025 Date and Time
The date and time for the declaration of the BSc Nursing result 2025 has been confirmed. Students can check the entrance result on the official website today, August 9, 2025. Although the time of release of the result is not confirmed students are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
How to Download PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2025
The link for students to download the PGIMER BSc Nursing result 2025 will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of PGIMER
Step 2: Click on the login link on the homepage
Step 3: Login using the user id and password
Step 4: The BSc Nursing result link will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecard for further reference
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation