UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Maharashtra School Holiday: Schools Closed Today on Narali Poornima

Maharashtra Schools closed today for Narali Poornima. Check details here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 8, 2025, 11:25 IST
Maharashtra Schools Closed Today on Narali Poornima
Maharashtra Schools Closed Today on Narali Poornima
Register for Result Updates

Maharashtra School Holiday: Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a school holiday for all schools and offices on the occasion of Narali Poornima. The notification issued by the BMC mentions that all essential services are excluded from the order. 

The decision comes after the Maharashtra government's declaration of a public holiday for state and semi-government offices in Mumbai for the festival. 

As per the press release issued, BMC schools and non-essential civic offices will remain closed today, August 8. Essential services will continue to function, the order further adds. 

Narali Poornima marks the beginning of the monsoon in Maharashtra, holding special importance for the fishing community.

Also Read: MP Board 2025-26: Madhya Pradesh Board APAAR ID Optional For Classes 9th to 12th Exams; Details here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News