Maharashtra School Holiday: Schools Closed Today on Narali Poornima

Maharashtra School Holiday: Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a school holiday for all schools and offices on the occasion of Narali Poornima. The notification issued by the BMC mentions that all essential services are excluded from the order.

The decision comes after the Maharashtra government's declaration of a public holiday for state and semi-government offices in Mumbai for the festival.

As per the press release issued, BMC schools and non-essential civic offices will remain closed today, August 8. Essential services will continue to function, the order further adds.

Narali Poornima marks the beginning of the monsoon in Maharashtra, holding special importance for the fishing community.

