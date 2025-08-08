MP Board 2025-26: Madhya Pradesh Board APAAR ID Optional For Classes 9th to 12th Exams; Details here

MP Board: The Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID will be optional on all test application forms for Classes 9–12 for the 2025–2026 academic year, according to a statement released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The previous order that made APAAR ID necessary starting this year has been revised by this decision. In order to streamline academic records, the National Credit Framework (NCrF) introduced the APAAR ID, which gives students a permanent and distinct academic identity.

The Board has confirmed that APAAR ID submission in examination forms will be mandatory starting in the 2026–2027 academic year, even though students will not be asked to present this ID in the forthcoming session. The official notification clarified that this relaxation is temporary, allowing schools and students more time to complete the APAAR registration process before it becomes mandatory next year.