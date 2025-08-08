MP Board 2025-26: Madhya Pradesh Board APAAR ID Optional For Classes 9th to 12th Exams; Details here

MP Board: The Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID will be optional on all test application forms for Classes 9–12 for the 2025–2026 academic year, according to a statement released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The previous order that made APAAR ID necessary starting this year has been revised by this decision. In order to streamline academic records, the National Credit Framework (NCrF) introduced the APAAR ID, which gives students a permanent and distinct academic identity.
The Board has confirmed that APAAR ID submission in examination forms will be mandatory starting in the 2026–2027 academic year, even though students will not be asked to present this ID in the forthcoming session. The official notification clarified that this relaxation is temporary, allowing schools and students more time to complete the APAAR registration process before it becomes mandatory next year.
How to Enroll For The MP Board Class 9 Exam?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to enroll for the MP Board Class 9 Exam:
-
On your computer or mobile device, use a dependable internet connection to access the official MPBSE portal.
-
Select the "Class 9 Enrollment 2025–26" link from the homepage's student services section.
-
Enter your school code and login information that the administration has sent you to access online enrollment.
-
Accurately fill out the online enrollment application form with your personal, academic, and contact information.
-
Provide scanned copies in the required format and size of any required papers, including a recent photo and signature.
-
Use the available payment methods to pay the relevant enrollment cost online, as well as any late fees that may apply.
-
Examine the application thoroughly, download the acknowledgement receipt for future use and confirmation, and submit the application.
MP Board Class 9 Enrolment and Exam Form Deadlines for 2025–26
The enrollment procedure for Class 9 students for the 2025–2026 academic year has started, according to the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Enrollment must be completed by September 30, 2025, in order to avoid a late fee. By paying a Rs 300 late charge, students who miss this deadline can still enroll until November 30, 2025.
In accordance with board regulations, students who were admitted for the 2024–2025 academic year but were unable to finish their Class 9 or Class 11 enrollment might do so by September 30, 2025, by paying the standard enrollment fee plus a late fee of Rs 1,000.
By September 15, 2025, online applications for the Class 10, Class 12, and Diploma in Pre-School Education (DPSE) exams must be filed. A standard fee of Rs 1,200 is required. For 2025–26, Class 10 admission lists and exam forms will be prepared online based on Class 9 enrolment records.
