TBJEE 2025 PCB counselling: The TBJEE 2025 PCB counseling schedule has been released by the Tripura government. It will take place offline at the KL Auditorium in Agartala from August 12–14. On the day designated for their rank, candidates must register between 10 and 11 a.m., provide original documentation, and finish the admissions procedures right away after being assigned a seat.

Aug 8, 2025, 10:33 IST
TBJEE Counselling 2025
TBJEE 2025 PCB counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 2025 counseling schedule for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group has been made public by the Tripura government. The KL Auditorium at Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital will host the second session of offline counseling from August 12 to August 14. Admission to undergraduate nursing, pharmacy, and paramedical programs in Tripura is handled through this counseling process. On the designated day, candidates must register between 10 and 11 a.m. 

Every day, as soon as registration is finished, the seat allocation procedure will start. Candidates must make sure they bring the required documentation for verification and arrive on time. This round aims to fill remaining vacant seats and provide eligible candidates with the opportunity to secure admission in their preferred courses for the 2025 academic session.

TBJEE 2025 PCB Counselling: Important Dates

The original copies of all pertinent educational and personal records must be brought to the counseling meetings by every candidate registered under the TBJEE PCB group. Below is the rank-by-rank schedule for Tripura JEE counseling.

Counselling date

TBJEE PCB rank

August 12

1 to 1000

August 13

1001 to 2500

August 14

2501 and above

How To Apply For TBJEE 2025 PCB Counselling?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the TBJEE 2025 PCB Counselling:

  • On the day you have been assigned to counseling, go to the KL Auditorium at Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital.

  • For verification purposes throughout the registration procedure, bring all necessary original documents, photocopies, and your TBJEE 2025 rank card.

  • Between ten and eleven in the morning, finish the offline registration process at the counseling location.

  • Each day when registration is over, wait for the authorities to announce the counseling schedule and instructions.

  • During the allotment session, choose your desired PCB group seat and college.

  • Complete the admissions procedures right away, as directed by the on-site counseling authorities, to confirm your seat assignment.

