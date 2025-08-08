TBJEE 2025 PCB counselling: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 2025 counseling schedule for the Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) group has been made public by the Tripura government. The KL Auditorium at Agartala Government Medical College and Hospital will host the second session of offline counseling from August 12 to August 14. Admission to undergraduate nursing, pharmacy, and paramedical programs in Tripura is handled through this counseling process. On the designated day, candidates must register between 10 and 11 a.m.

Every day, as soon as registration is finished, the seat allocation procedure will start. Candidates must make sure they bring the required documentation for verification and arrive on time. This round aims to fill remaining vacant seats and provide eligible candidates with the opportunity to secure admission in their preferred courses for the 2025 academic session.