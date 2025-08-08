DU UG Admission 2025: Mid-Entry Application Window Opens Today at 5 PM; Details Here

DU UG admission 2025: The UG 2025 mid-entry admissions window will start at the University of Delhi (DU) today, August 8, at 5:00 p.m. Applications are accepted until August 10 on the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who wanted to apply for open seats but did not register for previous rounds of allocation might use this opportunity. Rs 1,000 is the application fee for DU UG mid-entry 2025.
The DU UG 3rd round 2025 calendar states that the results for round 1 performance-based program allocation will be made public on August 13 and the results for CW, ECA, and sports categories on August 15. Seats can be accepted by candidates from August 13 to August 18. Colleges have until August 18 to review and accept online applications.
How To Apply For The DU UG Admission 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the DU UG admission 2025:
-
Go to ugadmission.uod.ac.in, the official DU UG admission website, using a reliable internet connection.
-
On the homepage, click the "Mid-Entry Registration" option to start the application process.
-
Use your password and CUET application number to log in, or register if you're a first-time applicant.
-
In the online application form, precisely provide the necessary academic, personal, and CUET score information.
-
The list of open seats was issued today; use it to choose and arrange your desired courses and colleges.
-
Provide scanned copies in the required size and format of your signature, photo, and any other required paperwork.
-
Online, pay the Rs 1,000 non-refundable application fee. Then, save the completed form and send it in before the deadline.
DU UG Admission 2025: Mid-Entry, Preference Editing, and Seat Availability
The mid-entry process now allows candidates who were not given seats in rounds 1 and 2 of DU UG admission 2025 to change their preferences. Before the deadline, they have to make sure their changed choices are stored and submitted. At 5 p.m. today, the University of Delhi will also provide the list of open spots, allowing candidates to make well-informed decisions.
Following the DU UG upgrade round allocations in 2025, 71,130 admissions have been verified thus far, according to official data. A total of 71,624 seats are available at Delhi University for 79 undergraduate programs, comprising 186 BA course combinations, in addition to other courses provided by 69 colleges and departments. For qualified candidates, this mid-entry and preference-editing stage offers a vital chance, as there are just a few seats left. The DU UG admission 2025 process is set to conclude on August 19, marking the final stage of the current admission cycle.
