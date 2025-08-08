DU UG Admission 2025: Mid-Entry Application Window Opens Today at 5 PM; Details Here

DU UG admission 2025: The UG 2025 mid-entry admissions window will start at the University of Delhi (DU) today, August 8, at 5:00 p.m. Applications are accepted until August 10 on the official website, ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who wanted to apply for open seats but did not register for previous rounds of allocation might use this opportunity. Rs 1,000 is the application fee for DU UG mid-entry 2025.

The DU UG 3rd round 2025 calendar states that the results for round 1 performance-based program allocation will be made public on August 13 and the results for CW, ECA, and sports categories on August 15. Seats can be accepted by candidates from August 13 to August 18. Colleges have until August 18 to review and accept online applications.

How To Apply For The DU UG Admission 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the DU UG admission 2025: