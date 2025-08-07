WBCAP Merit List 2025: WBCHSE First Phase UG Admissions Allotment Status Today at wbcap.in; Check Here

WBCAP Merit List 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) is set to release the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Merit List today, August 7, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at wbcap.in to check their status. Candidates are required to verify their merit rank and allotted seats by logging into the portal.

The merit list will be prepared on the performance of the candidates in their Class 12 or equivalent examinations. The list will include the names of the shortlisted candidates and their allotted colleges and courses.

WBCAP Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the WBCAP Admission 2025 details here: