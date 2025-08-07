UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
WBCAP Merit List 2025: WBCHSE First Phase UG Admissions Allotment Status Today at wbcap.in; Check Here

WBCAP Merit List 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) will release the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Merit List today, August 7, 2025. Candidates can check their status, merit rank, and allotted seats by logging into the official website, wbcap.in.

Aug 7, 2025, 15:22 IST
WBCAP Merit List 2025 to be released today, August 7, 2025.
WBCAP Merit List 2025: The West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE) is set to release the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Merit List today, August 7, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website at wbcap.in to check their status. Candidates are required to verify their merit rank and allotted seats by logging into the portal. 

The merit list will be prepared on the performance of the candidates in their Class 12 or equivalent examinations. The list will include the names of the shortlisted candidates and their allotted colleges and courses.

WBCAP Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the WBCAP Admission 2025 details here: 

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP)

Board name 

West Bengal Council of Higher Education (WBSCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbcap.in

State 

West Bengal 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Admission mode 

Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP)

Merit list release date 

August 7, 2025

Log in credentials 

User ID

Password 

How to check WBCAP Merit List 2025?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check the WBCAP Merit list 2025 online on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at wbcap.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Student Login’ section
  3. In the log in window, enter your User ID and Password
  4. In your candidate dashboard, check your seat allotment details 
  5. Download the allotment letter for future reference

What after Release of WBCAP Merit List 2025?

Candidates who are allotted seats must follow the mentioned steps of admissions:

  1. Pay the seat acceptance fee online via Debit/Card, Net Banking, UPI, or QR Code.
  2. Report to your allotted college for document verification.

Also Read:  wbjeeb.nic.in Result 2025 LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Date Postponed

