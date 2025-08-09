Karela is a green, elongated vegetable with a rough, bumpy skin and a sharp, bitter taste. It is a popular ingredient in Indian and Asian cuisines, often prepared in curries, stir-fries, and even stuffed recipes. Known for its medicinal value, karela is considered a superfood in many cultures. But what is karela called in English? Let’s explore below. English Name of Karela In English, karela is called bitter gourd or bitter melon. This name comes from its naturally bitter flavour, which is due to compounds that are also beneficial for health. It is a vegetable that is eaten cooked, juiced, or even pickled and is equally valued for its culinary and medicinal uses. Origin of Karela Bitter gourd is believed to have originated in Africa and later spread to Asia, where it became a staple vegetable in tropical and subtropical regions. Historical records show it has been cultivated in India for hundreds of years, and it is deeply connected with Ayurvedic practices for its healing properties.

Largest Producers of Bitter Gourd India is one of the largest producers and consumers of bitter gourd in the world, with cultivation spread across states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh. Other major producing countries include China, Thailand, and the Philippines, where it is also a common part of traditional diets. Popular Uses of Karela Karela can be cooked in many delicious ways. It is used in curries, fried dishes, and stuffed preparations in Indian kitchens. Its juice is consumed as a health tonic, especially for diabetes control, while pickled karela adds a tangy, bitter-sweet touch to meals. In traditional medicine, karela is used to aid digestion, boost immunity, and improve skin health. Interesting Facts About Karela Rich in Nutrients: Karela is packed with vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, and dietary fiber, making it a nutrient-dense vegetable. These nutrients help improve immunity and overall well-being.