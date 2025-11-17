What is the capital of Bulgaria?

Capital of Bulgaria: Bulgaria is a country located in Southeast Europe on the Balkan Peninsula. The official name of the country is Republic of Bulgaria. It is known for its rich cultural heritage and diverse landscapes. Do you know what is the capital city of Bulgaria? The capital of Bulgaria is Sofia. It is also known as the "Heart of Bulgaria". Sofia is the largest urban center in Bulgaria and stands as the political, economic, and cultural hub of the country. As of 2025, the capital of Bulgaria, Sofia’s population is estimated at approximately 1.3 Million residents, reflecting its role as a vibrant and growing metropolis. Sofia’s strategic location at the foot of Vitosha Mountain adds to its natural beauty and appeal, making it a key destination for tourism and business in the region. Know about the capital city of Bulgaria, its population, language, landmarks, and what makes it unique.

According to the latest data, Sofia's population is approximately 1.3 Million as of 2025, making it the most populous city in Bulgaria. It serves as the nation's political, cultural, and economic center with a vibrant mix of modern life and ancient heritage. Check Out: Thanksgiving Activities and Games for Students: List of Top 7! Why is Sofia, Bulgaria famous? The capital of Bulgaria, Sofia boasts a unique blend of ancient history and modern development, with landmarks dating back thousands of years alongside contemporary infrastructure. Sofia is renowned for:

Its impressive historical landmarks, including the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, one of the largest Eastern Orthodox cathedrals in the world.

Ancient Roman ruins located in the city center, such as the Serdica archaeological complex.

Numerous mineral springs, with the Sofia Central Mineral Baths being notable.

Hosting the National Palace of Culture, the largest conference and concert center in Bulgaria.

The nearby Vitosha Mountain offers year-round outdoor activities. What makes Sofia unique? Key Facts about the Capital of Bulgaria With its strategic location in the Sofia Valley and a population exceeding 1.3 million, it serves as the heart of Bulgarian political, economic, and social life. Blend of tradition and progress defines Sofia as a dynamic capital city. Sofia stands out because:

Detail Information Significance Founding/Age Inhabited for over 7,000 years One of the oldest cities in Europe and the world. Notable Landmark Boyana Church A UNESCO World Heritage Site featuring exceptional 13th-century medieval frescoes. Character Combines modern urban life with rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. A dynamic European capital at the foot of Vitosha Mountain. Economy/Education High literacy rate; growing center for startups and higher education. Reflects its role as a modern economic and technological hub in the Balkans. What language is spoken in Sofia, Bulgaria? Bulgarian is the official and primarily spoken language in Sofia. However English is widely spoken, especially among younger generations and in tourism sectors. Other languages like Russian, German, French, and Spanish are also spoken by some residents.