TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment: The TS EAMCET counselling 2025 Final phase allotment result is expected to be issued on or before August 10, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the third and final phase of seat allotment can check the allotment result on the official counselling portal

TG EAPCET 2025 counselling final phase allotment result will include the list of candidates eligible for admissions to the higher education courses. Students allotted seats are required to report to the colleges for admission from August 11 to 13, 2025. Candidates are advised to carry all necessary documents with them for the admission purpose.

TS EAMCET 2025 counselling round 3 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result.