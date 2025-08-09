UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
TG EAPCET counselling 2025 Final Phase provisional allotment result to be announced on or before August 10. Candidates can check the allotment result through link available at tgeapcet.nic.in

Aug 9, 2025, 11:03 IST
TG EAPCET counselling 2025 Final Phase Allotment
TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment: The TS EAMCET counselling 2025 Final phase allotment result is expected to be issued on or before August 10, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the third and final phase of seat allotment can check the allotment result on the official counselling portal

TG EAPCET 2025 counselling final phase allotment result will include the list of candidates eligible for admissions to the higher education courses. Students allotted seats are required to report to the colleges for admission from August 11 to 13, 2025. Candidates are advised to carry all necessary documents with them for the admission purpose. 

TS EAMCET 2025 counselling round 3 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule

Students participating in the final phase of TG EAPCET counselling can check the schedule here

Event

Date

Allotment result

On or before August 10, 2025

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

August 10 to 12, 2025

Reporting at the College, in case of change of Branch/College

August 11 to 13, 2025

TS EAMCET Final Phase Allotment 2025: How to Check

Students can follow the steps provided below to check the TG EAPCET final phase provisional allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET counselling

Step 2: Click on the final phase allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the details in the college wise allotment list

Step 4: The final phase allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

