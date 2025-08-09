TS EAMCET 2025 Final Phase Allotment: The TS EAMCET counselling 2025 Final phase allotment result is expected to be issued on or before August 10, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the third and final phase of seat allotment can check the allotment result on the official counselling portal
TG EAPCET 2025 counselling final phase allotment result will include the list of candidates eligible for admissions to the higher education courses. Students allotted seats are required to report to the colleges for admission from August 11 to 13, 2025. Candidates are advised to carry all necessary documents with them for the admission purpose.
TS EAMCET 2025 counselling round 3 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the allotment result.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
Students participating in the final phase of TG EAPCET counselling can check the schedule here
|
Event
|
Date
|
Allotment result
|
On or before August 10, 2025
|
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
|
August 10 to 12, 2025
|
Reporting at the College, in case of change of Branch/College
|
August 11 to 13, 2025
TS EAMCET Final Phase Allotment 2025: How to Check
Students can follow the steps provided below to check the TG EAPCET final phase provisional allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET counselling
Step 2: Click on the final phase allotment result link
Step 3: Enter the details in the college wise allotment list
Step 4: The final phase allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
