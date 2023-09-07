CBSE Structural Organisation in Animals Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 7

Structural Organisation in Animals Class 11 MCQs: Practise important MCQs from Chapter 7 Structural Organisation in Animals of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

Structural Organisation in Animals MCQs: CBSE Class 11 Biology is one of the essential subjects for students who are willing to pursue a career in scientific research. Having an understanding of this subject is beneficial in many ways. The syllabus for CBSE Class 11 Biology is quite diverse and new for students, as it includes topics that they have never studied before. CBSE has also revised its CBSE Class 11 Biology syllabus by deleting some topics.

Here, students can read, solve, and download MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Biology: Structural Organisation in Animals, Chapter 7. These MCQs were created according to the revised syllabus and follow the NCERT language.

Structural Organisation in Animals Class 11 MCQs

1. Identify the correct order of cellular organisation

a) cell, tissue, organ, organ system, organism

b) cell, tissues, organ system, organism

c) molecules, cells, organs, organ system

d) none of the above





2. Organisms whose body temperature varies with the temperature of the environment are called.

a) Poikilotherms

b) Cold-Blooded

c) Homeotherms

d) Both a and c are correct

3. The ability to change the colour to hide is called

a) Camouflage

b) Mimicry

c) None of the above

d) Both a and b are correct

4. The respiratory organs of frogs include

a) Lungs

b) Skin

c) Nose

d) Both a and b are correct

5. Male frogs can be distinguished from female frogs by

a) Presence of sound-producing vocal sacs

b) Skin colour

c) A copulatory pad on the first digit of the forelimbs

d) Both a and c are correct

Answer Key

1. a) cell, tissue, organ, organ system, organism

2. d) Both a and c are correct

3. a) Camouflage

4. d) Both a and b are correct

5. d) Both a and c are correct







