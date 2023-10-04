CBSE Excretory Products and Their Elimination Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 16

Excretory Products and Their Elimination Class 11 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 16 Excretory Products and Their Elimination of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

Excretory Products and Their Elimination Class 11 MCQs

1. What is the primary nitrogenous waste product excreted by mammals?

a. Urea

b. Ammonia

c. Creatinine

d. Uric acid

2. Which of the following organs is responsible for the filtration of blood and formation of urine in humans?

a. Liver

b. Kidneys

c. Lungs

d. Spleen

3. Which part of the nephron is primarily responsible for the reabsorption of essential nutrients and ions back into the bloodstream?

a. Bowman's capsule

b. Proximal convoluted tubule

c. Loop of Henle

d. Distal convoluted tubule

4. Which hormone regulates the reabsorption of water in the distal tubules and collecting ducts of the nephron?

a. Insulin

b. Thyroxine

c. Antidiuretic hormone (ADH)

d. Aldosterone

5. Which of the following is not a function of the urinary system?

a. Regulation of blood pressure

b. Filtration of blood

c. Synthesis of digestive enzymes

d. Removal of metabolic waste products

6. What is the normal pH range of urine in humans?

a. Acidic (pH < 7)

b. Neutral (pH = 7)

c. Alkaline (pH > 7)

d. It varies widely between individuals.

7. In which part of the nephron does the process of ultrafiltration occur?

a. Proximal convoluted tubule

b. Loop of Henle

c. Distal convoluted tubule

d. Bowman's capsule

8. What is the function of the urethra in the excretory system?

a. Filtration of blood

b. Storage of urine

c. Transport of urine from the bladder to the outside

d. Reabsorption of water

9. What is the primary function of the countercurrent multiplier system in the nephron, particularly in the loop of Henle?

a. To regulate blood sugar levels

b. To maintain blood pH

c. To create a concentration gradient for urine concentration

d. To stimulate the release of antidiuretic hormone (ADH)

10. Which hormone is produced by the heart in response to high blood pressure and acts to increase sodium and water excretion by the kidneys?

a. Insulin

b. Atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP)

c. Cortisol

d. Growth hormone

Answer Key

a Urea b Kidneys b Proximal convoluted tubule c Antidiuretic hormone (ADH) c Synthesis of digestive enzymes a Acidic, pH < 7 d Bowman's capsule c Transport of urine from the bladder to the outside c To create a concentration gradient for urine concentration b Atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP)







