Important CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 2 Biological Classification MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 11 Biological Classification Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 2 Biological Classification of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 11 MCQs for Biology Chapter 2: According to you, between essay-type and MCQ-type assessments, which one is more difficult? Most of the answers will say MCQ-type assessment, which is true to a major extent. In an essay-type assessment, you have a chance to extend your answer and express that you know the concept and its details. The evaluator ignores the writing part and gives some points based on the efforts made. Like we say, ‘extra marks for good handwriting’. But the scenario is not that lenient for MCQ-type assessment. You've got only one attempt, and your choice will either be right or wrong, without any in-between. This is why most exams involve MCQs in their question papers for a fast and clear evaluation of knowledge.

Read: CBSE Class 11 Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Read: CBSE Class 11 NCERT Revised Content 2023-24

Read: Class 11 Biology Revised Syllabus 2023–2024

The best way to get good marks in MCQ-type assessments is to practise a lot of MCQs. This will boost your knowledge and confidence. The exams are near, and as you must be aware, CBSE papers have MCQs in their first section. Through this article, we aim to prepare CBSE Class 11 Biology students for their exams. Thus, we have created ten medium-to-tough MCQs from CBSE Class 11 Biology, Chapter 2 Biological Classification. These MCQs are directly framed from the revised NCERT Class 11 Biology textbook. We recommend students practise these MCQs to get good marks in their exams. A free PDF of these ten MCQs is also attached to this article. Read and download for future reference.

MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Biology Chapter 2: Biological Classification

1. Which of these was not a characteristic of the five key kingdom classification?

a) Type of Cell Wall

b) Mode of Reproduction

c) Type of Cell Division

d) Type of Cell





2. Who used simple morphological characters to classify plants into trees, shrubs and herbs?

a) Aristotle

b) Linnaeus

c) R.H. Whittaker

d) Mendel

3. The shape of Bacilli is

a) Rod-shaped

b) Comma shaped

c) Spiral shaped

d) Spherical shaped

4. Blue-green algae belong to which of these categories?

a) Archaebacteria

b) Eubacteria

c) Algae

d) None of the above





5. Desmids is the name given to

a) Golden Algae

b) Diatoms

c) Both a and b

d) None of the above

6. Red tides are caused by

a) Dinoflagellates

b) Euglenoids

c) Algae

d) Slime moulds

7. Identify the Protists:

a) A- Dinoflagellates, C- Euglena, C- Slime Mould, B- Paramoecium b) A- Dinoflagellates, B- Euglena, C- Slime Mould, D- Paramoecium c) B- Dinoflagellates, A- Euglena, D- Slime Mould, C- Paramoecium d) B- Dinoflagellates, D- Euglena, C- Slime Mould, A- Paramoecium

8. Karyogamy is defined as

a) Fusion of plasma membrane

b) Fusion of cell membrane

c) Fusion of two nuclei

d) Fusion of cytoplasm

9. Mushrooms belongs to which class of fungi?

a) Phycomycetes

b) Ascomycetes

c) Basidiomycetes

d) Deuteromycetes

10. Lichens is the mutual association of

a) Algae and Fungi

b) Cynobacteria and Fungi

c) Green algae and Fungi

d) Mycorihiza and algae

Answer Key

1. c) Type of Cell Division

2. a) Aristotle

3. a) Rod-shaped

4. b) Eubacteria

5. a) Golden Algae

6. a) Dinoflagellates

7. b) A- Dinoflagellates, B- Euglena, C- Slime Mould, D- Paramoecium

8. c) Fusion of two nuclei

9. c) Basidiomycetes

10. a) Algae and Fungi

To enhance your knowledge read the NCERT textbooks

Read: CBSE Class 11 Biology Revised NCERT textbook

Also read;

CBSE Class 11 Revised NCERT Textbooks