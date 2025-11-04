Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Which City is Called the Evergreen City of India?

Thiruvananthapuram is called the Evergreen City of India for its year-round greenery, eco-friendly development, tropical climate, and tourism attractions. Thiruvananthapuram is the capital of Kerala.

Evergreen City of India: Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, is famously known as the Evergreen City of India. The title reflects its lush natural beauty, green landscapes, tree-lined avenues, backwaters, beaches, and eco-friendly development. The city retains a fresh, vibrant, and green appearance throughout the year thanks to its tropical climate and greenery-focused urban planning.

Which city is known as the Evergreen City of India?

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala holds the title. It remains lush and green throughout the year thanks to tropical forests, gardens, rain-nourished vegetation, and sustainable city planning. The abundance of palm trees, parks, and protected green zones makes it stand out among Indian cities.

What makes Thiruvananthapuram evergreen?

Its consistent tropical rains, dense vegetation, coastal ecosystem, and government focus on greenery preservation help it remain naturally beautiful year-round. The Western Ghats also support ecological richness and fresh air circulation.

Which state is Thiruvananthapuram in?

Thiruvananthapuram is in Kerala, on the southwestern coast of India. Kerala itself is known as God’s Own Country, famous for backwaters, greenery, wildlife, and rich cultural heritage.

Why Thiruvananthapuram is Called the Evergreen City of India?

City with Abundant Greenery

Thiruvananthapuram is covered with coconut groves, botanical gardens, forest belts, and landscaped parks. The city’s greenery blends seamlessly with its cultural and administrative zones, offering a refreshing natural environment rarely seen in urban India.

Tropical Climate Supporting Greenery

With regular monsoon showers and warm tropical weather, the city supports evergreen vegetation throughout the year, creating a healthy and scenic atmosphere for residents and tourists.

Eco-Friendly Urban Development

Kerala’s capital prioritizes sustainability, green zones, and efficient waste management. This commitment to environmental preservation helps maintain a clean, pollution-controlled, and naturally rich urban ecosystem.

Scenic Natural Attractions

The city is blessed with beaches like Kovalam and Shanghumugham, the hill paradise Ponmudi, and nearby backwaters and lakes, adding layers of natural beauty that support its evergreen identity.

Interesting Facts About Thiruvananthapuram

1. One of India’s Most Eco-Friendly Capitals

Known for strong environmental governance, greenery preservation, and high cleanliness ranking among Indian capitals.

2. Home to Padmanabhaswamy Temple

The temple is famous globally for its gold treasures, historic architecture, and religious significance.

3. India’s Space & Scientific Hub

ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, research institutes, and technology parks make it a scientific powerhouse.

4. Hill & Beach Destination Together

Visitors enjoy both tranquil beaches and cool hill retreats within short distances, a rare combination in one city.

5. Ayurveda and Cultural Centre

Renowned for traditional Ayurveda healing centres and arts like Kathakali, making it a wellness and culture hotspot.

