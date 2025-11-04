Which City is Called the Evergreen City of India?

Evergreen City of India: Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, is famously known as the Evergreen City of India. The title reflects its lush natural beauty, green landscapes, tree-lined avenues, backwaters, beaches, and eco-friendly development. The city retains a fresh, vibrant, and green appearance throughout the year thanks to its tropical climate and greenery-focused urban planning.

Which city is known as the Evergreen City of India?

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala holds the title. It remains lush and green throughout the year thanks to tropical forests, gardens, rain-nourished vegetation, and sustainable city planning. The abundance of palm trees, parks, and protected green zones makes it stand out among Indian cities.

What makes Thiruvananthapuram evergreen?

Its consistent tropical rains, dense vegetation, coastal ecosystem, and government focus on greenery preservation help it remain naturally beautiful year-round. The Western Ghats also support ecological richness and fresh air circulation.