What is the Full Form of SOS?

SOS Full form: The term SOS is one of the most well-known distress signals used around the world. You might have seen it in movies, on ships, or even in emergency messages, but many people are not aware of what SOS actually stands for. It is commonly associated with help or danger situations, especially in communication during emergencies.

The full form of SOS is often misunderstood, as it is not a phrase or a set of words, but a Morse code signal used to indicate a call for help. Over time, it became recognized globally as a symbol of distress and urgency.

Full Form of SOS

The full form of SOS is often mistaken as “Save Our Souls” or “Save Our Ship.” However, SOS does not officially stand for any specific phrase. It was chosen simply because it is easy to recognize and transmit in Morse code - three dots (· · ·), three dashes (---), and three dots (· · ·).