CBSE Biomolecules Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 9

Biomolecules Class 11 MCQs: Practice important MCQs from Chapter 9 Biomolecules of Class 11 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 11 Biology Board Exam 2024

Biomolecules MCQs: Students of Class 11 Science get to know the biomolecules and their types for the first time from this chapter. Thus, the chapter is difficult for CBSE Class 11 Biology students to learn and remember. But students don’t have to worry, as only a fixed type of question is asked from Biomolecules in the form of MCQs. The rest you may have to tackle in short and longer answer-type questions. To help students with Biomolecules Class 11 MCQs, we have created some practice questions here. These Biomolecules Class 11 MCQs with answers will not only enhance your knowledge but also build your confidence. Check the Biomolecules Class 11 MCQ questions and include them in your CBSE Class 11 Biology exam preparation.

1. Which biomolecule is the primary source of energy in living organisms?

a. Proteins

b. Carbohydrates

c. Nucleic acids

d. Lipids

2. Which monosaccharide is known as "blood sugar"?

a. Glucose

b. Fructose

c. Galactose

d. Sucrose

3. Enzymes, antibodies, and hormones are examples of:

a. Carbohydrates

b. Proteins

c. Lipids

d. Nucleic acids

4. The building blocks of proteins are:

a. Nucleotides

b. Amino acids

c. Monosaccharides

d. Fatty acids

5. Which of the following is not a function of lipids?

a. Energy storage

b. Structural component of cell membranes

c. Enzyme catalyst

d. Insulation

6. The genetic material of cells is composed of:

a. Proteins

b. Carbohydrates

c. Lipids

d. Nucleic acids

7. Which of the following is a disaccharide?

a. Glucose

b. Fructose

c. Sucrose

d. Starch

8. The monomer units of nucleic acids are:

a. Amino acids

b. Nucleotides

c. Monosaccharides

d. Fatty acids

9. Which biomolecule stores genetic information and directs cellular activities?

a. Carbohydrates

b. Proteins

c. Lipids

d. Nucleic acids

10. Which of the following is a polysaccharide used for energy storage in plants?

a. Cellulose

b. Glycogen

c. Starch

d. Chitin

Answer Key

1. b (Carbohydrates)

2. a (Glucose)

3. b (Proteins)

4. b (Amino acids)

5. c (Enzyme catalyst)

6. d (Nucleic acids)

7. c (Sucrose)

8. b (Nucleotides)

9. d (Nucleic acids)

10. c (Starch)







