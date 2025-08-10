HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 278 Posts at hal-india.co.in - More Details Here

HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Apply Online Last Date:HAL’s Aircraft Division in Nashik is inviting applications for a prestigious one-year apprenticeship program. There are 278 vacancies across Graduate, Diploma, and Non-Technical Graduate categories. The selection process includes the following stages:

Merit-based Shortlisting: Candidates are selected based on marks obtained in the qualifying exam.

Document Verification: Only shortlisted candidates will be called for physical document verification.

No written exam or interview is indicated.

HAL Apprenticeship 2025: Important Dates

Candidates who are willing to apply for the HAL Apprenticeship must be aware of all the important dates. The last date to apply for the apprenticeship programme is today, 10 August 2025.