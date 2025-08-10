HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 278 Posts at hal-india.co.in - More Details Here

HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Apply Online Last Date:HAL’s Aircraft Division in Nashik is inviting applications for a prestigious one-year apprenticeship program. There are 278 vacancies across Graduate, Diploma, and Non-Technical Graduate categories. The selection process includes the following stages:
-
Merit-based Shortlisting: Candidates are selected based on marks obtained in the qualifying exam.
-
Document Verification: Only shortlisted candidates will be called for physical document verification.
-
No written exam or interview is indicated.
HAL Apprenticeship 2025: Important Dates
Candidates who are willing to apply for the HAL Apprenticeship must be aware of all the important dates. The last date to apply for the apprenticeship programme is today, 10 August 2025.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Released
|
16 July 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
16 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
10 August 2025
|
Document Verification (Tentative)
|
3rd Week of August 2025
|
Shortlisted Candidates (Tentative)
|
1st Week of September 2025
|
Joining Date (Tentative)
|
3rd/4th Week of September 2025
How to Apply for HAL Apprenticeship 2025
Candidates who are keen on applying for the apprenticeship programme at HAL, can follow the steps given below to fill their application form.
-
Candidates shall first register on https://nats.education.gov.in (NATS.2.O) portal with their Diploma/Engg. Graduate/Non-Tech. Graduate education and obtain “Student ID/ Enrollment ID”.
-
Now, visit the official HAL website: hal-india.co.in.
-
Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.
-
Click on “Apprenticeship Notification 2025.”
-
You have to fill the Google Form link provided on the page. Using the Student ID/ Enrollment ID, fill the application form.
-
Upload the required documents.
-
Take the printout of the form for future reference.
HAL Apprenticeship Application Link
Candidates can apply for the HAL Apprenticeship by directly following the link given below.
|
HAL Apprentice Application Form
HAL Apprenticeship Monthly Stipend Details
The monthly stipend varies according to the posts applied for by the candidates. The engineering graduates and non-technical graduates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹9,000. The diploma apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of ₹8,000.
|
Category
|
Stipend
|
Engineering Graduate
|
₹9,000
|
Diploma Apprentices
|
₹8,000
|
Non-Technical Graduate
|
₹9,000
Documents Required for HAL Apprenticeship Application
Candidates have to keep some documents ready before filling the application form of HAL A apprentice. These documents are:
-
Recent passport-size photograph
-
Signature
-
Degree/Diploma certificate and marksheets
-
ID proof (Aadhaar, etc.)
-
Caste certificate (if applicable)
-
Others as specified in the official notification
