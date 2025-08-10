HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 278 Posts at hal-india.co.in - More Details Here

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Apply Online Last Date: Today, 10 August 2025, is the final day to apply online for 278 Apprentice posts at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) through its official portal hal-india.co.in. Know all the details like the eligibility criteria, application process, apply online link, stipend details, etc in this article.

Aug 10, 2025
Aug 10, 2025, 12:21 IST
Last Date to Apply Online for HAL Apprenticeship
Last Date to Apply Online for HAL Apprenticeship

HAL Apprenticeship 2025 Apply Online Last Date:HAL’s Aircraft Division in Nashik is inviting applications for a prestigious one-year apprenticeship program. There are 278 vacancies across Graduate, Diploma, and Non-Technical Graduate categories. The selection process includes the following stages:

  • Merit-based Shortlisting: Candidates are selected based on marks obtained in the qualifying exam.

  • Document Verification: Only shortlisted candidates will be called for physical document verification.

  • No written exam or interview is indicated.

HAL Apprenticeship 2025: Important Dates

Candidates who are willing to apply for the HAL Apprenticeship must be aware of all the important dates. The last date to apply for the apprenticeship programme is today, 10 August 2025.

Events

Dates

Notification Released

16 July 2025

Online Application Starts

16 July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

10 August 2025

Document Verification (Tentative)

3rd Week of August 2025

Shortlisted Candidates (Tentative)

1st Week of September 2025

Joining Date (Tentative)

3rd/4th Week of September 2025

How to Apply for HAL Apprenticeship 2025

Candidates who are keen on applying for the apprenticeship programme at HAL, can follow the steps given below to fill their application form.

  • Candidates shall first register on https://nats.education.gov.in (NATS.2.O) portal with their Diploma/Engg. Graduate/Non-Tech. Graduate education and obtain “Student ID/ Enrollment ID”.

  • Now, visit the official HAL website: hal-india.co.in.

  • Go to the Careers or Recruitment section.

  • Click on “Apprenticeship Notification 2025.”

  • You have to fill the Google Form link provided on the page. Using the Student ID/ Enrollment ID, fill the application form.

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Take the printout of the form for future reference.

HAL Apprenticeship Application Link

Candidates can apply for the HAL Apprenticeship by directly following the link given below.

HAL Apprentice Application Form

Apply Here

HAL Apprenticeship Monthly Stipend Details

The monthly stipend varies according to the posts applied for by the candidates. The engineering graduates and non-technical graduates will receive a monthly stipend of ₹9,000. The diploma apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of ₹8,000.

Category

Stipend

Engineering Graduate

₹9,000

Diploma Apprentices

₹8,000

Non-Technical Graduate

₹9,000

Documents Required for HAL Apprenticeship Application

Candidates have to keep some documents ready before filling the application form of HAL A apprentice. These documents are:

  • Recent passport-size photograph

  • Signature

  • Degree/Diploma certificate and marksheets

  • ID proof (Aadhaar, etc.)

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Others as specified in the official notification

