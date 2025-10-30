CAT 2025 Last 30 Days Study Plan: Section-Wise Strategy, Tips & Mock Test Schedule for 99%ile

CAT 2025 Last Month Study Plan: The CAT 2025 exam is just around the corner, and with only a month left, aspirants are looking for a smart and focused 30-day study plan that covers all sections- VARC, DILR, and QA- effectively. The CAT 30 Days Study Plan requires a well-organised and structured approach to succeed in the exam. With a highly competitive exam demanding strong conceptual knowledge across various sections, a dedicated study plan is important to achieve success. While one month might seem short, with the right strategy, discipline, and practice, it’s absolutely possible to boost your percentile and secure admission to a top IIM. The best CAT study plan highlights a systematic approach to cover the entire CAT syllabus, building a solid base in each subject while acquiring problem-solving skills and time management abilities. By adhering to the personalised CAT 30 Days study plan, candidates will be able to handle the challenges and maximise their chances of scoring high marks in the CAT exam.

IIM conducts a Common Admission Test (CAT) every year for students seeking admission to MBA and other postgraduate programs provided by its 21 campuses. Before preparing the CAT 30 Days Study Plan, candidates must gain insights into the sections asked in this entrance exam. Generally, the CAT syllabus is divided into three sections, i.e. Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). To gain conceptual clarity, a top-notch CAT 30 Days Study Plan is essential. Scroll down the page for the detailed CAT 30 Days Study Plan, Weekwise/Subject Wise and speed up the preparation at the earliest.

A well-organised CAT 30-day weekwise/subject-wise study plan is designed to offer a well-organised and detailed approach to your preparation. Over the next 30 days, the best study plan ensures candidates cover all the important topics in the Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude sections. By breaking down the syllabus into weekly and subject-wise segments, they will be able to assign study hours effectively to focus on the areas that require more attention. Check the detailed CAT 30 Days Study Plan for each week shared below for reference purposes. CAT Score Vs CAT Percentile: Know Difference Between The Two

CAT 30 Days Study Plan Weekwise/Subject Wise

CAT 30 Days Study Plan Weekwise/Subject Wise Week 5 am to 10 am 2 pm to 7 pm Week 1 VARC: Reading Comprehension, Fill in the blanks, Para completion and inference, Verbal logic, and Verbal reasoning DILR: Blood Relations, Clocks and Calendars, Syllogism, Series, and Statements Quantitative Aptitude: Geometry, Ratios and Proportion, Inequalities, and Trigonometry

VARC: Para jumbles, Grammar, Sentence Completion Week 2 VARC: Reading comprehension, Idioms, Syllogisms, Analogies, and Antonyms DILR: Data Arrangement, Data Structures, Direction Sense, and Family Tree Quantitative Aptitude: Algebra, Surds and Indices, Percentages, Mensuration, Time-Speed-Distance, and Logarithms Week 3 VARC: Reading Comprehension, Jumbled paragraphs, Sentence correction, One-word substitution, Parts of speech, and Prepositions DILR: Coding-Decoding, Binary Logic, Pie Charts, Seating Arrangement, and Data Sufficiency Quantitative Aptitude: Partnership (Accounts), Number System, Square Root and Cube Root, Profit & Loss, and Probability Week 4 VARC: Types of clauses, phrase modifiers, Errors in tenses, and Article usage DILR: Puzzles, Sets & Caselets, and Bars & Line Graphs Quantitative Aptitude: Mean, mode, median, Binomial theorem, and Simple interest and compound interest Week 5 to Exam Date Revise all the covered topics. Practice Mock Tests and Previous Year's Question Paper

Can I Prepare for a CAT in 30 Days? Yes, it is possible to prepare for the CAT exam in 30 days if you have a strong foundation across all the sections asked in the exam. Remember, the CAT 30 Days preparation requires a rigorous and exam-oriented approach. Even with the limited timeframe, dedication, effective planning and consistent effort can lead to success in the exam. A comprehensive CAT 30 Days Study Plan, gaining conceptual clarity and practising mock tests regularly, can help you maximise your chances of scoring high marks in the exam. However, a longer preparation period can lead to solid conceptual clarity and greater confidence. Best Timetable for CAT 30 Days Preparation The best timetable for the CAT 30-day preparation depends on the candidate's learning style and strengths. A well-structured timetable is important for top-notch CAT preparation. A balanced approach that involves both conceptual understanding and daily practice can maximise your scores. It is highly advised to begin the preparation by understanding your strengths and weaknesses and allocating more time to topics that require improvement. Check the sample CAT 30 Days Timetable 2025 shared below for reference purposes.