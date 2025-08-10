The RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online process has started with the official notification. The online registration for the RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 has started on 9th August 2025 and will remain open until 8th September 2025. Candidates must pay an exam fee ranging from ₹250 to ₹500, based on their category to complete the application. This article will provide the complete RRB Paramedical apply online process, detailed application fee structure, and the list of documents need to upload while applying. RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Apply Online The RRB Paramedical Apply Online 2025 process is the first step for candidates aiming to appear in the Railway Recruitment Board’s paramedical examination. The application window has been open from 9th August 2025 to 8th September 2025. Eligible candidates must visit the official RRB website, fill out the online form with accurate details, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee.

The application fee ranges from ₹250 to ₹500 depending on their category. Submitting the application before the deadline ensures a smooth registration process and avoids last-minute technical issues. RRB Paramedical Application Form 2025 Highlights The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Paramedical Application Form 2025 on its official website. Candidates should check the important details of the recruitment process before applying. Check the overview of the RRB Paramedical Apply Online 2025 in the table below: Parameters Details Organisation Name Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Post Name Paramedical Total Vacancies 434 RRB Paramedical Notification Released Registration Start Date 9th August 2025 Last Date to Apply 8th September 2025 Application Fee ₹250 – ₹500 (as per category) Available Vacancies 403 Official Website rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The direct link to apply for RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 has been activated on the official website. The online registration has been opened on 9th August 2025 and will close on 8th September 2025 as per the official schedule. Candidates can use the RRB Paramedical Apply Online 2025 link given below to complete their registration and submit the application form without any hassle. RRB Paramedical Application Form 2025 Click Here to Apply How to Apply Online for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025? Candidates who wish to appear for the RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 must complete their registration through the official Railway Recruitment Board website, rrb.digialm.com. The application process is active from 9th August 2025 to 8th September 2025. The following are the steps below to successfully submit RRB Paramedical Application Form 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website – rrb.digialm.com. Step 2: Look for and click on the “RRB Online Application Link”. Step 3: A new registration page will appear on screen. Step 4: Enter email ID and mobile number for verification. Step 5: Candidates will receive a unique verification code, enter it to proceed. Step 6: The RRB Paramedical Application Form 2025 will open. Fill in personal, academic, and contact details carefully. Step 7: Upload scanned copies of the passport-size photograph, signature, and relevant certificates (such as caste certificate, if applicable). Step 8: Pay the application fee (₹250 – ₹500, depending on category) through the available payment modes. Step 9: Review all details, then submit the application form. Also Check: RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025

RRB Paramedical Application Fee 2025 The RRB Paramedical application fee 2025 varies according to the candidate’s category. An important benefit for applicants is that the Railway Recruitment Board will refund part or all of the fee after the candidate appears for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). The refund amount will be credited after deducting bank charges. Candidates can check the fee details in the table below: Category Application Fee Refund Amount General / OBC ₹500 ₹400 (after bank charges) SC / ST / Female Candidates / Ex-Servicemen / EBC ₹250 ₹250 (after bank charges) Note: The refund will only be processed if you appear for the CBT and provide valid bank account details during the application process. Who Is Eligible to RRB Paramedical Apply Online 2025? Candidates must check the required educational qualifications and age limits for their desired post before applying for the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025. Meeting these criteria is essential to be considered for the RRB Paramedical Exam 2025. Candidates can check an overview of RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria in the table below: