RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, and Domicile Here

The RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025 include essential details like age limit, educational qualification, domicile requirements, and category-wise age relaxation. Candidates must be Indian citizens and meet post-specific eligibility. This article provides all the necessary information to help applicants understand their eligibility before applying for RRB Paramedical posts.

ByMridula Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 11:59 IST
RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025

RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates who want to apply for the RRB Paramedical Exam must meet certain eligibility requirements. The RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria include specific age limits and educational qualifications. The minimum age limit varies depending on the post you choose. Similarly, the educational qualification needed also changes based on the role. 

In this article, candidates will find clear and complete information about the RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria to help them check if they qualify before applying.

RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must fulfill certain eligibility conditions to apply for the RRB Paramedical Exam 2025. These include age limits, educational qualifications, and other important factors set by the Railway Recruitment Board. The exact criteria can vary based on the specific paramedical post.

Apart from the basic eligibility rules set by the Railway Recruitment Board, candidates should know a few important points. According to last year’s notification, there is no limit on the number of attempts for the RRB Paramedical Exam. Also, no work experience is required. Even freshers with no prior professional experience can apply for paramedical posts in the Railway Recruitment Board.

Eligibility ParameterDetails
Age Limit Varies by post (Minimum: 18 years; Maximum: up to 43 years)
Age Relaxation As per category
Educational Qualification Post-specific 
Work Experience Not mandatory 
Number of Attempts Unlimited 
Domicile Requirement Indian citizenship required with domicile of respective region

RRB Paramedical Age Limit 2025

The RRB Paramedical Age Limit 2025 varies based on the specific post you choose. Candidates must meet both the minimum and maximum age requirements set by the Railway Recruitment Board. Below is a table showing the age limits for different paramedical posts:

Post

Age Limit

Dietician (Level 7)

18 to 36 years

Nursing Superintendent

20 to 43 years

Audiologist & Speech Therapist

21 to 33 years

Clinical Psychologist

18 to 36 years

Dental Hygienist

18 to 36 years

Dialysis Technician

20 to 36 years

Health & Malaria Inspector Grade III

18 to 36 years

Laboratory Superintendent Grade III

18 to 36 years

Perfusionist

21 to 43 years

Physiotherapist Grade II

18 to 36 years

Occupational Therapist

18 to 36 years

Cath Laboratory Technician

18 to 36 years

Pharmacist (Entry Grade)

20 to 38 years

Radiographer X-Ray Technician

19 to 36 years

Speech Therapist

18 to 36 years

Cardiac Technician

18 to 36 years

Optometrist

18 to 36 years

ECG Technician

18 to 36 years

Laboratory Assistant Grade II

18 to 36 years

Field Worker

18 to 33 years

Is There Any Age Relaxation in RRB Paramedical 2025?

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) offers age relaxation to candidates based on their category and background. This helps ensure fair opportunities for all eligible applicants. Below are the RRB Paramedical Age Relaxation 2025 details for different categories:

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

Ex-Servicemen (with 6+ months of service after attestation)

Upper age limit of the post + community relaxation (if any) + years of service in Defence + 3 years

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)

UR: 10 years

OBC: 13 years

SC/ST: 15 years

Railway Staff (Group ‘C’ & ‘D’), Casual Labour, Substitutes (3+ years of service)

UR: 40 years

OBC: 43 years

SC/ST: 45 years

Candidates domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir (01.01.1980 – 31.12.1989)

Upper age limit of the post + community relaxation (if any) + 5 years

Quasi-Administrative Railway Staff

Up to length of service rendered or 5 years (whichever is less) + community relaxation (if any)

Widowed, Divorced, or Judicially Separated Women

UR: 35 years

OBC: 38 years

SC/ST: 45 years

RRB Paramedical Educational Qualification 2025

The RRB Paramedical Educational Qualification 2025 requirements vary depending on the post candidates are applying for. Candidates must have the right educational background and certifications to be eligible. Candidates can check the list of qualifications needed for each paramedical post under the Railway Recruitment Board in the table below:

Post Name

Required Qualification

Nursing Superintendent

Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife (3-year course) or B.Sc Nursing. Special concessions for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Midwives, and B Grade Nurses.

Cardiac Technician

10+2 in Science with certificate/diploma in Cardiology Lab Investigations. Training in Echocardiography is preferred.

Clinical Psychologist

Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology or Social Psychology from a recognized university.

ECG Technician

10+2 or Graduation in Science with a certificate/diploma/degree in ECG Lab Technology or Cardiology (minimum one-year duration).

Field Worker

10+2 in Science with Biology or Chemistry.

Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III

B.Sc with Chemistry plus one-year Diploma in Health/Sanitary Inspector or National Trade Certificate in Health Sanitary Inspector.

Laboratory Assistant Grade II

10+2 in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or equivalent (full-time, at least one-year duration).

Perfusionist

B.Sc with Diploma in Perfusion Technology or B.Sc with three years of experience as Cardio Pulmonary Pump Technician.

Physiotherapist Grade II

Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy with two years of practical experience in a hospital with at least 100 beds.

Radiographer X-Ray Technician

10+2 with Physics and Chemistry plus a two-year Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radiodiagnosis Technology. Science graduates with relevant diplomas are preferred.

Pharmacist (Entry Grade)

10+2 in Science with a Diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy. Must be registered under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.

Dialysis Technician

B.Sc plus Diploma in Haemodialysis or two years of satisfactory in-house training/experience in Haemodialysis.

Optometrist

B.Sc in Optometry or Diploma in Ophthalmic Technician (3–4 years), with registration from the relevant Council or Licensing Body.

Laboratory Superintendent

B.Sc with Bio-Chemistry/Microbiology/Life Science or B.Sc with Chemistry and Biology, plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent.

Dental Hygienist

Degree in Science (Biology) with a two-year Diploma/Certificate in Dental Hygiene, registered with the Dental Council of India, plus two years of experience.

Dietician (Level 7)

B.Sc with Postgraduate Diploma in Dietetics (one-year course) plus 3 months internship, or B.Sc Home Science with M.Sc Home Science (Food and Nutrition).

Cath Laboratory Technician

B.Sc plus Diploma in Cardiac Professional Cath Lab work or two years of in-house training/experience in a reputed Cardiac Cath Laboratory.

Occupational Therapist

10+2 with Science plus Diploma/Degree in Occupational Therapy.

Audiologist and Speech Therapist

Bachelor’s Degree in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP) from a recognized university, registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Speech Therapist

B.Sc plus Diploma in Audio and Speech Therapy with two years of relevant experience.

What Domicile is Required for RRB Paramedical 2025?

Candidates must be Indian citizens to apply for RRB Paramedical posts. They also need to have permanent domicile status in their respective region. Applicants are required to provide valid address proof documents during the application process. 

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will verify these documents to confirm eligibility. This process ensures vacancies are fairly distributed among regions and candidates are recruited for posts within their own domicile area.


FAQs

  • Who is eligible for a RRB paramedical post?
    +
    Indian citizens meeting the required age limit, educational qualifications, and domicile criteria for the chosen post.
  • What is the qualification for RRB paramedical railway?
    +
    Educational qualifications vary by post, ranging from 10+2 with diplomas to B.Sc and specialized degrees in medical fields.

