RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, and Domicile Here

RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates who want to apply for the RRB Paramedical Exam must meet certain eligibility requirements. The RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria include specific age limits and educational qualifications. The minimum age limit varies depending on the post you choose. Similarly, the educational qualification needed also changes based on the role. In this article, candidates will find clear and complete information about the RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria to help them check if they qualify before applying. RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must fulfill certain eligibility conditions to apply for the RRB Paramedical Exam 2025. These include age limits, educational qualifications, and other important factors set by the Railway Recruitment Board. The exact criteria can vary based on the specific paramedical post.

Apart from the basic eligibility rules set by the Railway Recruitment Board, candidates should know a few important points. According to last year’s notification, there is no limit on the number of attempts for the RRB Paramedical Exam. Also, no work experience is required. Even freshers with no prior professional experience can apply for paramedical posts in the Railway Recruitment Board. Eligibility Parameter Details Age Limit Varies by post (Minimum: 18 years; Maximum: up to 43 years) Age Relaxation As per category Educational Qualification Post-specific Work Experience Not mandatory Number of Attempts Unlimited Domicile Requirement Indian citizenship required with domicile of respective region RRB Paramedical Age Limit 2025 The RRB Paramedical Age Limit 2025 varies based on the specific post you choose. Candidates must meet both the minimum and maximum age requirements set by the Railway Recruitment Board. Below is a table showing the age limits for different paramedical posts:

Post Age Limit Dietician (Level 7) 18 to 36 years Nursing Superintendent 20 to 43 years Audiologist & Speech Therapist 21 to 33 years Clinical Psychologist 18 to 36 years Dental Hygienist 18 to 36 years Dialysis Technician 20 to 36 years Health & Malaria Inspector Grade III 18 to 36 years Laboratory Superintendent Grade III 18 to 36 years Perfusionist 21 to 43 years Physiotherapist Grade II 18 to 36 years Occupational Therapist 18 to 36 years Cath Laboratory Technician 18 to 36 years Pharmacist (Entry Grade) 20 to 38 years Radiographer X-Ray Technician 19 to 36 years Speech Therapist 18 to 36 years Cardiac Technician 18 to 36 years Optometrist 18 to 36 years ECG Technician 18 to 36 years Laboratory Assistant Grade II 18 to 36 years Field Worker 18 to 33 years

Is There Any Age Relaxation in RRB Paramedical 2025? The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) offers age relaxation to candidates based on their category and background. This helps ensure fair opportunities for all eligible applicants. Below are the RRB Paramedical Age Relaxation 2025 details for different categories: Category Age Relaxation OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) 3 years SC/ST 5 years Ex-Servicemen (with 6+ months of service after attestation) Upper age limit of the post + community relaxation (if any) + years of service in Defence + 3 years Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) UR: 10 years OBC: 13 years SC/ST: 15 years Railway Staff (Group ‘C’ & ‘D’), Casual Labour, Substitutes (3+ years of service) UR: 40 years OBC: 43 years SC/ST: 45 years Candidates domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir (01.01.1980 – 31.12.1989) Upper age limit of the post + community relaxation (if any) + 5 years Quasi-Administrative Railway Staff Up to length of service rendered or 5 years (whichever is less) + community relaxation (if any) Widowed, Divorced, or Judicially Separated Women UR: 35 years OBC: 38 years SC/ST: 45 years

RRB Paramedical Educational Qualification 2025 The RRB Paramedical Educational Qualification 2025 requirements vary depending on the post candidates are applying for. Candidates must have the right educational background and certifications to be eligible. Candidates can check the list of qualifications needed for each paramedical post under the Railway Recruitment Board in the table below: Post Name Required Qualification Nursing Superintendent Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife (3-year course) or B.Sc Nursing. Special concessions for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Midwives, and B Grade Nurses. Cardiac Technician 10+2 in Science with certificate/diploma in Cardiology Lab Investigations. Training in Echocardiography is preferred. Clinical Psychologist Master's Degree in Clinical Psychology or Social Psychology from a recognized university. ECG Technician 10+2 or Graduation in Science with a certificate/diploma/degree in ECG Lab Technology or Cardiology (minimum one-year duration). Field Worker 10+2 in Science with Biology or Chemistry. Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III B.Sc with Chemistry plus one-year Diploma in Health/Sanitary Inspector or National Trade Certificate in Health Sanitary Inspector. Laboratory Assistant Grade II 10+2 in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or equivalent (full-time, at least one-year duration). Perfusionist B.Sc with Diploma in Perfusion Technology or B.Sc with three years of experience as Cardio Pulmonary Pump Technician. Physiotherapist Grade II Bachelor's Degree in Physiotherapy with two years of practical experience in a hospital with at least 100 beds. Radiographer X-Ray Technician 10+2 with Physics and Chemistry plus a two-year Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radiodiagnosis Technology. Science graduates with relevant diplomas are preferred. Pharmacist (Entry Grade) 10+2 in Science with a Diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy. Must be registered under the Pharmacy Act, 1948. Dialysis Technician B.Sc plus Diploma in Haemodialysis or two years of satisfactory in-house training/experience in Haemodialysis. Optometrist B.Sc in Optometry or Diploma in Ophthalmic Technician (3–4 years), with registration from the relevant Council or Licensing Body. Laboratory Superintendent B.Sc with Bio-Chemistry/Microbiology/Life Science or B.Sc with Chemistry and Biology, plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent. Dental Hygienist Degree in Science (Biology) with a two-year Diploma/Certificate in Dental Hygiene, registered with the Dental Council of India, plus two years of experience. Dietician (Level 7) B.Sc with Postgraduate Diploma in Dietetics (one-year course) plus 3 months internship, or B.Sc Home Science with M.Sc Home Science (Food and Nutrition). Cath Laboratory Technician B.Sc plus Diploma in Cardiac Professional Cath Lab work or two years of in-house training/experience in a reputed Cardiac Cath Laboratory. Occupational Therapist 10+2 with Science plus Diploma/Degree in Occupational Therapy. Audiologist and Speech Therapist Bachelor's Degree in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP) from a recognized university, registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). Speech Therapist B.Sc plus Diploma in Audio and Speech Therapy with two years of relevant experience.