RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025: Check Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, and Domicile Here

RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025: Candidates who want to apply for the RRB Paramedical Exam must meet certain eligibility requirements. The RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria include specific age limits and educational qualifications. The minimum age limit varies depending on the post you choose. Similarly, the educational qualification needed also changes based on the role.
In this article, candidates will find clear and complete information about the RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria to help them check if they qualify before applying.
RRB Paramedical Eligibility Criteria 2025
Candidates must fulfill certain eligibility conditions to apply for the RRB Paramedical Exam 2025. These include age limits, educational qualifications, and other important factors set by the Railway Recruitment Board. The exact criteria can vary based on the specific paramedical post.
Apart from the basic eligibility rules set by the Railway Recruitment Board, candidates should know a few important points. According to last year’s notification, there is no limit on the number of attempts for the RRB Paramedical Exam. Also, no work experience is required. Even freshers with no prior professional experience can apply for paramedical posts in the Railway Recruitment Board.
|Eligibility Parameter
|Details
|Age Limit
|Varies by post (Minimum: 18 years; Maximum: up to 43 years)
|Age Relaxation
|As per category
|Educational Qualification
|Post-specific
|Work Experience
|Not mandatory
|Number of Attempts
|Unlimited
|Domicile Requirement
|Indian citizenship required with domicile of respective region
RRB Paramedical Age Limit 2025
The RRB Paramedical Age Limit 2025 varies based on the specific post you choose. Candidates must meet both the minimum and maximum age requirements set by the Railway Recruitment Board. Below is a table showing the age limits for different paramedical posts:
|
Post
|
Age Limit
|
Dietician (Level 7)
|
18 to 36 years
|
Nursing Superintendent
|
20 to 43 years
|
Audiologist & Speech Therapist
|
21 to 33 years
|
Clinical Psychologist
|
18 to 36 years
|
Dental Hygienist
|
18 to 36 years
|
Dialysis Technician
|
20 to 36 years
|
Health & Malaria Inspector Grade III
|
18 to 36 years
|
Laboratory Superintendent Grade III
|
18 to 36 years
|
Perfusionist
|
21 to 43 years
|
Physiotherapist Grade II
|
18 to 36 years
|
Occupational Therapist
|
18 to 36 years
|
Cath Laboratory Technician
|
18 to 36 years
|
Pharmacist (Entry Grade)
|
20 to 38 years
|
Radiographer X-Ray Technician
|
19 to 36 years
|
Speech Therapist
|
18 to 36 years
|
Cardiac Technician
|
18 to 36 years
|
Optometrist
|
18 to 36 years
|
ECG Technician
|
18 to 36 years
|
Laboratory Assistant Grade II
|
18 to 36 years
|
Field Worker
|
18 to 33 years
Is There Any Age Relaxation in RRB Paramedical 2025?
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) offers age relaxation to candidates based on their category and background. This helps ensure fair opportunities for all eligible applicants. Below are the RRB Paramedical Age Relaxation 2025 details for different categories:
|
Category
|
Age Relaxation
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
3 years
|
SC/ST
|
5 years
|
Ex-Servicemen (with 6+ months of service after attestation)
|
Upper age limit of the post + community relaxation (if any) + years of service in Defence + 3 years
|
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)
|
UR: 10 years
OBC: 13 years
SC/ST: 15 years
|
Railway Staff (Group ‘C’ & ‘D’), Casual Labour, Substitutes (3+ years of service)
|
UR: 40 years
OBC: 43 years
SC/ST: 45 years
|
Candidates domiciled in Jammu & Kashmir (01.01.1980 – 31.12.1989)
|
Upper age limit of the post + community relaxation (if any) + 5 years
|
Quasi-Administrative Railway Staff
|
Up to length of service rendered or 5 years (whichever is less) + community relaxation (if any)
|
Widowed, Divorced, or Judicially Separated Women
|
UR: 35 years
OBC: 38 years
SC/ST: 45 years
Also Check:
RRB Paramedical Educational Qualification 2025
The RRB Paramedical Educational Qualification 2025 requirements vary depending on the post candidates are applying for. Candidates must have the right educational background and certifications to be eligible. Candidates can check the list of qualifications needed for each paramedical post under the Railway Recruitment Board in the table below:
|
Post Name
|
Required Qualification
|
Nursing Superintendent
|
Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife (3-year course) or B.Sc Nursing. Special concessions for Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, Midwives, and B Grade Nurses.
|
Cardiac Technician
|
10+2 in Science with certificate/diploma in Cardiology Lab Investigations. Training in Echocardiography is preferred.
|
Clinical Psychologist
|
Master’s Degree in Clinical Psychology or Social Psychology from a recognized university.
|
ECG Technician
|
10+2 or Graduation in Science with a certificate/diploma/degree in ECG Lab Technology or Cardiology (minimum one-year duration).
|
Field Worker
|
10+2 in Science with Biology or Chemistry.
|
Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III
|
B.Sc with Chemistry plus one-year Diploma in Health/Sanitary Inspector or National Trade Certificate in Health Sanitary Inspector.
|
Laboratory Assistant Grade II
|
10+2 in Science plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) or equivalent (full-time, at least one-year duration).
|
Perfusionist
|
B.Sc with Diploma in Perfusion Technology or B.Sc with three years of experience as Cardio Pulmonary Pump Technician.
|
Physiotherapist Grade II
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Physiotherapy with two years of practical experience in a hospital with at least 100 beds.
|
Radiographer X-Ray Technician
|
10+2 with Physics and Chemistry plus a two-year Diploma in Radiography/X-Ray Technician/Radiodiagnosis Technology. Science graduates with relevant diplomas are preferred.
|
Pharmacist (Entry Grade)
|
10+2 in Science with a Diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor’s Degree in Pharmacy. Must be registered under the Pharmacy Act, 1948.
|
Dialysis Technician
|
B.Sc plus Diploma in Haemodialysis or two years of satisfactory in-house training/experience in Haemodialysis.
|
Optometrist
|
B.Sc in Optometry or Diploma in Ophthalmic Technician (3–4 years), with registration from the relevant Council or Licensing Body.
|
Laboratory Superintendent
|
B.Sc with Bio-Chemistry/Microbiology/Life Science or B.Sc with Chemistry and Biology, plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology or equivalent.
|
Dental Hygienist
|
Degree in Science (Biology) with a two-year Diploma/Certificate in Dental Hygiene, registered with the Dental Council of India, plus two years of experience.
|
Dietician (Level 7)
|
B.Sc with Postgraduate Diploma in Dietetics (one-year course) plus 3 months internship, or B.Sc Home Science with M.Sc Home Science (Food and Nutrition).
|
Cath Laboratory Technician
|
B.Sc plus Diploma in Cardiac Professional Cath Lab work or two years of in-house training/experience in a reputed Cardiac Cath Laboratory.
|
Occupational Therapist
|
10+2 with Science plus Diploma/Degree in Occupational Therapy.
|
Audiologist and Speech Therapist
|
Bachelor’s Degree in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (BASLP) from a recognized university, registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).
|
Speech Therapist
|
B.Sc plus Diploma in Audio and Speech Therapy with two years of relevant experience.
What Domicile is Required for RRB Paramedical 2025?
Candidates must be Indian citizens to apply for RRB Paramedical posts. They also need to have permanent domicile status in their respective region. Applicants are required to provide valid address proof documents during the application process.
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will verify these documents to confirm eligibility. This process ensures vacancies are fairly distributed among regions and candidates are recruited for posts within their own domicile area.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation