RRB Paramedical Salary 2025: Check Post Wise Salary, Allowances, and Job Profile Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 in the Employment Newspaper. This offers 403 vacancies for various healthcare positions.
One of the biggest reasons candidates prefer Paramedical jobs in Indian Railways is the attractive salary package, combined with job stability, regular pay hikes, and government allowances.
Candidates who are planning to apply should know the detailed RRB Paramedical Salary 2025, along with post-wise pay levels and job profiles to understand the career growth and financial benefits associated with these roles.
RRB Paramedical Salary 2025
The RRB Paramedical Salary 2025 will be clearly mentioned in the official notification. However, candidates can expect a structured pay scale that includes basic pay, allowances, and additional benefits as per previous recruitment cycles and the 7th Pay Commission.
Employees receive various perks such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, and Dress/Nursing Allowance. This makes the in-hand salary highly rewarding. These roles offer job security, financial stability, and regular promotions through departmental exams. This makes it an excellent long-term career option in Indian Railways.
RRB Paramedical Salary Post-Wise 2025
The RRB Paramedical Salary 2025 varies for each post based on the pay level decided under the 7th Pay Commission. Below is a detailed post-wise salary table based on previous recruitment data. This gives candidates a clear idea of the expected monthly pay:
|
Post
|
Pay Level
|
Expected Salary (Monthly)
|
Dietician
|
Level 7
|
₹44,900
|
Nursing Superintendent
|
Level 7
|
₹44,900
|
Audiologist & Speech Therapist
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Clinical Psychologist
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Dental Hygienist
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Dialysis Technician
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Health & Malaria Inspector Gr III
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Laboratory Superintendent
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Perfusionist
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Physiotherapist Grade II
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Occupational Therapist
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Cath Laboratory Technician
|
Level 6
|
₹35,400
|
Pharmacist (Entry Grade)
|
Level 5
|
₹29,200
|
Radiographer X-Ray Technician
|
Level 5
|
₹29,200
|
Speech Therapist
|
Level 5
|
₹29,200
|
Cardiac Technician
|
Level 4
|
₹25,500
|
Optometrist
|
Level 4
|
₹25,500
|
ECG Technician
|
Level 4
|
₹25,500
|
Laboratory Assistant Grade II
|
Level 3
|
₹21,700
|
Field Worker
|
Level 2
|
₹19,900
RRB Paramedical Salary Slip 2025
The RRB Paramedical Salary Slip provides a detailed breakdown of monthly earnings and deductions for paramedical staff in Indian Railways. It generally includes components like Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, Special Pay, and job-specific benefits such as Nursing or Dress Allowance. The slip also shows deductions like Provident Fund (PF), Income Tax, and Professional Tax, along with additional amounts for bonuses or overtime (if applicable).
RRB Paramedical Perks and Allowances
These allowances and perks significantly enhance the overall in-hand salary. This makes RRB Paramedical jobs both financially rewarding and secure. Selected candidates can enjoy the following benefits:
-
Dearness Allowance (DA)
-
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
-
Transport Allowance
-
Nursing/Dress Allowance (for eligible posts)
-
Special Pay / Qualification Pay
-
Gratuity
-
Contributory Provident Fund (CPF)
-
Leave Encashment
-
Leave Travel Concession (LTC)
-
Medical Reimbursement
These benefits make RRB Paramedical Salary 2025 a strong reason for aspirants to consider this as a long-term career option.
RRB Paramedical Job Profile 2025
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced 1,376 vacancies across 20 different paramedical posts. Each post comes with specific roles and responsibilities that candidates must be prepared to handle. Understanding the RRB Paramedical Job Profile 2025 will help aspirants know what is expected from them once selected.
Below is a post-wise breakdown of key job responsibilities:
|
Post
|
Job Responsibilities
|
Dietician
|
Examine patients and prepare customized diet plans.
|
Staff Nurse
|
Assess patient conditions and provide appropriate medical care.
|
Dental Hygienist
|
Maintain patients' dental hygiene and assist with dental treatments.
|
Dialysis Technician
|
Monitor dialysis treatments and ensure the machine is functioning properly.
|
Extension Educator
|
Plan and implement health education programs.
|
Health & Malaria Inspector
|
Inspect patient health and recommend preventive or treatment measures.
|
Lab Superintendent
|
Supervise lab staff and manage laboratory operations.
|
Perfusionist
|
Evaluate heart health history and assist during surgeries involving heart-lung machines.
|
Physiotherapist
|
Create and guide patients through therapeutic exercise programs.
|
Pharmacist Grade III
|
Dispense medicines as per doctor’s prescriptions and manage stock.
|
Radiographer
|
Conduct X-rays and diagnostic imaging to support treatment.
|
Speech Therapist
|
Diagnose and treat speech or communication disorders.
|
Optometrist
|
Examine vision issues, suggest treatments, and monitor patient progress.
|
ECG Technician
|
Operate and maintain ECG machines; record heart activity.
|
Lady Health Visitor
|
Monitor women's health and ensure regular care visits.
|
Lab Assistant Grade II
|
Conduct tests and interpret lab reports to assist doctors.
Career Growth in RRB Paramedical 2025
RRB Paramedical staff enjoy strong career progression through internal promotions. The Railway Recruitment Board conducts departmental exams regularly. This offers opportunities to move up the ranks. Employees can secure higher posts, increased responsibilities, and improved pay packages. This makes it a stable and growth-oriented career in the government sector.
