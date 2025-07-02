Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 includes four key sections: Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic & Reasoning, and General Science. The exam has 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks, with negative marking. This article covers the detailed syllabus for each section, post-wise topics, and smart preparation tips to help candidates clear the exam with high scores.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 23, 2025, 11:42 IST
RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern
RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern

RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) holds a computer-based test (CBT) to select qualified candidates for different Paramedical Staff positions. 

This article provides the complete RRB Paramedical Syllabus and the detailed exam pattern based on the last official notification. Candidates can check the marking scheme, exam duration, total number of questions, and all the important topics covered in the RRB Paramedical CBT Exam.

RB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 Overview

Candidates aiming for Paramedical roles under the Railway Recruitment Board should stay updated with the latest syllabus details. The table below covers all the important highlights for the RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025.

Exam Name

RRB Paramedical Recruitment

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Selection Stages

Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification

Subjects Covered

Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science

Official Website

www.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025

The RRB Paramedical 2025 Exam tests candidates across four main sections: Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Science. 

Candidates preparing for this recruitment should carefully study all the topics listed in each subject of the RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 to achieve high scores in the exam. It is important to thoroughly cover the topics mentioned below to ensure strong preparation for the RRB Paramedical Exam.

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning

RRB Paramedical General Intelligence and Reasoning section tests logical thinking, problem-solving ability, and basic mathematical skills. Candidates can check detailed syllabus in the table below:

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagram

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and Decision Making

Similarities and Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

Number Systems

BODMAS

Decimals

Fractions

LCM and HCF

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Algebra

Geometry

Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

Square Root

Age Calculations

Calendar & Clock

Pipes & Cistern

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Awareness

The RRB Paramedical General Awareness section evaluates understanding of the world, current affairs, and India’s social, political, and economic environment. Candidates can check the topics for this section in the table below:

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Awareness

Knowledge of Current Affairs

Indian Geography

Indian Culture

History of India including Freedom Struggle

Indian Polity and Constitution

Indian Economy

Environmental Issues concerning India and the World

Sports

General Scientific and Technological Developments

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Science

RRB Paramedical General Science section checks the grasp of fundamental scientific concepts. It covers topics from the 10th standard syllabus and ensures readiness for questions related to Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences in the exam.

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Science

Physics (up to 10th Standard CBSE)

Chemistry (up to 10th Standard CBSE)

Life Sciences (up to 10th Standard CBSE)

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for Professional Ability

The RRB Paramedical Professional Ability syllabus covers all the essential topics you must study for different medical and paramedical positions. Candidates can find the syllabus for each post in the table below:

Post

Topics

Dietician

Human biology and body systems

Nutrients and their roles

Basic diets & RDA 

Advanced nutrition 

Nutraceuticals

Diet therapy in diseases 

Clinical nutrition 

Pediatric and geriatric nutrition 

Food allergies 

Public health nutrition

Staff Nurse

Anatomy & Physiology 

Biochemistry & Nutrition 

Nursing Foundations 

Microbiology & Pathology 

Pharmacology & Genetics 

Mental Health & Community Nursing 

Midwifery & Child Health Nursing 

Nursing Research 

Nursing Management

Dental Hygienist

Dental hygiene & prophylaxis 

Community dentistry 

Dental materials 

Dental ethics 

General & dental anatomy 

Oral physiology 

Dental pharmacology 

Pathology 

Dental radiology

Dialysis Technician

Anatomy & Physiology 

Biochemistry & Pharmacology 

Kidney disease overview 

Dialysis principles & practices

Extension Educator

Sociology basics 

Social research methods 

Indian society & culture 

Social stratification 

Environment & society 

Gerontology 

Crime & tribal society

Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III

Food & nutrition 

Sanitation engineering 

Communicable disease control 

Non-communicable diseases 

Health & death statistics

Lab Superintendent Grade III

Physiology, Psychology & Sociology 

Clinical biochemistry 

Pathology & Hematology 


Histopathology & Cytology 

Virology & Immunology 

Serology techniques

Optometrist

Physical & visual optics 

Anatomy & physiology (ocular) 

Ocular diseases 

Clinical exams 

Optometric instruments 

Pediatric & Geriatric Optometry 

Community optometry 

Public health & epidemiology

Perfusionist

Anatomy, Physiology & Biochemistry basics 

Perfusion techniques 

Cardiopulmonary bypass 

ICU & surgical care 

Instrumentation 

Blood banking 

Microbiology & sterilization

Physiotherapist

Anatomy & Applied Physiology 

Biomechanics 

Electrotherapy 

Exercise therapy 

Orthopedics & Neurology 

Rehabilitation 

Research methods 

Community medicine

Pharmacist Grade III

Anatomy & Physiology 

Pharmaceutics & Chemistry 

Pathophysiology & Pharmacology 

Medicinal Chemistry 

Drug Design & Delivery Systems 

Pharmacovigilance 

Pharmaceutical Biotechnology 

Regulatory Science

Radiographer

Anatomy & Physiology 

Radiation & X-ray Physics 

Imaging Techniques 

Film processing 

Radiography positioning 

Patient care 

Radiation safety

Speech Therapist

Hearing and speech anatomy 

Speech & language pathology 

Assessment techniques 

Speech disorders 

Rehabilitation 

Hearing aids & auditory training 

Education and disability management

ECG Technician

Anatomy & Physiology 

Biochemistry & Pharmacology 

Cardiovascular disease basics 

Heart investigations

Lady Health Visitor

Community health nursing 

Health promotion 

Midwifery 

Child healthcare 

Health center management

Lab Assistant Grade III

Anatomy & Physiology 

Medical lab technology basics 

Microbiology 

Clinical biochemistry 

Pathology & histopathology 

Hematology & blood banking

RRB Paramedical Exam Pattern 2025

The RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 includes four main sections: Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Science. The Professional Ability section carries the highest weightage.

Candidates will answer 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes. There is a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. 

Below is the detailed RRB Paramedical exam pattern:

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Professional Ability

70

70

General Awareness

10

10

General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning

10

10

General Science

10

10

Total

100

100

Also Check:

RRB ALP Previous Year Cutoff
RRB ALP Salary

How to Prepare for RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025?

Candidate who want to crack the RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 with a high score need a strong and well-planned preparation. The following are the tips to help candidates get ready effectively:

  • Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern: Go through the RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern in detail to know what to expect.

  • Make a Study Plan: Create a clear, practical study schedule that covers all topics and sticks to a timeline.

  • Prioritize Professional Ability: This section carries 70 marks, so devote more time and effort to mastering it.

  • Use Quality Study Materials: Read standard books, practice with sample papers, and solve previous years’ RRB Paramedical question papers to get familiar with the exam format.

  • Take Notes and Revise Often: Write short notes for quick revision and review them regularly to strengthen memory.

  • Practice Daily: Consistent practice will help you improve speed, accuracy, and confidence for exam day.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How to prepare for an RRB paramedical exam?
    +
    Candidates should understand the syllabus, make a study plan, use quality materials, take notes, and practice daily to prepare for RRB Paramediacal exam.
  • What is the syllabus of the RRB paramedical exam?
    +
    The RRB Paramedical syllabus covers four sections: Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Science.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News