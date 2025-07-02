RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) holds a computer-based test (CBT) to select qualified candidates for different Paramedical Staff positions. This article provides the complete RRB Paramedical Syllabus and the detailed exam pattern based on the last official notification. Candidates can check the marking scheme, exam duration, total number of questions, and all the important topics covered in the RRB Paramedical CBT Exam. RB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 Overview Candidates aiming for Paramedical roles under the Railway Recruitment Board should stay updated with the latest syllabus details. The table below covers all the important highlights for the RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025. Exam Name RRB Paramedical Recruitment Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Selection Stages Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification Subjects Covered Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science Official Website www.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 The RRB Paramedical 2025 Exam tests candidates across four main sections: Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Science. Candidates preparing for this recruitment should carefully study all the topics listed in each subject of the RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 to achieve high scores in the exam. It is important to thoroughly cover the topics mentioned below to ensure strong preparation for the RRB Paramedical Exam. RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning RRB Paramedical General Intelligence and Reasoning section tests logical thinking, problem-solving ability, and basic mathematical skills. Candidates can check detailed syllabus in the table below: RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning Analogies Alphabetical and Number Series Coding and Decoding Mathematical Operations Relationships Syllogism Jumbling Venn Diagram Data Interpretation and Sufficiency Conclusions and Decision Making Similarities and Differences Analytical Reasoning Classification Directions Statement – Arguments and Assumptions Number Systems BODMAS Decimals Fractions LCM and HCF Ratio and Proportion Percentages Mensuration Time and Work Time and Distance Simple and Compound Interest Profit and Loss Algebra Geometry Trigonometry Elementary Statistics Square Root Age Calculations Calendar & Clock Pipes & Cistern

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Awareness The RRB Paramedical General Awareness section evaluates understanding of the world, current affairs, and India’s social, political, and economic environment. Candidates can check the topics for this section in the table below: RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Awareness Knowledge of Current Affairs Indian Geography Indian Culture History of India including Freedom Struggle Indian Polity and Constitution Indian Economy Environmental Issues concerning India and the World Sports General Scientific and Technological Developments RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Science RRB Paramedical General Science section checks the grasp of fundamental scientific concepts. It covers topics from the 10th standard syllabus and ensures readiness for questions related to Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences in the exam.

RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Science Physics (up to 10th Standard CBSE) Chemistry (up to 10th Standard CBSE) Life Sciences (up to 10th Standard CBSE) RRB Paramedical Syllabus for Professional Ability The RRB Paramedical Professional Ability syllabus covers all the essential topics you must study for different medical and paramedical positions. Candidates can find the syllabus for each post in the table below: Post Topics Dietician Human biology and body systems Nutrients and their roles Basic diets & RDA Advanced nutrition Nutraceuticals Diet therapy in diseases Clinical nutrition Pediatric and geriatric nutrition Food allergies Public health nutrition Staff Nurse Anatomy & Physiology Biochemistry & Nutrition Nursing Foundations Microbiology & Pathology Pharmacology & Genetics Mental Health & Community Nursing Midwifery & Child Health Nursing Nursing Research Nursing Management Dental Hygienist Dental hygiene & prophylaxis Community dentistry Dental materials Dental ethics General & dental anatomy Oral physiology Dental pharmacology Pathology Dental radiology Dialysis Technician Anatomy & Physiology Biochemistry & Pharmacology Kidney disease overview Dialysis principles & practices Extension Educator Sociology basics Social research methods Indian society & culture Social stratification Environment & society Gerontology Crime & tribal society Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III Food & nutrition Sanitation engineering Communicable disease control Non-communicable diseases Health & death statistics Lab Superintendent Grade III Physiology, Psychology & Sociology Clinical biochemistry Pathology & Hematology

Histopathology & Cytology Virology & Immunology Serology techniques Optometrist Physical & visual optics Anatomy & physiology (ocular) Ocular diseases Clinical exams Optometric instruments Pediatric & Geriatric Optometry Community optometry Public health & epidemiology Perfusionist Anatomy, Physiology & Biochemistry basics Perfusion techniques Cardiopulmonary bypass ICU & surgical care Instrumentation Blood banking Microbiology & sterilization Physiotherapist Anatomy & Applied Physiology Biomechanics Electrotherapy Exercise therapy Orthopedics & Neurology Rehabilitation Research methods Community medicine Pharmacist Grade III Anatomy & Physiology Pharmaceutics & Chemistry Pathophysiology & Pharmacology Medicinal Chemistry Drug Design & Delivery Systems Pharmacovigilance Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Regulatory Science Radiographer Anatomy & Physiology Radiation & X-ray Physics Imaging Techniques Film processing Radiography positioning Patient care Radiation safety Speech Therapist Hearing and speech anatomy Speech & language pathology Assessment techniques Speech disorders Rehabilitation Hearing aids & auditory training Education and disability management ECG Technician Anatomy & Physiology Biochemistry & Pharmacology Cardiovascular disease basics Heart investigations Lady Health Visitor Community health nursing Health promotion Midwifery Child healthcare Health center management Lab Assistant Grade III Anatomy & Physiology Medical lab technology basics Microbiology Clinical biochemistry Pathology & histopathology Hematology & blood banking

RRB Paramedical Exam Pattern 2025 The RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 includes four main sections: Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Science. The Professional Ability section carries the highest weightage. Candidates will answer 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes. There is a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer. Below is the detailed RRB Paramedical exam pattern: Subject Number of Questions Marks Professional Ability 70 70 General Awareness 10 10 General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning 10 10 General Science 10 10 Total 100 100 Also Check: RRB ALP Previous Year Cutoff RRB ALP Salary How to Prepare for RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025?