RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025: Check Subject-Wise Topics and Exam Pattern Here

RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) holds a computer-based test (CBT) to select qualified candidates for different Paramedical Staff positions.
This article provides the complete RRB Paramedical Syllabus and the detailed exam pattern based on the last official notification. Candidates can check the marking scheme, exam duration, total number of questions, and all the important topics covered in the RRB Paramedical CBT Exam.
RB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 Overview
Candidates aiming for Paramedical roles under the Railway Recruitment Board should stay updated with the latest syllabus details. The table below covers all the important highlights for the RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025.
|
Exam Name
|
RRB Paramedical Recruitment
|
Conducting Body
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Selection Stages
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification
|
Subjects Covered
|
Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science
|
Official Website
|
www.indianrailways.gov.in
RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025
The RRB Paramedical 2025 Exam tests candidates across four main sections: Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Science.
Candidates preparing for this recruitment should carefully study all the topics listed in each subject of the RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 to achieve high scores in the exam. It is important to thoroughly cover the topics mentioned below to ensure strong preparation for the RRB Paramedical Exam.
RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning
RRB Paramedical General Intelligence and Reasoning section tests logical thinking, problem-solving ability, and basic mathematical skills. Candidates can check detailed syllabus in the table below:
|
RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
Analogies
|
Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Coding and Decoding
|
Mathematical Operations
|
Relationships
|
Syllogism
|
Jumbling
|
Venn Diagram
|
Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
|
Conclusions and Decision Making
|
Similarities and Differences
|
Analytical Reasoning
|
Classification
|
Directions
|
Statement – Arguments and Assumptions
|
Number Systems
|
BODMAS
|
Decimals
|
Fractions
|
LCM and HCF
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Percentages
|
Mensuration
|
Time and Work
|
Time and Distance
|
Simple and Compound Interest
|
Profit and Loss
|
Algebra
|
Geometry
|
Trigonometry
|
Elementary Statistics
|
Square Root
|
Age Calculations
|
Calendar & Clock
|
Pipes & Cistern
RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Awareness
The RRB Paramedical General Awareness section evaluates understanding of the world, current affairs, and India’s social, political, and economic environment. Candidates can check the topics for this section in the table below:
|
RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Awareness
|
Knowledge of Current Affairs
|
Indian Geography
|
Indian Culture
|
History of India including Freedom Struggle
|
Indian Polity and Constitution
|
Indian Economy
|
Environmental Issues concerning India and the World
|
Sports
|
General Scientific and Technological Developments
RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Science
RRB Paramedical General Science section checks the grasp of fundamental scientific concepts. It covers topics from the 10th standard syllabus and ensures readiness for questions related to Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences in the exam.
|
RRB Paramedical Syllabus for General Science
|
Physics (up to 10th Standard CBSE)
|
Chemistry (up to 10th Standard CBSE)
|
Life Sciences (up to 10th Standard CBSE)
RRB Paramedical Syllabus for Professional Ability
The RRB Paramedical Professional Ability syllabus covers all the essential topics you must study for different medical and paramedical positions. Candidates can find the syllabus for each post in the table below:
|
Post
|
Topics
|
Dietician
|
Human biology and body systems
Nutrients and their roles
Basic diets & RDA
Advanced nutrition
Nutraceuticals
Diet therapy in diseases
Clinical nutrition
Pediatric and geriatric nutrition
Food allergies
Public health nutrition
|
Staff Nurse
|
Anatomy & Physiology
Biochemistry & Nutrition
Nursing Foundations
Microbiology & Pathology
Pharmacology & Genetics
Mental Health & Community Nursing
Midwifery & Child Health Nursing
Nursing Research
Nursing Management
|
Dental Hygienist
|
Dental hygiene & prophylaxis
Community dentistry
Dental materials
Dental ethics
General & dental anatomy
Oral physiology
Dental pharmacology
Pathology
Dental radiology
|
Dialysis Technician
|
Anatomy & Physiology
Biochemistry & Pharmacology
Kidney disease overview
Dialysis principles & practices
|
Extension Educator
|
Sociology basics
Social research methods
Indian society & culture
Social stratification
Environment & society
Gerontology
Crime & tribal society
|
Health and Malaria Inspector Grade III
|
Food & nutrition
Sanitation engineering
Communicable disease control
Non-communicable diseases
Health & death statistics
|
Lab Superintendent Grade III
|
Physiology, Psychology & Sociology
Clinical biochemistry
Pathology & Hematology
Histopathology & Cytology
Virology & Immunology
Serology techniques
|
Optometrist
|
Physical & visual optics
Anatomy & physiology (ocular)
Ocular diseases
Clinical exams
Optometric instruments
Pediatric & Geriatric Optometry
Community optometry
Public health & epidemiology
|
Perfusionist
|
Anatomy, Physiology & Biochemistry basics
Perfusion techniques
Cardiopulmonary bypass
ICU & surgical care
Instrumentation
Blood banking
Microbiology & sterilization
|
Physiotherapist
|
Anatomy & Applied Physiology
Biomechanics
Electrotherapy
Exercise therapy
Orthopedics & Neurology
Rehabilitation
Research methods
Community medicine
|
Pharmacist Grade III
|
Anatomy & Physiology
Pharmaceutics & Chemistry
Pathophysiology & Pharmacology
Medicinal Chemistry
Drug Design & Delivery Systems
Pharmacovigilance
Pharmaceutical Biotechnology
Regulatory Science
|
Radiographer
|
Anatomy & Physiology
Radiation & X-ray Physics
Imaging Techniques
Film processing
Radiography positioning
Patient care
Radiation safety
|
Speech Therapist
|
Hearing and speech anatomy
Speech & language pathology
Assessment techniques
Speech disorders
Rehabilitation
Hearing aids & auditory training
Education and disability management
|
ECG Technician
|
Anatomy & Physiology
Biochemistry & Pharmacology
Cardiovascular disease basics
Heart investigations
|
Lady Health Visitor
|
Community health nursing
Health promotion
Midwifery
Child healthcare
Health center management
|
Lab Assistant Grade III
|
Anatomy & Physiology
Medical lab technology basics
Microbiology
Clinical biochemistry
Pathology & histopathology
Hematology & blood banking
RRB Paramedical Exam Pattern 2025
The RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 includes four main sections: Professional Ability, General Awareness, General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Science. The Professional Ability section carries the highest weightage.
Candidates will answer 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is 90 minutes. There is a negative marking of 1/3 mark for every wrong answer.
Below is the detailed RRB Paramedical exam pattern:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Marks
|
Professional Ability
|
70
|
70
|
General Awareness
|
10
|
10
|
General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning
|
10
|
10
|
General Science
|
10
|
10
|
Total
|
100
|
100
How to Prepare for RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025?
Candidate who want to crack the RRB Paramedical Exam 2025 with a high score need a strong and well-planned preparation. The following are the tips to help candidates get ready effectively:
-
Understand the Syllabus and Exam Pattern: Go through the RRB Paramedical Syllabus 2025 and exam pattern in detail to know what to expect.
-
Make a Study Plan: Create a clear, practical study schedule that covers all topics and sticks to a timeline.
-
Prioritize Professional Ability: This section carries 70 marks, so devote more time and effort to mastering it.
-
Use Quality Study Materials: Read standard books, practice with sample papers, and solve previous years’ RRB Paramedical question papers to get familiar with the exam format.
-
Take Notes and Revise Often: Write short notes for quick revision and review them regularly to strengthen memory.
-
Practice Daily: Consistent practice will help you improve speed, accuracy, and confidence for exam day.
