RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025: Check CBT, DV, and ME Requirements Here

RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025: Candidates must clear several stages to get selected for paramedical posts under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The RRB Paramedical Exam is held to recruit applicants for key roles like Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Radiographer, and others.
In this article, candidates will find a complete and clear explanation of the RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025 to help prepare with confidence.
RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025
Candidates need to clear every stage of the recruitment process to secure a paramedical post with the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The main stages in the RRB Paramedical Selection Process are:
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
RRB Paramedical Computer-Based Test (CBT)
The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is the first stage of the RRB Paramedical Selection Process. This online exam checks the knowledge of candidates in subjects such as Professional Ability, General Awareness, Reasoning, and General Science. The total marks for the exam are 100.
Candidates can check the RRB Paramedical Exam Pattern in the table below:
Sections
No. of Questions
Total Marks
Duration
Professional Ability
70
70
90 minutes
General Awareness
10
10
General Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning
10
10
General Science
10
10
Total
100
100
RRB Paramedical Document Verification 2025
Candidates will be called for the Document Verification stage of the RRB Paramedical Selection Process after clearing the Computer-Based Test. This step is important to confirm the RRB Paramedical eligibility of a candidate. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will thoroughly check each submitted document to ensure it matches the required qualifications.
The following are the key documents candidates must present in RRB Paramedical Selection Process:
-
Educational Certificates: A valid degree or diploma in the relevant paramedical field.
-
Birth Certificate: The original birth certificate to confirm age and date of birth.
-
Caste Certificate: Required for candidates applying under SC/ST/OBC reserved categories.
-
Disability Certificate: Mandatory for candidates applying under the PwD (Persons with Disability) quota.
-
Other Supporting Documents: This may include work experience certificates or employment proof, if applicable.
Candidates should make sure all their documents are genuine and updated to avoid disqualification during this stage.
RRB Paramedical Medical Examination 2025
Candidates who successfully complete the Document Verification stage will move on to the Medical Examination. It is the final step in the RRB Paramedical Selection Process. This exam ensures that candidates are medically fit for the paramedical roles in the Indian Railways.
Below are the key tests included in the RRB Paramedical Medical Examination:
Test
Details
Vision Test
General Health Check
Candidates must be physically fit in all respects.
Candidates should maintain good health and meet the vision standards to be considered fit for appointment.
How to Prepare for the RRB Paramedical Selection Process?
The following are some tips to help prepare for the RRB Paramedical Selection process:
-
Candidates must begin preparation as soon as possible. This will give candidates enough time to study all the topics in detail without any last-minute rush.
-
The Computer-Based Test (CBT) focuses a lot on professional skills. Candidates must make sure they know their subject well and revise important concepts regularly.
-
Take mock tests often. They help understand the exam pattern and improve time management skills. Practicing regularly will boost confidence for the real exam.
-
Keep informed about current events and general knowledge topics. These are important for scoring well in the General Awareness section of the exam.
-
Ensure all required documents are complete, correct, and easily accessible for the document verification stage. This will save time and prevent last-minute issues.
-
Good health is important for the medical test. Maintain a healthy diet and regular exercise routine to stay fit and ready for all stages of the selection process.
