RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025: Check CBT, DV, and ME Requirements Here

RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025: Candidates must clear several stages to get selected for paramedical posts under the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The RRB Paramedical Exam is held to recruit applicants for key roles like Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Radiographer, and others.

In this article, candidates will find a complete and clear explanation of the RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025 to help prepare with confidence.

RRB Paramedical Selection Process 2025

Candidates need to clear every stage of the recruitment process to secure a paramedical post with the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The main stages in the RRB Paramedical Selection Process are:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

RRB Paramedical Computer-Based Test (CBT)

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) is the first stage of the RRB Paramedical Selection Process. This online exam checks the knowledge of candidates in subjects such as Professional Ability, General Awareness, Reasoning, and General Science. The total marks for the exam are 100.