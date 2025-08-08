RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 434 Vacancies, Apply Online Begins at rrbapply.gov.in - Check More Details Here

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 notification, containing 434 vacancies for various paramedical posts under CEN No. 03/2025 at rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB Paramedical online application process begins on 9th August 2025 and closes on 8th September 2025. Interested candidates must apply through the official RRB website.
Candidates interested in applying for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 must have completed graduation in a relevant discipline. The posts that are included in the RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 are Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Lab Assistant, and Radiographer.
The RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 has been released at rrbapply.gov.in, containing the detailed eligibility and selection procedure for Nursing Superintendents (272 posts), Pharmacists (105), ECG Technicians (4), Dialysis Technicians (4), Lab Assistants (12), Radiographers (4), and Health & Malaria Inspectors (33). Direct link to download the RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 is provided below.
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure, vacancy distribution, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Paramedical Notification PDF.
|
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Overview
RRB has released 434 paramedical vacancies across various healthcare positions in Indian Railways, such as Nursing Superintendents, Pharmacists, Lab Technicians, Radiographers, and other paramedical staff. Check the table below for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Board
|
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
|
Advertisement No.
|
CEN No. 03/2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
434
|
Posts Available
|
Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Lab Assistant, Radiographer, etc.
|
Application Start Date
|
9th August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
8th September 2025
|
Selection Process
|
CBT
Document Verification
Medical Test
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Official Website
|
rrbapply.gov.in
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
To apply for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025, candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as age, education, and nationality. The minimum age varies from 18 to 20 years, while the maximum age ranges up to 43 years, with relaxations for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates. Check the details below for required educational qualification
- Nursing Superintendent: GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
- Pharmacist: 10+2 + Diploma/B.Pharma
- Radiographer: 12th + Diploma in Radiography
- Dialysis Technician: B.Sc. + Diploma in Haemodialysis
RRB Paramedical Vacancy 2025
The RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 has been released for 434 vacancies, which are further divided into various paramedical posts. Check the table below for RRB Paramedical 2025 vacancies
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Pay Level (7th CPC)
|
Nursing Superintendent
|
272
|
Level 7 (₹44,900)
|
Pharmacist (Entry Grade)
|
105
|
Level 5 (₹29,200)
|
Health & Malaria Inspector Gr. II
|
33
|
Level 6 (₹35,400)
|
Lab Assistant Grade II
|
12
|
Level 3 (₹21,700)
|
Dialysis Technician
|
04
|
Level 6 (₹35,400)
|
ECG Technician
|
04
|
Level 4 (₹25,500)
|
Radiographer (X-Ray Technician)
|
04
|
Level 5 (₹29,200)
