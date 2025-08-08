UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 434 Vacancies, Apply Online Begins at rrbapply.gov.in - Check More Details Here

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: RRB has released the notification for the recruitment of Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, Radiographer, and Dialysis Technician. Check here for detailed information on eligibility criteria, the application process, etc. Direct link to download RRB Paramedical Notification PDF here

ByMohd Salman
Aug 8, 2025, 18:45 IST
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 notification, containing 434 vacancies for various paramedical posts under CEN No. 03/2025 at rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB Paramedical online application process begins on 9th August 2025 and closes on 8th September 2025. Interested candidates must apply through the official RRB website.
Candidates interested in applying for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 must have completed graduation in a relevant discipline. The posts that are included in the RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 are Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Lab Assistant, and Radiographer.

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 OUT

The RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 has been released at rrbapply.gov.in, containing the detailed eligibility and selection procedure for Nursing Superintendents (272 posts), Pharmacists (105), ECG Technicians (4), Dialysis Technicians (4), Lab Assistants (12), Radiographers (4), and Health & Malaria Inspectors (33). Direct link to download the RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 is provided below.

RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure, vacancy distribution, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Paramedical Notification PDF.

RRB Paramedical Notification 2025

PDF Download

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Overview

RRB has released 434 paramedical vacancies across various healthcare positions in Indian Railways, such as Nursing Superintendents, Pharmacists, Lab Technicians, Radiographers, and other paramedical staff. Check the table below for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Board

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Advertisement No.

CEN No. 03/2025

Total Vacancies

434

Posts Available

Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Lab Assistant, Radiographer, etc.

Application Start Date

9th August 2025

Last Date to Apply

8th September 2025

Selection Process

CBT

Document Verification

Medical Test

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Official Website

rrbapply.gov.in

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025, candidates must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as age, education, and nationality. The minimum age varies from 18 to 20 years, while the maximum age ranges up to 43 years, with relaxations for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates. Check the details below for required educational qualification

  • Nursing Superintendent: GNM/B.Sc. Nursing
  • Pharmacist: 10+2 + Diploma/B.Pharma
  • Radiographer: 12th + Diploma in Radiography
  • Dialysis Technician: B.Sc. + Diploma in Haemodialysis

RRB Paramedical Vacancy 2025

The RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 has been released for 434 vacancies, which are further divided into various paramedical posts. Check the table below for RRB Paramedical 2025 vacancies

Post Name

Vacancies

Pay Level (7th CPC)

Nursing Superintendent

272

Level 7 (₹44,900)

Pharmacist (Entry Grade)

105

Level 5 (₹29,200)

Health & Malaria Inspector Gr. II

33

Level 6 (₹35,400)

Lab Assistant Grade II

12

Level 3 (₹21,700)

Dialysis Technician

04

Level 6 (₹35,400)

ECG Technician

04

Level 4 (₹25,500)

Radiographer (X-Ray Technician)

04

Level 5 (₹29,200)

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News