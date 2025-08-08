RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Notification Out for 434 Vacancies, Apply Online Begins at rrbapply.gov.in - Check More Details Here

RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 notification, containing 434 vacancies for various paramedical posts under CEN No. 03/2025 at rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB Paramedical online application process begins on 9th August 2025 and closes on 8th September 2025. Interested candidates must apply through the official RRB website.

Candidates interested in applying for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 must have completed graduation in a relevant discipline. The posts that are included in the RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 are Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Lab Assistant, and Radiographer. RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 OUT The RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 has been released at rrbapply.gov.in, containing the detailed eligibility and selection procedure for Nursing Superintendents (272 posts), Pharmacists (105), ECG Technicians (4), Dialysis Technicians (4), Lab Assistants (12), Radiographers (4), and Health & Malaria Inspectors (33). Direct link to download the RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 is provided below.

RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must download the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, selection procedure, vacancy distribution, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB Paramedical Notification PDF. RRB Paramedical Notification 2025 PDF Download RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025: Overview RRB has released 434 paramedical vacancies across various healthcare positions in Indian Railways, such as Nursing Superintendents, Pharmacists, Lab Technicians, Radiographers, and other paramedical staff. Check the table below for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. Particulars Details Recruitment Board Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Advertisement No. CEN No. 03/2025 Total Vacancies 434 Posts Available Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Lab Assistant, Radiographer, etc. Application Start Date 9th August 2025 Last Date to Apply 8th September 2025 Selection Process CBT Document Verification Medical Test Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Official Website rrbapply.gov.in