Haryana Police Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 5500 Constable Vacancies, Apply Online at hssc.gov.in

Haryana Police Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the notification PDF for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Constable (General Duty) and Government Railway Police (GRP). Candidates who have qualified for HSSC CET (Group C) can apply online after visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in.

HSSC has released the notification for 5500 vacancies; interested and eligible candidates can apply online between January 11, 2026 and January 25, 2026. Continue reading this article to learn about the detailed vacancy breakdown, eligibility criteria, selection process, physical standards, and the direct link to apply online. Haryana Police Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Haryana Police 2026 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Haryana Police Notification 2026 PDF.

Haryana Police Notification 2026 PDF Download Haryana Police Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can use the direct link provided below to apply online for announced vacancies once it gets active on January 11. It is recommended to candidates to keep all scanned documents ready to ensure a smooth registration process.

Direct Link to Apply for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 Haryana Police Recruitment 2026: Overview HSSC released the notification pdf on January 1, 2026 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 5500 vacancies. Candidates can apply online between January 11 and January 26, 2026. Check the table below for Haryana Police Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights Particulars Details Organization Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Post Name Constable (Male/Female/GRP) Advt No. 01/2026 Total Vacancies 5500 Category Government Jobs (Haryana) Application Mode Online Registration Dates January 11 to January 25, 2026 Selection Process PMT, PST, Knowledge Test, DV, Medical Job Location Haryana Official Website hssc.gov.in