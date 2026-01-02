Haryana Police Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 5500 Constable Vacancies, Apply Online at hssc.gov.in

Haryana Police Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the notification PDF for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Constable (General Duty) and Government Railway Police (GRP). Candidates who have qualified for HSSC CET (Group C) can apply online after visiting the official website, hssc.gov.in.
HSSC has released the notification for 5500 vacancies; interested and eligible candidates can apply online between January 11, 2026 and January 25, 2026. Continue reading this article to learn about the detailed vacancy breakdown, eligibility criteria, selection process, physical standards, and the direct link to apply online.
Haryana Police Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of Haryana Police 2026 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as required educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Haryana Police Notification 2026 PDF.
|
Haryana Police Notification 2026
Haryana Police Recruitment 2026: Direct Link to Apply
Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can use the direct link provided below to apply online for announced vacancies once it gets active on January 11. It is recommended to candidates to keep all scanned documents ready to ensure a smooth registration process.
Direct Link to Apply for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026
Haryana Police Recruitment 2026: Overview
HSSC released the notification pdf on January 1, 2026 for the recruitment of eligible candidates for 5500 vacancies. Candidates can apply online between January 11 and January 26, 2026. Check the table below for Haryana Police Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Constable (Male/Female/GRP)
|
Advt No.
|
01/2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
5500
|
Category
|
Government Jobs (Haryana)
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
January 11 to January 25, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
PMT, PST, Knowledge Test, DV, Medical
|
Job Location
|
Haryana
|
Official Website
|
hssc.gov.in
Haryana Police Constable Vacancy 2026: Category-wise Distribution
HSSC has released 5500 vacancies for the recruitment of Constable Vacancies among various wings of Haryana Police. Candidates must check the official notification PDF for category wise vacancy distribution. Check the list below for postwise vacancies.
- Male Constable (General Duty): 4500 Posts
- Female Constable (General Duty): 600 Posts
- Male Constable (GRP): 400 Posts
Haryana Police Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying for the announced vacancies, candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have passed 10+2 (Intermediate) from a recognised board or institution.
Language Requirement: Candidates must have studied Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matric (10th) or higher education.
CET Mandatory: Only candidates who have qualified for the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group-C are eligible to participate in this recruitment.
Age Limit (As of January 1, 2026)
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 25 Years (General Category)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation