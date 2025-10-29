RRB JE Notification 2025
BRAOU Result 2025 OUT at braou.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG Semester Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 29, 2025, 15:54 IST

BRAOU Result 2025 OUT: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) declared the semester/annual results for various UG courses on its official website- braou.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided below and the steps to check the BRAOU Result.

BRAOU Result 2025

BRAOU Result 2025: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), also known as Telangana Open University, formerly Andhra Pradesh Open University, has recently declared the semester/annual results for various courses like BSc, BCom, BA, MA, MCom, MSc and other exams. Dr BR Ambedkar Open University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- braou.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their braou.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their BRAOU result 2025 pdf through their roll number and name.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BRAOU results on the official website of the University- braou.ac.in.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check BRAOU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like Sc, BCom, BA, MA, MCom, MSc and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BRAOU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official exam portal of the University- braou.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Learner Zone’ andclick on the ‘Examination Results’ option given there.

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘Proceed for Result’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to BRAOU Results PDF

Check here the direct link for BRAOU Result 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

PG Examination Results for M.A.,M.Com.,M.Sc,MBA(OLD Batches upto 2016),Certificate and Diploma courses Spell-I,Jul/Aug-2025

-

Click here

UG(Old Batch) I , II & III Year Exam Results Jul/Aug-2025

October 06, 2025

Click here

B.Ed(Special Education) II and IV Semester July-2025

September 20, 2025

Click here

UG(CBCS) II-Semester Examination Results July-2025

September 18, 2025

Click here

UG(CBCS) IV-Semester Examination Results June/July-2025

September 11, 2025

Click here

Highlights of Dr BR Ambedkar Open University

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University, also known as Telangana Open University, formerly Andhra Pradesh Open University, is situated in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in 1982.

The university offers diplomas, UG, PG, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. Dr BR Ambedkar Open University has various teaching departments like history, political science and public administration, economics, botany, zoology, pure and applied chemistry, environmental studies, foods and nutrition, microbiology, computer applications, commerce and management studies, law, education, physical education, etc. 

For students, staff, and faculty members, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University has modern and upgraded facilities.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University: Highlights

University Name

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University 

Established

1982

Location

Hyderabad, Telangana

BRAOU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

