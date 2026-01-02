NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 3 Schedule Soon at mcc.nic.in; List of Important Documents Here

Key Points
- MCC will soon release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule.
- The schedule will be available on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
- Candidates must check the PDF schedule for counselling events.
NEET PG Counselling 2025-26: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule for round 3 of counselling at mcc.nic.in. The schedule will be available as a PDF, and students will need to follow the dates in accordance with the events for counselling to seek admission to postgraduate programmes.
NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table to know the NEET PG Counselling 2025 key details:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Medical Counselling Commission (MMC)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|mcc.nic.in
|Stream
|Medical
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Total rounds
|
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Stray Vacancy Round
Important Documents for NEET PG Counselling 2025
Candidates will need to keep the following documents readily available for NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 3:
- NEET PG Admit card
- NEET PG Result/ Rank letter
- Class X marksheet/ Birth certificate
- Valid Photo ID proof
- MBBS Degree Certificate
- Photograph
- MBBS Marksheets
- Permanent/ Provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
- Internship Completion Certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
