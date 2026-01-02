MSBTE Winter Result 2025
NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 3 Schedule Soon at mcc.nic.in; List of Important Documents Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Jan 2, 2026, 12:42 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule on its official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates must check the PDF schedule for the counselling events to seek admission to postgraduate programmes.

Key Points

NEET PG Counselling 2025-26: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule for round 3 of counselling at mcc.nic.in. The schedule will be available as a PDF, and students will need to follow the dates in accordance with the events for counselling to seek admission to postgraduate programmes. 

NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table to know the NEET PG Counselling 2025 key details: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Schedule 
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Medical Counselling Commission (MMC)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  mcc.nic.in
Stream  Medical 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Total rounds 

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Stray Vacancy Round 

Important Documents for NEET PG Counselling 2025

Candidates will need to keep the following documents readily available for NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 3:

  • NEET PG Admit card
  • NEET PG Result/ Rank letter
  • Class X marksheet/ Birth certificate
  • Valid Photo ID proof
  • MBBS Degree Certificate
  • Photograph
  • MBBS Marksheets  
  • Permanent/ Provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/ SMC
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
