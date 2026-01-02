FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released, Download PDF at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip: As per reports, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the FMGE December 2025 exam city slip today, January 2, 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations can download the exam city slip through the login link available on the official website.

According to reports, candidates appearing for the FMGE December 2025 exams have been issued their exam city slip through their registered email id or mobile number via SMS. The FMGE December 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2026. The admit card for the entrance exam will be released on January 14, 2026. The exam city slip provided students with details of the city where candidates will be allotted centres for the entrance exams.

To download the FMGE December 2025 exam city slip candidates can visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the exam city slip.