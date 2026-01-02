MSBTE Winter Result 2025
FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip Released, Download PDF at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2025 exam city slip is available on the candidate login. Candidates can login with their registered email id to download the exam city slip. 

Key Points

  • FMGE December 2025 admit card to be released on January 14, 2026
  • FMGE December 2025 exam to be held on January 17, 2026
  • Doenload FMGE December 2025 exam city slip at natboard.edu.in

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip: As per reports, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the FMGE December 2025 exam city slip today, January 2, 2026. Candidates who will be appearing for the examinations can download the exam city slip through the login link available on the official website.

According to reports, candidates appearing for the FMGE December 2025 exams have been issued their exam city slip through their registered email id or mobile number via SMS. The FMGE December 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2026. The admit card for the entrance exam will be released on January 14, 2026. The exam city slip provided students with details of the city where candidates will be allotted centres for the entrance exams.

To download the FMGE December 2025 exam city slip candidates can visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the exam city slip. 

FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip - Click Here

Steps to Download FMGE December 2025 Exam City Slip

The link for candidates to download the FMGE December 2025 exam city slip is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the city slip. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS

Step 2: Click on Examinations and navigate to FMGE

Step 3: Click on the login window

Step 4: Enter the login id and password 

Step 5: Download for further reference

FMGE December 2025 - Important Dates

Check the schedule for FMGE December 2026 exam city slip, admit card below

Informing the test city to the Applicants

January 2, 2026

Issue of Admit Cards

January 14, 2026

Examination Date

January 17, 2026

Declaration of Result

February 17, 2026

 

Candidates appearing for the FMGE December 2025 exam must download the exam city slip before the exams. The city slip will help candidates to prepare to report to the exam centre ahead of time. Those allotted centres in far off cities can also make necessary travel arrangement in order to reach the exam centre at the right time. 

