AIBE 20 Result Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check List of Important Documents for Counselling Here

- The Bar Council of India is expected to release the AIBE XX Result 2025 soon.
- AIBE 20 final answer key is expected in early January 2026, with results following closeby.
- Check the final answer key PDF and results on the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 20 Result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council can release the AIBE 20 final answer key in early January 2026, followed by the result soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the final answer key PDF and results at allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Expected Date
AIBE XX Exam was held on November 30, 2025 in one shift across the country. The AIBE XX provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. The final answer key will take the issues raised by the candidates into consideration to update and revise the answer key. The AIBE 20 Result is expected to be released within 2 to 3 months from the exam. Similarly, the final answer key and result scorecards can be expected in early to mid January 2026. Candidates can check the provisional answer key to estimate their scores until the results are declared.
How to download AIBE 20 Result 2025 Scorecard?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE XX Result scorecard online:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the ‘AIBE 20 Result’ tab
- Enter your details: user ID and password
- In candidate dashboard, click on the result tab
- AIBE XX Result 2025 will appear
- Review your details and download for admission processes
DIRECT LINK - AIBE XX Login
Important Documents for AIBE XX Result 2025 Counselling
Candidates will need to keep their important documents available while appearing for AIBE 20 Counseling 2025 rounds. They essentially include the documents used and uploaded while registering for the exams. Check the list of documents required for AIBE 20 Counselling here:
- Passport-Size Photograph
- Scanned Signature
- State Bar Council Enrollment Certificate
- LLB Degree/Mark Sheets
- Valid Photo ID
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Disability Certificate (if applicable)
- LLM Certificate & Mark Sheet (case specific)
- Advocate ID Card
Candidates must upload valid and credible documents online for counselling.
