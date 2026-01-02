AIBE 20 Result Expected Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check List of Important Documents for Counselling Here

AIBE 20 Result: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council can release the AIBE 20 final answer key in early January 2026, followed by the result soon. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the final answer key PDF and results at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Result and Final Answer Key Expected Date

AIBE XX Exam was held on November 30, 2025 in one shift across the country. The AIBE XX provisional answer key was released on December 3, 2025. The final answer key will take the issues raised by the candidates into consideration to update and revise the answer key. The AIBE 20 Result is expected to be released within 2 to 3 months from the exam. Similarly, the final answer key and result scorecards can be expected in early to mid January 2026. Candidates can check the provisional answer key to estimate their scores until the results are declared.