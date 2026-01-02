OPSC AAO Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer at www.opsc.gov.in- Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

MSBTE Winter Result 2025
OPSC AAO Recruitment 2026 recruitment notification has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer (Group-B) posts on its official website. Out of 118 positions, 40 are reserved for women candidates. Check eligibility and other details here. 

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published recruitment notification for the 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer (Group-B)posts on its official website. These positions are to be filled in the Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service, under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the Scale of Pay at Level-10 of the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination followed by a Personality Test round. Out of 118 positions, 40 are reserved for women candidates.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before January 27, 2026 at https://www.opsc.gov.in/. The online application process will commence from January 10, 2026.

OPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the recruitment drive for 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer (Group-B) under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment is available on the official website of the OPSC. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2026 PDF Download Link 

OPSC Recruitment 2026  Overview 

Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for the 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer in Class-II (Group-B) posts against Advertisement number 06 of 2025-26.  Candidates can check below all the crucial details  such as and important date, organisation, application process, category etc. 

Organization     Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) 
Post Name     Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO)
Vacancies     118
Opening date of online application January 10, 2026
Advt No. 06 of 2025-26
Last Date   January 27, 2026
Official Website      https://www.o

How To Apply For OPSC AAO 2026?

The online application process will commence from January 10, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions after following the steps given below. 
Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.opsc.gov.in/
Step 2: Click on the link OPSC recruitment 2026 on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide the required details.
Step 4: Submit the application form.
Step 5: Submit the required documents.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

