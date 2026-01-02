OPSC AAO Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer at www.opsc.gov.in- Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has published recruitment notification for the 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer (Group-B)posts on its official website. These positions are to be filled in the Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service, under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get the Scale of Pay at Level-10 of the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written examination followed by a Personality Test round. Out of 118 positions, 40 are reserved for women candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before January 27, 2026 at https://www.opsc.gov.in/. The online application process will commence from January 10, 2026 .

OPSC Recruitment 2026 Notification

The detailed advertisement regarding the recruitment drive for 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer (Group-B) under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Empowerment is available on the official website of the OPSC. You can download the pdf directly through the link given below.

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2026 PDF Download Link

OPSC Recruitment 2026 Overview

Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for the 118 Assistant Agriculture Officer in Class-II (Group-B) posts against Advertisement number 06 of 2025-26. Candidates can check below all the crucial details such as and important date, organisation, application process, category etc.