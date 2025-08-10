List of Languages That Are Written Right to Left

Writing direction is one of the most basic features of any script used by a language. Most of the world's languages have been written from left to right (LTR), but a number of prominent languages have scripts that are written from right to left (RTL). The majority of RTL languages exist in areas of the Middle East, North Africa, and some areas of Central and South Asia.

Read along to know more about right-to-left writing languages, with the inclusion of a detailed table itemizing the languages and some pertinent facts.

Why Are Some Languages Written Right to Left?

The precise historical explanations of why some languages evolved right-to-left scripts are not entirely obvious. Pundits propose that the direction of writing might have been determined by the writing tools and media that the ancient scribes employed, including the convenience of scribbling on stone or unrolled papyrus with the dominant hand supporting right-to-left writings, particularly in Semitic writings.