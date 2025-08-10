UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
List of Languages That Are Written Right to Left

Languages written from right to left, including Arabic, Hebrew, Persian, and Urdu, are mainly concentrated in the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of Asia. These scripts—often Arabic- or Hebrew-based—have historical, cultural, and practical origins, shaped by ancient writing tools and traditions. Understanding RTL languages is essential for linguists, developers, and translators to ensure accurate text rendering and user interface design.

Aug 10, 2025, 15:09 IST

Writing direction is one of the most basic features of any script used by a language. Most of the world's languages have been written from left to right (LTR), but a number of prominent languages have scripts that are written from right to left (RTL). The majority of RTL languages exist in areas of the Middle East, North Africa, and some areas of Central and South Asia.

Read along to know more about right-to-left writing languages, with the inclusion of a detailed table itemizing the languages and some pertinent facts.

Why Are Some Languages Written Right to Left?

The precise historical explanations of why some languages evolved right-to-left scripts are not entirely obvious. Pundits propose that the direction of writing might have been determined by the writing tools and media that the ancient scribes employed, including the convenience of scribbling on stone or unrolled papyrus with the dominant hand supporting right-to-left writings, particularly in Semitic writings.

The majority of RTL languages employ alphabets or abjads that are not the Latin alphabet but rather the Arabic, Hebrew, Syriac, or N'Ko scripts.

Common Languages Written Right to Left

Below are some of the most widely spoken and well-known languages using right-to-left writing systems:

Language

Region / Speakers

Script Used

Speaker Estimate (approx.)

Arabic

Middle East, North Africa

Arabic script

310+ million native

Hebrew

Israel

Hebrew script

9 million

Persian (Farsi)

Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan

Persian/Arabic script

80 million (Farsi, Dari)

Urdu

Pakistan, India

Perso-Arabic script

70 million

Syriac

Middle East (Assyrian communities)

Syriac script

0.5–1 million

Aramaic

Middle East (Assyrian, Chaldean, Jewish)

Aramaic alphabet

Several tens of thousands

Azeri (in Iran and some scripts)

Azerbaijan, Iran

Arabic script variant

27 million

Divehi (Maldivian)

Maldives

Thaana script

300,000+

Kurdish (Sorani dialect)

Iraq, Iran

Arabic script

Several million

N’Ko

West Africa (Mandé languages)

N’Ko script

~4 million

Pashto

Afghanistan, Pakistan

Arabic script

50+ million

Rohingya

Myanmar, Bangladesh

Arabic-derived script

Few hundred thousands

Fula (Adlam script)

West Africa

Adlam script

Tens of millions

Sindhi

Pakistan, India

Arabic script

~30 million

Yiddish

Jewish communities worldwide

Hebrew alphabet

1.5 million


Notes on Scripts and Languages

  • They employ various varieties of the Arabic script, which have been adapted to phonetic requirements by the insertion or alteration of letters.

  • Hebrew script is used in Hebrew and Yiddish.

  • Syriac and Aramaic are the old Semitic scripts which are still employed by tiny contemporary groups.

  • N'Ko script was invented in 1949 exclusively for Mandé languages of West Africa.

  • Thaana script is Maldivian-specific and is read right to left as well.

  • Certain languages, like Pashto, Kurdish Sorani, and Sindhi, are ethnic languages employing Arabic-based scripts.

Why Is This Important?

It is important for linguists, typographers, web developers, and translators to know which languages are RTL because it is essential to render the text correctly and create user interfaces properly. It influences layout, text alignment, direction of punctuation, and software localization.

