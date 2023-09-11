CBSE Class 12 Additional Questions 2024 with Competency and Marking Scheme, Download PDF

Additional Questions for CBSE Class 12: Find here Additional Class 12 Sample Papers for the current academic session 2023-2024. These Practise Papers with high competency questions and marking schemes will enhance your preparation for the upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Additional Practice Questions 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded additional practice sample paper for students of classes 10 and 12. An additional marking scheme has also been presented for students. As per CBSE, these additional question papers consist of 50% competency questions for Class X and XII. This has been done in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) which promotes a shift in focus from rote learning to the development of critical and creative learning abilities in students.

CBSE has been since then making various changes in its academics and assessment patterns. Along these lines, it has recently published additional sample papers along with a new marking scheme for students. The sample paper aims at increasing focus on competency-based questions or questions that assess the application of concepts in real-life situations. Such competency-focused questions are going to be a part of your upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024.

Since the quality of questions is going to be enhanced for CBSE Board Examinations 2024, it is vital for students to practice consistently and smartly. For the same, we have attached the Additional Practise Paper and Marking Scheme for students of Class XII, here.

How to download CBSE Class 12 Additional Practise Questions

To download practice questions for Class 12 CBSE, students can follow the below-mentioned steps in order.

Go to CBSE’s official website, cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on the Question Bank tab present at the top of the page

Click on the third option, Additional Practise Questions

A new page will open with the list of subjects and links for Additional Practise Questions

Click on the subject you want to check practice questions for

Use the downward arrow button to download the Practise Questions

Follow the same method for downloading the Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Composition of Questions (As per the additional practise questions)

Competency Focused Questions in the form of MCQs/Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions, or any other type = 40% Select response type questions(MCQ) = 20% Constructed response questions (Short Answer Questions/Long Answer type Questions, as per existing pattern) = 40%

CBSE Class XII Additional Practise Questions

CBSE Class 12 Competency Marking Scheme

