CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Additional Questions 2024 with Competency, Marking Scheme: Download PDF

Business Studies Additional Questions for CBSE Class 12: This article presents an additional question paper for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies. These practice questions are competency-focused questions aimed at promoting practical knowledge in students.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Additional Practice Questions 2024: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the Class 12 Additional Practise Paper for Business Studies. This additional practice paper is for students appearing in upcoming CBSE Board Examinations 2024. We have attached a PDF download link below through which students can download the PDF for free. Also, find attached the marking scheme for Business Studies which has also been uploaded by the CBSE Board along with the practice papers.

Business Studies is an elective subject in Class 11 and 12. Students who have chosen Business Studies as their subject should definitely have a look at this article. The additional practice question paper attached here includes competency-based questions. These questions are designed such that they ensure the usage and applicability of practical applications in finding the correct answers. The aim is to promote practical and concept learning instead of rote learning in students. With this initiative, we have stepped into a new era of upgradation in academic and assessment levels in our education system.

Practicing questions from the practice question papers will ensure that you become aware of the degree of toughness of questions in the examination and deviate your methods of learning. Instead of mugging up textual content or memorizing sums, it is now important to understand and clear the basic concepts and also think of solving questions in a manner that is applicable in real life.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Additional Practise Question Paper 2024

Students can check their additional question paper for the Class 12 Business Studies subject. Below, find attached a free PDF download link to save it for future reference.

General Instructions

This question paper contains 34 questions.

Answers should be brief and to the point.

Answers to the questions carrying 3 marks may be from 50 to 75 words.

Answers to the questions carrying 4 marks may be about 150 words.

Answers to the questions carrying 6 marks may be about 200 words.

Attempt all parts of the questions together.

To download the Additional Practise Paper for CBSE Class 12 Business Studies, click on the link below

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2024

Sections Type of Questions No of questions Marks Allotted Section-A Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 20 1 x 20 = 20 Section-B Very Short Answer Questions (VSA) 4 3 x 4 = 12 Section-C Short Answer Type Questions 6 4 x 6 = 24 Section-D Long Answer Type Questions 4 6x 4 = 24

To download CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2024, click on the link below

