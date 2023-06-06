CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download: Check The Subject-wise List of Topics NOT to Study for CBSE Board Exam 2024

CBSE DELETED Syllabus Class 12 2024: Find here the Subject-wise list of deleted portions for subjects from Humanities, Science, Commerce streams and language courses of CBSE Board. 

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has published its latest curriculum for class 12th at the beginning of this academic year. The syllabus contains all the academic content, learning outcomes, pedagogy and assessment guidelines. CBSE’s subject-wise curriculum Class 12th includes the course content of each subject along with its rationale, course structure, question paper design, list of the prescribed textbooks and resources, practical and project work details etc. Since, CBSE is rapidly updating and modifying its syllabus content to keep in touch with the changing world and its latest developments, it is important for students to ensure that they are going through the most recent and updated syllabus by the board. Additionally, they must also keep a check on all the deleted chapters/ topics by the board. This will ensure that they are only reading what is supposed to be evaluated in the upcoming examination. In this article, we have provided the subject-wise deleted syllabus for class 12 in a subject-wise manner, prepared after contrasting the curriculum of 2019-20, 2022-23 and 2023-24. 

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24

The subjects from all streams i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts have been provided here. The deleted syllabus from the language papers are also provided.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Core Deleted Syllabus 2023-24CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 English Core Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 CBSE Class 12 English Elective Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Physics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 
CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 History Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 
CBSE Class 12 Geography Deleted syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Deleted syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Sociology Deleted syllabus 2023-24
CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

