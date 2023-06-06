CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24 PDF Download: Check The Subject-wise List of Topics NOT to Study for CBSE Board Exam 2024

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE board has published its latest curriculum for class 12th at the beginning of this academic year. The syllabus contains all the academic content, learning outcomes, pedagogy and assessment guidelines. CBSE’s subject-wise curriculum Class 12th includes the course content of each subject along with its rationale, course structure, question paper design, list of the prescribed textbooks and resources, practical and project work details etc. Since, CBSE is rapidly updating and modifying its syllabus content to keep in touch with the changing world and its latest developments, it is important for students to ensure that they are going through the most recent and updated syllabus by the board. Additionally, they must also keep a check on all the deleted chapters/ topics by the board. This will ensure that they are only reading what is supposed to be evaluated in the upcoming examination. In this article, we have provided the subject-wise deleted syllabus for class 12 in a subject-wise manner, prepared after contrasting the curriculum of 2019-20, 2022-23 and 2023-24.

CBSE Class 12 DELETED Syllabus 2023-24

The subjects from all streams i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts have been provided here. The deleted syllabus from the language papers are also provided.

RELATED:

Also check the following from 2022 board exams:

ALSO CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Physics Practical syllabus 2023-24

ALSO CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Practical syllabus 2023-24

ALSO CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2023-24