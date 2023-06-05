CBSE Class 12 English Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Complete List of Topics Removed from English Core for 2024 Board Exams

CBSE Class 12 English Core Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Find here all the deleted topics, page numbers and chapters from Class 12 CBSE Board’s English Core Syllabus 2023-24.

CBSE Class 12 Core English Deleted Syllabus 2024: CBSE’s 12th class English Core paper, subject code, 301, is of a total of 100 marks. The theory paper is of 80 marks and the remaining 20 marks are based on internal assessment. There are three sections in the syllabus, overall, namely, reading skills, creative writing skills and literature. The prescribed textbook for prose and poetry are Flamingo and Vistas by NCERT. Check from this article the complete list of deleted topics from the 12th Class CBSE English 2024 syllabus.

SECTION A

READING COMPREHENSION: Note making and Summarizing

SECTION B

WRITING SKILLS: Advertisements, Posters, Business and Official letters, Debate, Speech

SECTION C 

LITERATURE TEXTBOOKS:

Flamingo (Poetry)

Chapter 2 An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum

Vistas (Prose)

Chapter 5 Should Wizard Hit Mommy

Chapter 7 Evans Tries an O-Level

CBSE Class 12 English Core Rationalised Content 2023-24

The content given in the table below is based on the rationalised content booklet provided by NCERT for class 12th.

NCERT Flamingo

Chapter

Page No

Dropped Topics/ Chapters

Poetry Chapter 2: An Elementary School Classroom in a Slum by Stephen Spender

92-94

Full Chapter

NCERT Vistas

Chapter 5: Should Wizard Hit Mommy by John Updike

48-55

Full Chapter

Chapter 7: Evans Tries an O-Level by Colin Dexter

70-92

Full Chapter

