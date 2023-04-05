CBSE English Syllabus for Class 12 2023: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 English Syllabus 2023: CBSE has made available the complete English curriculum for the 2023-24 session. Check the 12th class English Core syllabus syllabus here.

CBSE English Syllabus Class Highlights

Subject: English Core

Subject Code: 301

Marks Breakup: Total = 100 (Written Exam 80 + Internal Assessment 20)

CBSE English Syllabus for Class 12 2023-24

Section A – 22 Marks Reading Skills

I Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage (12+10 = 22 Marks)

One unseen passage to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis and inference. Vocabulary assessment will also be assessed via inference. The passage may be factual, descriptive or literary. One unseen case-based factual passage with verbal/visual inputs like statistical data, charts etc. to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation.

Note: The combined word limit for both the passages will be 700-750 words. Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions and Short Answer type Questions (to be answered in 40-50 words) will be asked.

Section B – 18 Marks Creative Writing Skills

Creative Writing Skills

3. Notice, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered.(4 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar : 1 ).

Formal/Informal Invitation and Reply, up to 50 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered. (4 Marks: Format : 1 / Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ). Letters based on verbal/visual input, to be answered in approximately 120-150 words. Lettertypes include application for a job with bio data or resume. Letters to the editor (giving suggestions or opinion on issues of public interest) . One out of the two given questions to be answered . (5 Marks: Format : 1 / Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ). Article/ Report Writing, descriptive and analytical in nature, based on verbal inputs, to be answered in 120-150 words. One out of the two given questions to be answered . (5 Marks: Format : 1 / Organisation of Ideas: 1/Content : 2 / Accuracy of Spelling and Grammar :1 ).

Section C – 40 Marks Literature Text Book and Supplementary Reading Text

This section will have variety of assessment items including Multiple Choice Questions, Objective Type Questions, Short Answer Type Questions and Long Answer Type Questions to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and extrapolation beyond the text.

One Poetry extract out of two, from the book Flamingo, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and appreciation. (6x1=6 Marks) One Prose extract out of two, from the book Vistas, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, evaluation and appreciation. (4x1=4 Marks) One prose extract out of two from the book Flamingo, to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. (6x1=6 Marks) Short answer type questions (from Prose and Poetry from the book Flamingo), to be answered in 40-50 words each. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Five questions out of the six given, are to be answered. (5x2=10 Marks) Short answer type questions, from Prose (Vistas), to be answered in 40- 50 words each. Questions should elicit inferential responses through critical thinking. Any two out of three questions to be done. (2x2=4 Marks) One Long answer type question, from Prose/Poetry (Flamingo), to be answered in 120-150 words. Questions can be based on incident / theme / passage / extract / event as reference points to assess extrapolation beyond and across the text. The question will elicit analytical and evaluative response from the student. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x5=5 Marks) One Long answer type question, based on the chapters from the book Vistas, to be answered in 120-150 words, to assess global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the text. Questions to provide analytical and evaluative responses using incidents, events, themes, as reference points. Any one out of two questions to be done. (1x5=5 Marks)

CBSE Class 12 English Core Prescribed Books

Flamingo: English Reader published by National Council of Education Research and Training, New Delhi

(Prose)

The Last Lesson

Lost Spring

Deep Water

The Rattrap

Indigo

Poets and Pancakes

The Interview

Going Places

(Poetry)

My Mother at Sixty-Six

Keeping Quiet

A Thing of Beauty

A Roadside Stand

Aunt Jennifer’s Tigers

Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by National Council of Educationc Research and Training, New Delhi

The Third Level

The Tiger King

Journey to the End of the Earth

The Enemy

On the Face of It

Memories of Childhood

○ The Cutting of My Long Hair

○ We Too are Human Beings

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT Assessment of Listening Skills Assessment of Speaking Skills Project Work 05 marks 05 marks 10 marks

