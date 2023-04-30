CBSE Class 12 English Sample Paper Class 2023-24 with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE English Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE Board’s English Core Sample Question Paper for the academic year 2023-2024 is available on their academic website. Download the sample paper and also get its solution from this article.

CBSE English Core Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24: CBSE Board’s English Core paper, Subject code 301, has been published by the Board right at the beginning of the new academic year 2023-24. The 80 marks English question paper is divided into Section A: Reading, Section B: Writing and Section C: Literature. and Fiction. The other 20 marks are based on internal assessments. The books prescribed for the curriculum are Flamingo and Vistas, published by NCERT. In this article, you can check the complete contents of the English sample question paper and its solution as provided by the CBSE Board. To download the PDFs of the Sample Paper and its Marking Scheme, click on the direct download links available towards the end of the article.

CBSE English Core Class 12 Sample Paper 2023-24

SECTION A READING SKILLS (22 Marks)

Reading Comprehension Through Unseen Passages

1 Read the following text.

Arthur lay in his cabin, still trying to piece together the events of the last few hours. He had watched

his home planet of Earth be demolished to make way for a hyperspace bypass, been saved by his

friend Ford, and then whisked away on a ship that was powered by an "infinite improbability drive."

It was all too much for him.

Just then, Ford stuck his head around the door.

"Hey, Earthman," he said, "come and have a look at this."

Arthur stumbled after him down a corridor and into the ship's control room. He gazed in amazement

at the banks of controls and flashing lights. In the center of the room was a large console covered in

buttons and switches, and in the middle of the console was a small, white mouse.

"What's that?" asked Arthur.

"That's the ship's computer," said Ford.

Arthur stared at the mouse. "That's a computer?" he said.

"Yup," said Ford. "Five-dimensional, biologically-based, super intelligent, and in the form of a white

lab mouse. Pretty neat, huh?"

"I don't know," said Arthur. "I don't think I really understand anything anymore. Why is a mouse the

ship's computer?"

"It's a long story," said Ford. "But the short version is that the mice built the Earth as a giant computer

to figure out the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything. Then they ran out of money

and had to destroy it to make way for a hyperspace bypass. So now they're using the Heart of Gold to

finish the calculation."

Arthur was about to say something, but at that moment the ship's intercom crackled to life.

"Good evening, Heart of Gold," said a smooth, computerized voice. "This is Eddie, your shipboard

computer. I'm feeling a bit depressed today. Would you like me to sing you a song?"

"Oh, not again," groaned Ford.

"Eddie, would you mind shutting up?" said Arthur.

Arthur sighed and leaned back against the console, trying to make sense of everything. But as he

closed his eyes, he heard a voice inside his head.

"Hello?" it said.

Arthur jumped, startled. "Who's there?" he said.

"It's me," said the voice. "Marvin."

"Marvin?" said Arthur. "Who's Marvin?"

"The Paranoid Android," said the voice.

Arthur looked around, but he didn't see anyone. "Where are you?" he said.

"I'm down here," said the voice.

Arthur looked down and saw a small, metal figure shuffling across the floor. It was about three feet

tall, with a round head and a body that looked like it had been cobbled together from spare parts. Its

eyes were a dull red, and its voice was a monotone.

"I've been waiting for someone to talk to me for over two million years," said Marvin.

Adapted - An excerpt from “The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams / 444 words

Answer the following questions, based on the passage above.

i Select the option that classifies Arthur's confusion about drastic events such as the destruction of his home planet and the introduction of new technologies, correctly.

Routine and boredom Adventure and excitement Loss and change Calm and relaxation

ii What is the significance of the white lab mouse in the control room of the Heart of Gold spaceship?

It is the captain of the ship It serves as the ship's computer It is a pet of the crew It is used for scientific experiments

iii Share evidence from the text, in about 40 words to support the view that the writer’s writing style is descriptive and humourous.

iv Complete the sentence appropriately with a characteristic or its description.

Based on the information given in the excerpt, one can infer that the mice who built the Earth are ____________.

v Select the option that is similar in meaning to Ford’s expression , “Pretty neat, huh?".

Easy , isn’t it? Could be worse, no? Impressive, yes? Too difficult for you?

vi Explain, in about 40 words, why the name "The Paranoid Android" is considered ironic.

vii In the line, “...a body that looked like it had been cobbled together from spare parts...”, what comparison does the word “cobbled” refer to?

viii How does the following, impact the reader, even though they know Marvin is just an android?

"I've been waiting for someone to talk to me for over two million years," said Marvin.

Answer in about 40 words.

ix Read the five headlines (a) -(e), given below:

(a) HUMANITY'S JOURNEY WITNESSED BY A DEPRESSED ROBOT

(b) HITCHHIKING THROUGH SPACE: A COMICAL TAKE ON THE END OF THE WORLD

(c) NEW STUDY FINDS ALIENS LIVING AMONG US

(d) GROUNDBREAKING TECHNOLOGY WILL SOON ENABLE TIME TRAVEL

(e) INTERGALACTIC TRAVEL VIA NEW INFINITE IMPROBABILITY DRIVE

Identify the option that displays the headline/s that DOES/ DO NOT correspond with occurrences in the passage.

Only (a) (b) (c) and (d) Only (e) (a) and (e)

2 Read the following text.

In recent years, there has been a surge in both group and solo travel among young adults in India. A survey conducted among young adults aged 18-25 aimed to explore the reasons behind their travel preferences and recorded the percentage variation for 10 common points that influence travel choices.

Among those who prefer solo travel, the most common reason cited was the desire for independence and freedom (58%), followed closely by the opportunity for introspection and self-discovery (52%).Additionally, solo travellers appreciated the ability to customize their itinerary to their preferences (44%) and the chance to meet new people on their own terms (36%).

On the other hand, those who prefer group travel often cited the desire for socializing and making new friends (61%) as their primary reason. Group travel also provided a sense of security and safety in unfamiliar places (52%) and allowed for shared experiences and memories with others (48%). Additionally, group travellers enjoyed the convenience of having pre-planned itineraries and organized transportation (38%)

Interestingly, both groups had similar levels of interest in exploring new cultures and trying new experiences (40% for solo travellers, 36% for group travellers). Similarly, both groups valued the opportunity to relax and escape from the stresses of everyday life (36% for solo travellers, 32% for group travellers).

However, there were also some notable differences between the two groups. For example, solo travellers placed a higher priority on budget-friendly travel options (38%) compared to group travellers (24%). Conversely, group travellers were more likely to prioritize luxury and comfort during their travels (28%) compared to solo travellers (12%).

Overall, the survey results suggest that both group and solo travel have their own unique advantages and appeal to different individuals, based on their preferences and priorities.

Answer the following questions, based on given passage.

i Infer two possible ways that the survey , mentioned in paragraph (1) could be beneficial. Answer in about 40 words.

ii Which travel choice point of the survey would influence tour operators to incorporate group dinners, social events, and shared accommodations in their itinerary?

Freedom to customise itinerary Luxury and comfort Security and safety Desire for making new friends

…

To check the complete CBSE English Core Sample Paper for 12th Class, click on the link given below,

To check the Marking Scheme of CBSE English Core for Class 12th, click on the link given below:

