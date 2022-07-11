CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Course Plan for Theory & Practicals

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023: Physical Education is one of the popular subjects among class 12 students. A number of students appear for the Physical Education Board Exam every year. Physical Education is not only important for physical or mental fitness but it prepares individuals to set personal, achievable goals in life and strive for achieving them. Therefore, it is considered one of the important subjects offered in senior secondary classes. We have provided here the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus for the current academic session, 2022-23. This syllabus is in accordance with the annual assessment. Students must go through the full syllabus to know the latest course structure and exam pattern. The details of unit-wise contents and practicals can be checked from this syllabus.
Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (Code No. 048) Syllabus 2022-23 below:
Theory
Max. Marks 70
Unit I - Management of Sporting Events
- Functions of Sports Events Management (Planning, Organising, Staffing, Directing & Controlling)
- Various Committees & their Responsibilities (pre; during & post)
- Fixtures and its Procedures – Knock-Out (Bye & Seeding) & League (Staircase & Cyclic)
Unit II - Children & Women in Sports
- Common Postural Deformities - Knock Knee; Bow Legs; Flat Foot; Round Shoulders; Lordosis, Kyphosis, and Scoliosis and their corrective measures
- Special consideration (Menarche & Menstrual Dysfunction)
- Female Athletes Triad (Osteoporosis, Amenorrhea, Eating Disorders)
Unit III - Yoga as Preventive measure for Lifestyle Disease ·
- Obesity: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Katichakrasana, Pavanmuktasana, Matsayasana, Halasana, Pachimottansana, Ardha – Matsyendrasana, Dhanurasana, Ushtrasana, Suryabedhan pranayama. ·
- Diabetes: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Katichakrasana, Pavanmuktasana,Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana, Dhanurasana, Supta-vajarasana, Paschimottanasana, Ardha-Mastendrasana, Mandukasana, Gomukasana, Yogmudra, Ushtrasana, Kapalabhati. ·
- Asthma: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Urdhwahastottansana, UttanMandukasana, Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Ushtrasana, Vakrasana, Kapalbhati, Gomukhasana Matsyaasana, Anuloma-Viloma. ·
- Hypertension: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Katichakransan, Uttanpadasana, Ardha Halasana, Sarala Matyasana, Gomukhasana, UttanMandukasana, Vakrasana, Bhujangasana, Makarasana, Shavasana, Nadishodhanapranayam, Sitlipranayam.
Unit IV - Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children with Special Needs - Divyang)
- Organizations promoting Disability Sports (Special Olympics; Paralympics; Deaflympics)
- Advantages of Physical Activities for children with special needs.
- Strategies to make Physical Activities assessable for children with special needs.
Unit V - Sports & Nutrition
- Concept of balance diet and nutrition
- Macro and Micro Nutrients: Food sources & functions
- Nutritive & Non-Nutritive Components of Diet
Unit VI Test & Measurement in Sports
- Fitness Test – SAI Khelo India Fitness Test in school:
o Age group 5-8 yrs/ class 1-3: BMI, Flamingo Balance Test, Plate Tapping Test
o Age group 9-18yrs/ class 4-12: BMI, 50mt Speed test, 600mt Run/Walk, Sit & Reach flexibility test, Strength Test (Abdominal Partial Curl Up, Push-Ups for boys, Modified Push-Ups for girls).
- Computing Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)
- Rikli & Jones - Senior Citizen Fitness Test
I. Chair Stand Test for lower body strength
II. Arm Curl Test for upper body strength
III. Chair Sit & Reach Test for lower body flexibility
IV. Back Scratch Test for upper body flexibility
V. Eight Foot Up & Go Test for agility
VI. Six Minute Walk Test for Aerobic Endurance
Unit VII Physiology & Injuries in Sports
- Physiological factors determining components of physical fitness
- Effect of exercise on Muscular System
- Effect of exercise on Cardio-Respiratory System
- Sports injuries: Classification (Soft Tissue Injuries -Abrasion, Contusion, Laceration, Incision, Sprain & Strain; Bone & Joint Injuries - Dislocation, Fractures - Green Stick, Comminuted, Transverse Oblique & Impacted) Unit VIII Biomechanics & Sports
- Newton’s Law of Motion & its application in sports
- Equilibrium – Dynamic & Static and Centre of Gravity and its application in sports
- Friction & Sports
- Projectile in Sports
Unit IX Psychology & Sports
- Personality; its definition & types (Jung Classification & Big Five Theory)
- Meaning, Concept & Types of Aggressions in Sports
- Psychological Attributes in Sports – Self Esteem, Mental Imagery, Self Talk, Goal Setting Unit X Training in Sports
- Concept of Talent Identification and Talent Development in Sports
- Introduction to Sports Training Cycle – Micro, Meso, Macro Cycle.
- Types & Method to Develop – Strength, Endurance and Speed
- Types & Method to Develop – Flexibility and Coordinative Ability
Practical: Max. Marks 30
01. Physical Fitness Test: SAI Khelo India Test, Brockport Physical Fitness Test (BPFT) - 6 Marks
02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one IOA recognised Sport/Game of Choice) - 7 Marks
03. Yogic Practices - 7 Marks
04. Record File - 5 Marks
05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) - 5 Marks
To check further details of the Practicals, download the full syllabus from the link mentioned below:
