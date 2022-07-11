CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Course Plan for Theory & Practicals

Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023 here for the annual assessment. The syllabus mentions details for theory and practical exams. Download the full syllabus in PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2022-2023: Physical Education is one of the popular subjects among class 12 students. A number of students appear for the Physical Education Board Exam every year. Physical Education is not only important for physical or mental fitness but it prepares individuals to set personal, achievable goals in life and strive for achieving them. Therefore, it is considered one of the important subjects offered in senior secondary classes. We have provided here the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus for the current academic session, 2022-23. This syllabus is in accordance with the annual assessment. Students must go through the full syllabus to know the latest course structure and exam pattern. The details of unit-wise contents and practicals can be checked from this syllabus.

Check CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (Code No. 048) Syllabus 2022-23 below:

Theory

Max. Marks 70

Unit I - Management of Sporting Events

Functions of Sports Events Management (Planning, Organising, Staffing, Directing & Controlling)

Various Committees & their Responsibilities (pre; during & post)

Fixtures and its Procedures – Knock-Out (Bye & Seeding) & League (Staircase & Cyclic)

Unit II - Children & Women in Sports

Common Postural Deformities - Knock Knee; Bow Legs; Flat Foot; Round Shoulders; Lordosis, Kyphosis, and Scoliosis and their corrective measures

Special consideration (Menarche & Menstrual Dysfunction)

Female Athletes Triad (Osteoporosis, Amenorrhea, Eating Disorders)

Unit III - Yoga as Preventive measure for Lifestyle Disease ·

Obesity: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Katichakrasana, Pavanmuktasana, Matsayasana, Halasana, Pachimottansana, Ardha – Matsyendrasana, Dhanurasana, Ushtrasana, Suryabedhan pranayama. ·

Diabetes: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Katichakrasana, Pavanmuktasana,Bhujangasana, Shalabhasana, Dhanurasana, Supta-vajarasana, Paschimottanasana, Ardha-Mastendrasana, Mandukasana, Gomukasana, Yogmudra, Ushtrasana, Kapalabhati. ·

Asthma: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Urdhwahastottansana, UttanMandukasana, Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana, Ushtrasana, Vakrasana, Kapalbhati, Gomukhasana Matsyaasana, Anuloma-Viloma. ·

Hypertension: Procedure, Benefits & Contraindications for Tadasana, Katichakransan, Uttanpadasana, Ardha Halasana, Sarala Matyasana, Gomukhasana, UttanMandukasana, Vakrasana, Bhujangasana, Makarasana, Shavasana, Nadishodhanapranayam, Sitlipranayam.

Unit IV - Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children with Special Needs - Divyang)

Organizations promoting Disability Sports (Special Olympics; Paralympics; Deaflympics)

Advantages of Physical Activities for children with special needs.

Strategies to make Physical Activities assessable for children with special needs.

Unit V - Sports & Nutrition

Concept of balance diet and nutrition

Macro and Micro Nutrients: Food sources & functions

Nutritive & Non-Nutritive Components of Diet

Unit VI Test & Measurement in Sports

Fitness Test – SAI Khelo India Fitness Test in school:

o Age group 5-8 yrs/ class 1-3: BMI, Flamingo Balance Test, Plate Tapping Test

o Age group 9-18yrs/ class 4-12: BMI, 50mt Speed test, 600mt Run/Walk, Sit & Reach flexibility test, Strength Test (Abdominal Partial Curl Up, Push-Ups for boys, Modified Push-Ups for girls).

Computing Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR)

Rikli & Jones - Senior Citizen Fitness Test

I. Chair Stand Test for lower body strength

II. Arm Curl Test for upper body strength

III. Chair Sit & Reach Test for lower body flexibility

IV. Back Scratch Test for upper body flexibility

V. Eight Foot Up & Go Test for agility

VI. Six Minute Walk Test for Aerobic Endurance

Unit VII Physiology & Injuries in Sports

Physiological factors determining components of physical fitness

Effect of exercise on Muscular System

Effect of exercise on Cardio-Respiratory System

Sports injuries: Classification (Soft Tissue Injuries -Abrasion, Contusion, Laceration, Incision, Sprain & Strain; Bone & Joint Injuries - Dislocation, Fractures - Green Stick, Comminuted, Transverse Oblique & Impacted) Unit VIII Biomechanics & Sports

Newton’s Law of Motion & its application in sports

Equilibrium – Dynamic & Static and Centre of Gravity and its application in sports

Friction & Sports

Projectile in Sports

Unit IX Psychology & Sports

Personality; its definition & types (Jung Classification & Big Five Theory)

Meaning, Concept & Types of Aggressions in Sports

Psychological Attributes in Sports – Self Esteem, Mental Imagery, Self Talk, Goal Setting Unit X Training in Sports

Concept of Talent Identification and Talent Development in Sports

Introduction to Sports Training Cycle – Micro, Meso, Macro Cycle.

Types & Method to Develop – Strength, Endurance and Speed

Types & Method to Develop – Flexibility and Coordinative Ability

Practical: Max. Marks 30

01. Physical Fitness Test: SAI Khelo India Test, Brockport Physical Fitness Test (BPFT) - 6 Marks

02. Proficiency in Games and Sports (Skill of any one IOA recognised Sport/Game of Choice) - 7 Marks

03. Yogic Practices - 7 Marks

04. Record File - 5 Marks

05. Viva Voce (Health/ Games & Sports/ Yoga) - 5 Marks

To check further details of the Practicals, download the full syllabus from the link mentioned below: