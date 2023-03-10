CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2023: Check Practice Paper by Experts for Quick Revision, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Practice Paper 2023: Check and download Physical Education Practice Paper curated by experts for students to revise effectively for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam on March 13, 2023.

CBSE 12th Physical Education Practice Question Paper 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to conduct the Physical Education exam for class 12th students on Monday, March 13, 2023. In CBSE Class 12, quite a number of students opt for Physical Education as the sixth subject as it is an easy and scoring subject. However, securing good marks in any subject demands thorough study and enough practice. Therefore, students should not ignore revision and practice of important questions for their CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Exam 2023.

We have provided below a set of practice questions for CBSE Class 12 Physical Education to help students in their last minute revision. All these questions are put together by experts and are based on the latest exam pattern and the revised syllabus. PDF download of the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Practice Paper 2023 is also made available in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Question Paper Pattern for Board Exam 2023

In CBSE Board Exams for the 2022-23 session, the Class 12 Physical Education question paper will have a total of 37 questions for 70 marks. Students will be required to complete the paper in a duration of 3 hours.

The question paper will consist of 5 sections

Section A (MCQs) - Questions 1-18 carrying 1 mark each

- Questions 1-18 carrying 1 mark each Sections B (very short answer type questions) - Questions 19-24 carrying 2 marks each

- Questions 19-24 carrying 2 marks each Sections C (short answer type questions) - Questions 25-30 carrying 3 marks each

- Questions 25-30 carrying 3 marks each Sections D (case study questions) - Questions 31-33 carrying 4 marks each

- Questions 31-33 carrying 4 marks each Section E (long answer type questions) - Questions 34-37 carrying 5 marks each

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Practice Paper 2023

SECTION : A

1.The terms to describe Female Athlete Triad have now been revised. The new terms to indicate problems are :

(a)Low energy availability with or without eating disorder

(b)Dysfunction of menstruation and

(c)Low bone density

(d) All of the above

2. What is the cause of Osteoporosis in women?

(a) High blood pressure

(b) Menarche

(c) Excessive exercise

(d) Lack of calcium and vitamin D

3. Paralympic sports for Tokyo 2020 includes

(a) Archery (since1960)

(b) Athletic(since 1960)

(c) Boccia (since 1984)

(d) All of the above

4. The International Paralympics Committee was founded in the year

(a) 1960

(b) 1948

(c) 1900

(d) 1989

5. The reason Paralympic Games got their name was because:

(a) they were meant for athletes suffering from paraplegia.

(b) they run alongside or parallel to the Olympic Games.

(c) the athletes are paragons of their sports

(d) they are attended by a large number of paramedics

6. Newton's First Law of Motion is also known as

(a) Law of Reaction

(b) Law of Inertia

(c) Resultant Force

(d) Law of Effect

7. Sources of proteins include

(a) Fish

(b) Spinach

(c) Potato

(d) Oil

8. The other name of League Tournament is

(a) Knockout Tournament

(b) Combination Tournament

(c) Round Robin Tournament

(d) All of these

9. The arch of foot is related to which postural deformity:

(a) Flat foot

(b) Lordosis

(c) Kyphosis

(d) Scolosis

10. The force created by two solid surfaces is called.

(a) Speed

(b) Friction

(c) Slippery surface

(d) None of these

11. Incision is the injury of

(a) Hard tissues

(b) Soft tissues

(c) Joints tissue

(d) Bone tissues

12. Aggression is related to

(a) Science

(b) Economics

(c) Psychology

(d) Sociology

13. Ardha-matsyendrasana and Paschimottanasana help in curing

(a) Diabetes

(b) Asthama

(c) Back pain

(d) All of these

14. The body structure of mesomorphic people is like

(a) Fatty

(b) Large muscles and bones

(c) Solid

(d) Obese

15. Vitamin A is …………. vitamin.

(a) Fat soluble

(b) Water soluble

(c) Both (a) and (b)

(d) None of these

SECTION : B

1. When and where did Paralympics start? What was the purpose of these games?

2. What does the Paralympic Symbol represent?

3. Write down any six reasons

4. Explain the objectives of the planning.

5. Explain briefly the two types of Aggression.

SECTION-C

1. What do you understand by non-nutritive components of diet and explain their importance of components?

2. What is the tournament? Explain two types of tournaments.

3. Define flexibility and its types.

4. What are the effects of exercise on cardiorespiratory system?

5. What are the methods to develop improved flexibility. Explain.

