CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Class 12 Physical Education Sample Question Paper for this academic year 2022-23 is out on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education. Check and directly download the pdf from Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Class 12 Physical Education Sample Question Paper for this academic year 2022-23 is out on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education. The marking scheme for the sample paper is also available for the student’s ease.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Similarly, focusing on all other subjects but not on Physical Education will result in dull overall performance in CBSE Class 12 board exams.

But if the CBSE sample papers 2022-23 and the marking scheme are put to use correctly, students should easily be able to score well in the CBSE class 12 Physical Education board exams.

The general instructions that are given in the beginning of the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education (048) Sample Question Paper 2022-23 are as follows:

TIME - 3 HOURS

MAX. MARKS - 70

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS:

1) The question paper consists of 5 sections and 37 Questions.

2) Section A consists of question 1-18 carrying 1 mark each and is multiple choice questions. All questions are compulsory.

3) Sections B consist of questions 19-24 carrying 2 marks each and are very short answer types and should not exceed 60-90 words. Attempt any 5.

4) Sections C consist of Question 25-30 carrying 3 marks each and are short answer types and should not exceed 100-150 words. Attempt any 5.

5) Sections D consist of Question 31-33 carrying 4 marks each and are case studies. There is internal choice available.

6) Section E consists of Question 34-37 carrying 5 marks each and are short answer types and should not exceed 200-300 words. Attempt any 3.

The whole content of the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Question Paper 2022-23 is given below.

(Question for visually impaired)

Which asana amongst these can be done just after having meals?



a) Bhujangasana



b) Dhanurasana



c) Vajrasana



d) Ardhmatsyendrasana

2. A person who likes to learn new things, new concepts and new experiences are categorized as ____________.



a) Agreeableness



b) Extroversion



c) Conscientiousness



d) Openness

3. Cartwheel in gymnastics is an example of _______________



a) Static Equilibrium



b) Dynamic Equilibrium



c) Active Equilibrium



d) Passive Equilibrium

4. Slow twitch fibres are ____________ in colour.



a) White



b) Red



c) Transparent



d) Brown

5. Jumping on the spot is an example of _______________



a) Iso-metric



b) Iso-tonic



c) Iso-kinetic



d) Iso-kinesthetic

Q6. Take-off in Long jump is an example of _______________ strength.

a) Explosive strength

b) Maximum strength

c) Strength endurance

d) Static strength

Q7.. The amount of oxygen which can be absorbed and consumed by the working muscles from the blood is called __________________

a) Oxygen Uptake

b) Oxygen Intake

c) Oxygen Transport

d) Vital capacity

Q8. In Law of Acceleration, acceleration of an object is inversely proportionate to its _________________

a) Force

b) Mass

c) Speed

d) Size

*Q9. Given below are the two statements labeled Assertion (A) and Reason (R).

Assertion: Intrinsic motivation has long term benefits.

Reason: As factors behind it are naturally pursuing actions that provide fun, pleasure, fulfillment or challenge

In the context of the above two statements, which one of the following is correct?

a) Both (A) and (R) are true and (R) is the correct explanation of (A).

b) Both (A) and (R) are true, but (R) is not the correct explanation of (A).

c) (A) is true, but (R) is false.

d) (A) is false, but (R) is true

Q10. Carbohydrates which are soluble in water and crystalline in structure.

a) Simple

b) Complex

c) Compound

d) Complicated

Q11. Which amongst these is not a micro mineral?

a) Iodine

b) Magnesium

c) Iron

d) Copper

Q12. Which asana is helpful in increasing height?

a) Sukhasana

b) Tadasana

c) Bhujangasana

d) Vajrasana

*Q13. How many byes will be given if there are 17 teams?

a) 1

b) 8

c) 15

d) 12

* Q14. How many matches will be played in the knockout tournaments first round if there are 15 teams?

a) 8

b) 7

c) 5

d) 6

Q15.Watching others play and enjoy which in turn motivates the Child with special need to participate is a part of which kind of strategy?

a) Mental

b) Physical

c) Psychological

d) Social

*Q16. Match the following:

I. Garudasana. 1.Round shoulder II. Gomukhasana. 2. Lordosis III. Chakrasana. 3. Bow legs IV. Naukasana. 4. Knock knees

a) I-3,II-4,III-1,IV-2

b) I-1,II-3,III-4,IV-2

c) I-4,II-2,III-1,IV-3

d) I-2,II-3,III-4,IV-1

*Q17. Match the following:

I. Chair stand test. 1. Lower Body strength II. Arm curl test. 2. Aerobic Endurance III. Back scratch test. 3. Upper body strength IV. Six minute walk test. 4. Upper body flexibility

a) I-1,II-3,III-4,IV-2

b) I-2,II-3,III-1,IV-4

c) I-1,II-3,III-2,IV-4

d) I-2,II-3,III-4,IV-1

Q18. Weakening of bones due to loss of bone density and improper bone formation is known as_______

a) Amenorrhea

b) Anorexia Nervosa

c) Osteoporosis

d) Lordosis

SECTION - B

Q19. List down any four effects of exercise on the muscular system. (0.5*4)

Q20.List down any four benefits of self talk by athletes in sports (0.5*4)

Q21. List down any four advantages of fartlek training method. (0.5*4)

Q22. Explain any two types of soft tissue injuries with help of examples. (0.5*4)

Q23. Write down the objectives and administration of the flamingo test.

*Q24. What should be the basic nutrient in a weightlifter’s diet and why?

SECTION - C

*Q25.Create a mind map including any six advantages of physical activities for children with special needs.

Q26. What are carbohydrates? Differentiate between its types.(0.5*4)}

Q27. Define bye. Explain the rules of giving bye with help of an example.

*Q28. Make a table explaining any three personalities from Big five theory and their characteristics.

Q29.. Explain any three physiological factors determining strength.

Q30. What is the meaning of female athletes Triad? Explain any two in brief.

Download and print CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2022-23 to get access to hard copy..

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Question Paper 2022-23



The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is attached below.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Marking Scheme 2022-23

Using both CBSE Class 12 Physical Education Sample Paper 2022-23 and the marking scheme, students will be able to score very high and boost their overall results in their board exams.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022-23.

Best of luck to all the candidates.