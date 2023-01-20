CBSE 12th Admit Card 2023 Soon: Latest News, Date, Download CBSE Class 12 Hall Ticket Link & Roll Number

CBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2023: CBSE Board exams 2023 for class 12 are going to commence from February 15th, 2023. There are about three weeks left for the exams to start. Candidates awaiting CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 12 can check here the CBSE Admit Card 2023 details for Class 12th.

2023 CBSE Admit Card Class 12: Overview

Board Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official website cbse.gov.in Official portal Pariksha Sangam Class 12th Name of the Exam All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE) Document CBSE Class 10 Admit Card 2023 Exam start Date February 15, 2023 Exam end Date April 5, 2023 Expected Release of admit card First week of February, 2023

CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 12: Importance



Admit cards or Hall Tickets are important documents that a candidate must have. CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 12 or CBSE Hall Ticket 2023 Class 12 is an important document for students to carry with them on the day of the examination for two big reasons.

The first reason is that the CBSE Hall Ticket 2023 for Class 12 will have important information like the student’s name, roll number, exam center details, etc. listed in it.

The second reason behind the importance of the Admit Card or hall ticket is that the students will neither be allowed to attempt the examination or enter the examination hall without a valid CBSE Admit card.

Also read: CBSE Full Form

CBSE 12th Admit Card Download 2023: Where to download the CBSE Admit card for class 12th?

Students must note that the ways to access the Hall Ticket or Admit Card is different for regular and private candidates. Nonetheless, CBSE 12 Admit Card Download 2023 is plain and easy. Check below the ways for regular candidates of CBSE Class 12 and the private candidates appearing for CBSE Class 12 board exams to get the Admit Card 2023.

The respective registered schools of the regular CBSE 12th class students will share the CBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 12 to its students. So, CBSE Class 12 regular candidates can contact their own schools to know about the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 Admit cards distribution.

The CBSE Class 12 Admit Card for Private candidates CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023 candidates will be directly accessible through CBSE’s official website.

CBSE 12th Admit Card download 2023: How to download the CBSE Admit card for class 12?

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Select the Pariksha Sangam Portal

Step 3: Click on “Continue”

Step 4: Select “Schools” (Ganga)

Step 5: Go to “Pre-Exam Activities”

Step 6: Select “Admit Card/Centre Material”

Step 7: Click and input your login credentials.

Step 8: Select the “Continue” option

Details Mentioned on the CBSE Class 12 Admit Card 2023

Candidates will find the following fields on their CBSE Class 12 admit card:

Candidate's Name

Candidate's Photo

Candidate’s Signature

Candidate’s Roll number

Candidate’s Registration number

Candidate’s Admit Card number

Examination Centre number

Examination Centre name and address

Candidate’s Examination subjects

Candidate’s exam dates

Important instructions to be followed

CBSE Board Exam Class 12 2023: Roll Number Finder

CBSE Roll Number finder is a helpful feature that helps students of CBSE Board exam in finding their CBSE Class 12th Board exam roll number. This feature has simplified the roll number allocation and publication process for CBSE.

CBSE Roll number finder feature for Class 12 students will soon be available on the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Exam Time Table 2023 - Important Dates Board Name Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th Stream All subjects of class 12th Exam Name All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) Academic Year 2022-2023 Official Website cbse.gov.in CBSE Board Practical Exam 2023 January 2, 2023 to February 14, 2023 Date sheet release date December 29, 2022 CBSE Board exam 2023 start date February 15, 2023 CBSE Board exam 2023 end date March 21, 2023

CBSE Exam Time Table 2023

Check here the examinations day and date of some of the major subjects from the date CBSE Class 12th

Day, Date and Time Subject Name Monday 20th February, 2023 Hindi Elective and Core Friday 24th February, 2023 English Elective and Core Tuesday 28th February, 2023 Chemistry Thursday 2nd March, 2023 Geography Monday 6th March, 2023 Physics Saturday 11th March, 2023 Mathematics and Applied Mathematics Thursday 16th March, 2023 Biology Friday 31st March, 2023 Accountancy

