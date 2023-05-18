CUET Biology Question Paper 2023: Download Previous Year Paper with Solution

Candidates who have chosen Biology as a domain subject for the CUET 2023 UG exam can download the previous year's CUET Biology question paper pdf to practice and learn the exam format, type of questions asked, and difficulty level. Candidates must attempt 40 out of 50 questions per the official CUET exam pattern.

CUET Biology Question Paper PDF play a pivotal role in helping candidates crack the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 with high marks. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the CUET 2023 for admission of eligible candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other participating universities for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The NTA has released the official CUET Biology syllabus for candidates to begin their preparation. Candidates must start practising on the CUET Biology question papers for a highly competitive exam such as CUET. Candidates can download the CUET Biology question paper pdf for free in this article. The CUET Biology question paper aims to help the candidates understand the exam pattern, type of questions asked, important topics for Biology, and most often asked questions asked in the exam. Candidates can also assess the difficulty level of questions and their level of good attempts by solving the CUET Biology question paper.

CUET Biology Question Papers 2023

The NTA shall release the CUET Biology Question Papers 2023 after the successful completion of the exam. Candidates can download the CUET Physics question paper 2023 pdf along with the answer key after the exam has been held successfully. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh shall also share a detailed exam analysis of the CUET question papers including topics asked, difficulty level, questions weightage, etc.

CUET Biology Previous Year Question Papers

For the ease of candidates, we have shared the CUET Biology previous year question paper pdf for the CUET 2022 so that they can download it for free from here and practice as much as possible. The link for the CUET Biology previous year question paper pdf is provided below in this article. Candidates must download the pdf immediately to begin practising without wasting further time. The CUET Biology question paper pdf helps to understand the kind of questions asked or expected from the CUET Biology syllabus.

CUET Biology Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

Benefits of Solving CUET Biology Previous Year Question Papers

CUET Biology previous year question papers are beneficial for aspirants who are preparing for the CUET 2023 exam. The CUET question papers format includes multiple choice questions (MCQs) which shall be based on case studies, reasoning/assertion, etc. Aspirants preparing to appear for the CUET 2023 exam must practice solving CUET Biology previous year question papers to understand the questions asked, and exam pattern, and assess their performance level.

Benefits of solving CUET Biology previous year question papers help:

To understand the exam trend, question pattern, difficulty level, topics from which most questions are asked, and overall exam analysis. You can identify important topics or question's weightage from topics.

To enhance time management skills and increase your confidence level. You can also improve your domain knowledge, and problem-solving skills, and perform well in the actual exam.

To identify your strong and weak areas of topics while improving efficiency and accuracy. CUET previous year question papers serve as a self-assessment tool which helps you analyse your progress level.

To be able to understand expected questions and topics, understand the marking scheme and weightage of sections in the upcoming exam.

How to Attempt CUET Biology Question Papers?

Here are a few tips for the aspirants preparing through the CUET question papers pdf to ace the exam:

Do not be quick to start your paper without reading the important do’s and don’ts. Do not skip any point of the instructions. Read all the instructions on the question paper carefully before you start attempting the paper.

The CUET exam is held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The question paper is objective type. There shall be 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options below them. You should read the question carefully before choosing any option.

As per the CUET marking scheme, there is a negative marking applicable for each wrong answer. One must note that (-1) shall be deducted for each wrong answer. Whereas in cases of correct answers, 5 marks shall be awarded. Unanswered/Marked for review questions will be given no mark (0). Read the CUET question paper pattern below further in this article to know more about the CUET marking scheme.

CUET Biology Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

The CUET Biology previous year's question papers analysis includes the exam difficulty level, good attempts, and important questions asked. The overall difficulty level of all the sections varies. The difficulty level of language (section I) and general test (section III) were easy to moderate, and domain-specific subjects (section II) were moderate. The CUET Biology exam was moderate. The questions included direct passage-based reading comprehension, case studies, etc. Candidates who have strong basics of Biology subject and study the NCERT books thoroughly would easily be able to attempt 40 out of 50 questions.

CUET Biology Question Paper Pattern

Here, we have shared the scheme of examination for each section in detail. As per the CUET exam pattern, the exam shall be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam shall be available to attempt in 13 different languages including Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

There are four sections in the CUET UG 2023 exam which are:

Section IA – Languages: There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. Section IB – Languages: There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. Section II – Domain: There are 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. The topics in the domain-specific subjects shall be as per the class 12 syllabus only.

There are 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. The topics in the domain-specific subjects shall be as per the class 12 syllabus only. Section III – General Test: For any such undergraduate programme/programmes being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

CUET Exam Pattern 2023 Sections Subjects/ Tests No. of Questions To be Attempted Duration Section IA 13 Languages 50 40 in each language 45 minutes for each language Section IB 20 Languages Section II 27 Domain-specific Subjects 45/50 35/40 45 minutes for each subject Section III General Test 60 50 60 minutes

Note: 1. From the above subjects/languages, the candidate can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections. 2. Examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices.

As per the CUET marking scheme,

For each correct answer, 5 marks shall be awarded.

For each wrong answer, (-1) will be deducted.

Unanswered/Marked for Review questions will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given (+5) marks.

Highlights of CUET 2023

CUET-UG 2023 has recorded a total of 16.85 lakhs registrations this year. Compared to last year's statistics, data shows an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) who are expected to appear for the CUET 2023. CUET UG is deemed to be the second-largest national-level entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants. Of these 16.85 lakh registrations, a total of 13.99 lahks successfully submitted their applications along with fees. Of these 13.99 lakh candidates, 7.51 lakh are girls and 7.48 lakh are boys this year. The number of participating universities has also gone up from 90 (in 2022) to 242 (in 2023).