CUET Answer Key 2023: Download The Tentative UG Key@cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Answer Key 2023: The exam was started on May 21, 2023. Students can download the Unofficial Answer Key released by various coaching institutes for 21 May Exam and Official Answer Key Date and Other Details.

CUET Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has completed the first phase of the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2023 today i.e. on May 21, 2023. Students who looking for CUET answer key 2023 to the question asked in the exam can check the answer sheet made by various renowned institutes in this article. The CUET UG answer key is released for the students so that they can match their answers and calculate their probable marks. It will also help the students who are going to attend the exam on 22, 23, and 24 May 2023

The CUET exam is being held in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu from May 21 to May 31. The mode of exam is online.

CUET Unofficial Answer Key 2023

The coaching institutes will be releasing the answer keys and detailed solutions for all NEET UG Sets. The answer will be made for memory-based questions. Students who appeared in the exam can download the CUET 2023 Unofficial Answer Key through the table below:

Name of the Institute CUET 2023 Answer Key PDF to be released to be released

CUET Question Paper 2023

We have also compiled the question papers released by various coaching institutes. These questions are based on the memory of students.



CUET Question Paper Download Here

Official CUET Answer Key Date 2023

NTA will upload the official answer key on its official website in the month of June. Students can also challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of Rs. 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Papers attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ prior to the declaration of the result/NTA Score. The recorded responses are likely to be displayed for two to three days. The CUET question paper is prepared in alignment with the CUET syllabus.

Check CUET Exam Analysis

How to Download CUET Answer Key 2023 From the Official Website?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA CUET 2023 - www.cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Now, visit the link 'Answer Key Challenge for CUET 2023' flashing against the ‘Announcement’ section

Step 3: This will redirect you to the login page

Step 4: Enter the Application Number and Password or Date of Birth

Step 5: Click on the Login button

Step 6: Download the CUET answer key

How to Challenge CUET 2023 Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the NTA CUET’s website.

Step 2: Click on the “Answer Key challenge for CUET 2023” link

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: Now, go to “View Question Papers” to check the question papers

Step 5: Select the option ID you want to challenge

Step 6: click on the ‘Save your Claim’ option.

Step 7:You can see all options IDs. Upload the supporting documents and click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee’.

CUET 2023 Marking Scheme

The candidates should first understand the exam scheme in order to understand the marking scheme. They can check below the details on CUET 2023 exam pattern to know the marking scheme.

Section Number of Questions Time Section IA 40 questions to be attempted out of 50 in each language 45 min for each language Section IB Section II 35/40 Questions to be attempted out of 45/50 45 min for each Domain-Specific Subject Section III 50 Questions to be attempted out of 60 1 hour or 60 min.



Correct answer - Five marks (+5)

Any incorrect answer - minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked - no mark (0)

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks (+5) marks.

How to Calculate Score Using CUET Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can calculate their CUET marks using the CUET answer key 2023 by the following method.

Total marks in CUET 2023 Exam = (5*number of correct answers) - (1*number of incorrect answers)

For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score. The exam is being conducted in three shifts in a day. A candidate can choose up to 10 Subjects for giving the Exam.

CUET Result 2023

CUET 2023 result is expected in the third week of June on the official website of NTA CUET. The result will be announced in the form of a scorecard.



The exam is being conducted in 3 slots i.e. Slot 1 from 9 am to 12.15 pm, Slot 2 from 3 pm to 6.45 pm, and Slot 3. The timings for Slot 3 will be announced later.

Those who qualify for the exam will be eligible for admission into all Central Universities, and State, Deemed, Private universities for BA, B.Com, B.Tech, BJMC, BCA, B.Sc, BSW, B.Pharm, D.Pharm, BFA, B.Voc, BVA, BPA, Integrated MA Integrated B.Ed, Integrated M.Sc, Integrated B.Tech-M.Tech, Integrated MPA, BA LLB, BBA LLB, Diploma, Shastri courses. Around 90 universities are participating in the exam.