CUET General Test 2023: Check Subject-wise Preparation Tips, Study Material

General Test is a part of section III of the CUET 2023 exam which includes GK, current affairs, general mental ability, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning, and logical and analytical reasoning. Check here for preparation tips for CUET General Test.

CUET General Test is a part of section III in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission of eligible candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other participating universities for academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE). The NTA has released the official syllabus for General Test for the computer-based test (CBT). Candidates must begin their CUET General Test preparation. To help candidates with the preparation, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has curated the best CUET General Test study material.

Highlights of CUET 2023

This year, 16.85 lakh candidates registered for the CUET-UG 2023 exam. Of these 16.85 lakh registrations, a total of 13.99 lahks submitted their form and fees. Of these 13.99 lakh candidates, 7,48 lakh are boys and 7.51 lakh are girls candidates. Compared to last year, statistics show an increase of 4 lakh candidates this year. Officials shared that there has been a jump of 41% in the number of candidates this year who shall appear for the exam. The number of participating universities has also increased from 90 (in 2022) to 242 (in 2023). CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants.

CUET General Test: Overview

CUET General Test focuses on testing the candidate’s general knowledge, general awareness, reasoning abilities, and aptitude. Preparation for CUET General Test requires a strategic approach wherein candidates must learn to build their critical thinking, problem-solving skills, mathematical abilities, etc. The CUET General Test shall have a total of 60 questions out of which candidates must attempt 50 questions. It is a compulsory section. As per the previous years’ exam analysis, the difficulty level of the CUET General Test has been found to be Moderate.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has curated the best study material for CUET General Test along with tips and tricks to help candidates strategize their preparation and increase their chances of clearing the exam.

CUET Syllabus 2023 - Download CUET Subject-wise Syllabus PDF for General Test

Important Topics for CUET General Test

Candidates preparing for the CUET General Test must familiarize themselves with the syllabus and topics asked in the General Test section of the CUET exam. Refer to expert-recommended books and NCERT books for preparation. When studying from advanced-level books, it is also advised to keep making notes with your own hand to jot down all important points, notes, and data. This also helps in increasing memory retention. Candidates must focus on preparing important topics as per the official syllabus which includes:

CUET General Test Important Topics Sections Syllabus General Knowledge Important Days Indian History Indian National Movement Awards and Honours Books and Authors General Polity Science & Technology Sports Countries & Capitals Science – Inventions & Discoveries etc. Current Affairs National and International Current Affairs General Mental Ability Logical and Analytical Reasoning Letter and Symbol Series Verbal Reasoning Coding and Decoding Judgment and Reasoning Non-verbal series Analogies Analytical Reasoning Blood relations Statement and Conclusion Statement and Argument Direction Test Mirror and Water Images Classification Numerical Ability (Till Grade 8) Time and Work Partnership Problems on Trains Simplification and Approximation Profit and Loss Boats and Streams Geometry Mensuration 2D and 3D HCF and LCM Percentages Ratio and Proportion Probability Number System Statistics Application of Mathematics Algebra Quantitative Reasoning Arithmetic Number Series Arithmetical Reasoning Problem-Solving Problems on Age Data Interpretation Data Sufficiency Number Series

How to Prepare for CUET General Test: Topic-wise Preparation Tips

CUET General Test study material has been curated to help candidates build a strong foundation and strengthen their basics of the topics asked in the exam. Solving practice tests, mock tests, and previous years' paper help in studying effectively. NCERT books for class XII should be the first set of books to start your preparation. These books aid in learning the basics and gaining clarity of concepts. Take up individual topics for enhanced preparation.

For the ease of candidates, we have worked on the preparation tips for each topic asked in the General Test section. Check below for tips and tricks, important topics to cover, and useful suggestions for CUET General Test Preparation.

General Knowledge, Current Affairs

Stay updated with the current events, and latest happenings (national and international). Make a habit of watching the news, and reading newspapers, and magazines related to defense, major events, current issues, science and technology, art and culture, etc.

Read about the daily and weekly current affairs to learn about the events and news topics that occurred in the past 3 to 6 months in detail. Learn about important days, books and authors, Indian National Movement, honours and awards, countries and capitals, sports, inventions and discoveries, etc. Be well-versed in topics related to general science including biology, physics, and chemistry.

Study Indian Geography including topics related to Indian soils, ports in India, dams in India, and transport system in India, list of international and domestic airports in India, important Indian rivers and their origin, list of gardens in India, national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in India, list of highest peaks in India, list of largest libraries in India, drainage system, peninsular rivers of India, Indian climate, western disturbances, natural vegetation, forest policy of India, agriculture, irrigation, important crops, green revolution, etc.

In Indian History, focus on topics related to Ancient History, Medieval History, and Modern History which include Indus Valley cities/civilisation, Aryans and Rig Vedic period, Buddhism and Jainism, dynasties and rulers in ancient India, The Sangam age, art and culture in the Sangam age, The Mauryan empire, The Vardhana empire, The Gupta period, The Mughals, The Rajputs, The Delhi Sultanate, The Khilji dynasty, Tughlaq dynasty, The Bhakti movement, The Maratha kingdom, important national activities between 1885 to 1947, Europeans in India, The Revolt of 1857, Indian National Congress, The Swadeshi movement, The Viceroys of India, Champaran Satyagraha, Nationalist Movement, etc.

In Indian Economy, candidates must focus on topics related to national income, planning in India, the role of the Planning Commission, the Five Years plans, poverty, rural development, agriculture finance, industry and trade, insurance in India, labour reforms in India, Finance Minister’s Budget speech 2022-2023, Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Commission, IMF and World Bank, foreign investment, etc.

In Indian Polity, focus on topics related to the Indian Constitution, Indian polity, Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, Schedules of the Indian Constitution, etc.

General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability

In the General Mental Ability and Numerical Ability, candidates must work on strengthening their problem-solving ability, mathematical concepts, calculation speed and accuracy.

Some of the topics to cover in this section include work and time, partnership, profit and loss, boats and streams, problems on trains, simplification, HCF and LCM, percentages, ratio and proportion, geometry, mensuration, probability, number system, algebra, etc.

Quantitative, Logical and Analytical Reasoning