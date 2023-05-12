CUET English Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24. Check the latest CUET English Syllabus and Exam Pattern here!

CUET English Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to grant admission to eligible candidates into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24. The CUET English syllabus is Section IA of the CUET 2023 exam.

Candidates who are willing to excel in the upcoming exam should be well-versed with the latest CUET English syllabus and exam pattern to know about the important topics and weightage distribution and align their preparation with the exact exam requirements. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of this English section has been moderate to difficult level.

In this article, we have shared the CUET English syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

CUET English Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying candidates are requested to go through the official syllabus link provided below

CUET English Syllabus 2023 PDF Download PDF

CUET English Syllabus 2023

English is section 1 of the CUET 2023 exam. Furthermore, the CUET English syllabus covers topics like reading comprehension (based on different types of passages–factual, literary narrative, and literary aptitude and vocabulary. Let’s discuss the topic-wise CUET English syllabus below:

Reading Comprehension: There will be three types of passages (maximum 300-350 words):

Factual

Narrative

Literary

Verbal Ability Rearranging the parts Choosing the correct word Synonyms and Antonyms Vocabulary

CUET English Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates should be well acquainted with the CUET English exam pattern to understand the paper format, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There will be one question paper which will have 50 questions out of which 40 questions need to be attempted. Have a look at the exam pattern shared below:

The section will carry objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

There shall be a total of 50 questions in the section.

Candidates need to attempt only 40 questions.

As per the CUET English marking scheme, 5 marks will be given for every correct response and a negative marking of 1 mark will be applicable for each wrong answer in the test.

Sections Medium Total Number of Questions Number of Questions to be Attempted Section IA English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu 50 40

How to Prepare for CUET English?

Candidates aspiring to excel in the CUET English section should be familiar with the current trend and formats before starting their preparation. For this, they should check the CUET English syllabus and exam pattern to understand the exam requirement. Have a look at the best CUET English preparation tips and tricks to perform well in the exam.

Download the latest CUET English syllabus and exam pattern to know about the important topics and weightage distribution.

Make a study schedule and stick to it till the completion of the exam. Create a list of topics as per your strength and weakness and allocate study hours to each topic accordingly.

Choose the best books and resources suggested by mentors and previous toppers in order to get a strong grip on the basic concepts.

Inculcate the habit of reading newspapers and magazines to learn new words daily and it also improves vocabulary and comprehension skills.

Solve CUET sample papers, previous papers, and mock tests to assess your performance level. This will also boost your problem-solving skills, speed, and accuracy.

Best Books for CUET English Syllabus

Candidates should choose the latest edition of CUET English books to perform well in this section. Choosing the right books will help them to cover all the concepts of the CUET English syllabus. The section-wise books for the section are shared below: