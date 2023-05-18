CUET Physics Question Paper 2023: Download Previous Year Paper with Solution

CUET Physics Question Paper 2023: Candidates who have chosen Physics as a domain subject for the CUET 2023 UG exam can download the previous year's CUET Physics question paper pdf to practice and learn the exam format, type of questions asked, and difficulty level. Candidates must attempt 40 out of 50 questions per the official CUET exam pattern.

CUET Physics Question Paper PDF is an important preparation tool for candidates who have chosen Physics as one of the domain subjects in the upcoming Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 that is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission of eligible candidates in the Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other participating universities for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The official CUET Physics syllabus has been released by the NTA. Candidates must gear up their preparation for a highly competitive exam such as CUET. Candidates can download the CUET Physics question paper pdf for free in this article. The CUET Physics question paper aims to help the candidates understand the trend and pattern of questions asked in the exam. Candidates can also assess their performance level and difficulty level through the CUET Physics question paper.

CUET UG being the second largest national-level entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants has received a total of 16.85 lakh registrations for the CUET UG exam. Of these 16.85 lakh registrations, 13.99 lakhs paid the fees and submitted their applications successfully. Of these 13.99 lakh candidates, 7,48 lakh are boys and 7.51 lakh are girls this year. Compared to the data of last year, statistics show an increase of 4 lakh candidates this year. Officials shared that there has been a jump of 41% in the number of candidates this year who shall appear for the exam. The number of participating universities has also increased from 90 (in 2022) to 242 (in 2023).

CUET Physics Question Papers 2023

CUET Physics Question Papers 2023 shall be released by the NTA after the successful completion of the exam. Candidates shall be able to download the CUET Physics question paper pdf along with the answer key after the exam has been held successfully. We shall also share a detailed analysis of the CUET exam including topics asked, difficulty level, questions weightage, etc.

CUET Physics Previous Year Question Papers

Here, we have provided CUET Physics previous year question paper pdf for the CUET 2022 exam for easy reference. Candidates can download the CUET previous year's question paper pdf from the direct link given in this article without wasting time searching all over the internet. Candidates must practice the CUET Physics previous year's question paper to ace their performance in the chosen domain subject. As per the official CUET syllabus, most of the questions are based on class 12 topics.

CUET Physics Previous Year Question Paper - PDF Download

Benefits of Solving CUET Physics Previous Year Question Papers

Aspirants preparing to appear for the CUET 2023 exam must practice solving CUET previous year question papers to understand the exam format, and questions asked, and assess their performance level. The CBT includes multiple choice questions (MCQs) which are based on statements & arguments/conclusions, cases, reasoning & assertion, etc. Candidates who attempt the CUET previous years' question papers are able to practice on different questions with varied difficulty levels.

Benefits of solving CUET previous year question papers help:

To understand the exam pattern, difficulty level, type of questions asked, and exam analysis.

Mark important topics or topics from which questions are frequently asked.

Practicing on question papers helps to develop time management skills.

Improve problem-solving skills, increase domain knowledge, and perform well in the actual exam.

To identify your weak and strong areas of topics while increasing efficiency and accuracy.

To be able to predict expected questions in the upcoming exam.

To boost your confidence level by solving CUET question papers in an exam-like setting.

Download CUET Admit Card 2023

How to Attempt CUET Physics Question Papers?

Here are a few tips for the aspirants preparing through the CUET question papers pdf to ace the exam:

Read all the instructions on the question paper carefully before you start attempting the paper. Do not skip any point of the instructions. Do not be quick to start your paper without reading the important do’s and don’ts.

The CUET exam shall be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The test will be objective type. All the questions shall be in the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format. Each question shall have four options below them. You should read the question carefully and choose the correct option.

One must familiarize themselves with the CUET marking scheme before attempting the question paper. For each wrong answer, (-1) shall be deducted. Whereas in cases of correct answers, 5 marks shall be awarded. Unanswered/Marked for Review questions will be given no mark (0). Read further the CUET question paper pattern below in the article to three more scenarios under which a candidate shall earn 5 marks.

CUET Physics Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

The CUET previous year's question papers analysis includes the exam analysis, good attempts, difficulty level, and important questions asked in the exam. The overall difficulty level of all the sections varies. The difficulty level of language (section I) and general test (section III) were easy to moderate, and domain-specific subjects (section II) were moderate. The CUET Physics exam was easy to moderate. The questions were a mix of numerical and theoretical concepts. Candidates with good basic knowledge and clarity of concepts and formulas would easily attempt 40 out of 50 questions.

CUET General Test 2023: Check Subject-wise Preparation Tips, Study Material

CUET Physics Question Paper Pattern

Here, we have shared the scheme of examination for each section in detail. As per the CUET exam pattern, the exam shall be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam shall be available to attempt in 13 different languages including Urdu, Punjabi, Hindi, English, Assamese, Bengali, Odiya, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

There are four sections in the CUET UG 2023 exam which are:

Section IA – Languages: There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

There are 13 different languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. Section IB – Languages: There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen.

There are 20 Languages. Any of these languages may be chosen. Section II – Domain: There are 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. The topics in the domain-specific subjects shall be as per the class 12 syllabus only.

There are 27 domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject as desired by the applicable University/ Universities. The topics in the domain-specific subjects shall be as per the class 12 syllabus only. Section III – General Test: For any such undergraduate program/programs being offered by Universities where a General Test is being used for admission.

CUET Exam Pattern 2023 Sections Subjects/ Tests No. of Questions To be Attempted Duration Section IA 13 Languages 50 40 in each language 45 minutes for each language Section IB 20 Languages Section II 27 Domain-specific Subjects 45/50 35/40 45 minutes for each subject Section III General Test 60 50 60 minutes

Note: 1. From the above subjects/languages, the candidate can choose a maximum of 10 subjects from all three Sections. 2. Examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of Candidates and Subject choices.

As per the CUET marking scheme,