CUET University 2023: Check List of Participating Universities, Colleges

This year, the number of CUET participating universities and colleges has increased to 242 compared to 90 (in 2022). These universities shall offer admission to UG programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

CUET Participating Universities and Colleges
CUET Participating Universities and Colleges

CUET Participating Universities and Colleges list for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the number of participating universities and colleges has increased to 242 (in 2023) compared to 90 (in 2022). These CUET participating universities and colleges shall use the CUET scores to offer admission to Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Highlights of CUET UG 2023

Being the second-largest entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants, CUET-UG 2023 received a total of 16.85 lakh registration out of which 13.99 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based test (CBT). Out of the 13.99 lakh candidates, there are 7.48 lakh boys and 7.51 lakh girls candidates this year. Officials also shared that an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) has been recorded this year compared to the last year’s statistics of applicants.

CUET Universities and Colleges 2023

CUET participating universities and colleges will offer admission to UG courses based on the scores in the CUET exam. Candidates will be required to clear the cut-off marks of various universities and colleges. Candidates are required to choose three CUET-participating universities during the application process. There are 44 central universities including Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindi University, etc. Below, we have compiled the list of all participating central universities and colleges in CUET 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Central Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 44 central universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET central universities:

S. No.

Name of Central Universities

1

Aligarh Muslim University

2

Assam University

3

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

4

Banaras Hindu University

5

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

6

Central University of South Bihar

7

Central University of Gujarat

8

Central University of Haryana

9

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

10

Central University of Jammu

11

Central University of Jharkhand

12

Central University of Karnataka

13

Central University of Kashmir

14

Central University of Kerala

15

Central University of Odisha

16

Central University of Punjab

17

Central University of Rajasthan

18

Central University of Tamil Nadu

19

Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya

20

Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

21

Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

22

Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

23

Jamia Millia Islamia

24

Jawaharlal Nehru University

25

Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

26

Manipur University

27

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

28

Mizoram University

29

Nagaland University

30

North Eastern Hill University

31

Pondicherry University

32

Rajiv Gandhi University

33

Sikkim University

34

Tezpur University

35

The English and Foreign Languages University

36

Tripura University

37

University of Allahabad

38

University of Delhi

39

University of Hyderabad

40

Visva Bharati University

41

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

42

Central Sanskrit University, Delhi

43

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University

44

National Sanskrit University

CUET UG 2023 State Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 37 state universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET state universities: 

Name of the University

Barkatullah University

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University

Bhattadev University

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University

Cluster University of Jammu

Cluster University of Srinagar

Cotton University

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

Delhi Technological University

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University

Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Harcourt Butler Technical University

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women

Islamia College of Science and Commerce

Islamic University of Science and Technology

Jamshedpur Women's University

Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University

Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University

Kolhan University

Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Netaji Subhas University of Technology

Nilamber Pitamber University

OPJS University Churu, Rajasthan

Ranchi University

Sardar Patel University of Police Security and Criminal Justice

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka

University of Jammu

University of Kashmir

Vinoba Bhave University

Vikram University

CUET UG 2023 Deemed Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 32 deemed universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET deemed universities: 

Name of the University

Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women

Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth

Dayalbagh Educational Institute

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research

Footwear Design and Development Institute

Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Bengaluru, Karnataka - (Off-Campus)

Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Hyderabad, Telangana - (Off-Campus)

Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - (Main Campus)

Govt. Degree College (Autonomous), Baramulla

Graphic Era University

Gujarat Vidyapith

Gurukula Kangri

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science

JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), Bangalore, Karnataka

Jamia Hamdard

Jaypee Institute of Information Technology

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University)

Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education

Lingaya's Vidyapeeth

Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana, Ambala

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies

Nehru Gram Bharati

Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute

Shobhit University

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed University), NCR Campus

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)

The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU)

Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth

Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation

Yenepoya University

CUET UG 2023 Private Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 133 private universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET private universities:

Name of the University

Amity University, Chhattisgarh 

Amity University, Gurugram

Amity University, Gwalior

Amity University, Jaipur 

Amity University, Jharkhand 

Amity University, Kolkata 

Amity University, Lucknow 

Amity University, Mumbai

Amity University, Nodia

Amity University, Patna

Amity University, Punjab

AISECT University

AKS University

Alliance University

Apeejay Stya University

Apex University, Jaipur

ARKA JAIN University

Arunachal University of Studies

ASBM University

Bahra University (Shimla Hills)

Bhagwant University

Bharatiya Engineering Science and Technology Innovation University

BML Munjal University

Career Point University

Capital University, Koderma, Jharkhand

Chanakya University

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University

Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh

Chitkara University, Punjab

CT University, Ludhiana

DAV University, Jalandhar 

Dr. C.V. Raman University, Vaishali, Bihar

Galgotias University

G D Goenka University, Gurugram, NCR

Geeta University, Panipat, Delhi-NCR, Haryana

GLA University, Mathura 

Gopal Narayan Singh University

Graphic Era Hill University, Haldwani

Graphic Era Hill University, Bhimtal

Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun

Guru Kashi University

Hi-Tech Institute of Engineering & Technology

Himalayan University, Itanagar

IES University

ICFAI University, Dehradun

ICFAI University, Jharkhand

IES University

IFTM University, Moradabad

IILM University, Greater Noida

IILM University, Gurugram

IMS Unison University

IIMT University

Invertis University

ITM Skills University, Navi Mumbai 

ITM University, Gwalior

ITM University, Raipur

ITM Vocational University, Vadodara

Jagan Nath University, Bahadurgarh, Haryana

Jagannath University, Jaipur (Rajasthan)

Jaypee University of Information Technology

Jharkhand Rai University

Joy University

K. K. Modi University

Karnavati University

K.R. Mangalam University

Lohit's Academy College of Commerce

Lovely Professional University

Madhav University

Manav Rachna University

Mangalayatan University, Jabalpur 

Mangalayatan University, Aligarh

Manipal University, Jaipur

Mansarovar Global University

Mewar University

Mody University of Science and Technology

MVN University

Netaji Subhas University

NICMAR University, Pune

NIIT University

Nirwan University, Jaipur

Noida International University

Nowgong College

Om Sterling Global University

Parul University

Presidency University

Quantum University, Roorkee

Rabindranath Tagore University

Radha Govind University, Jharkhand

Ram Krishna Dharmarth Foundation (RKDF) University

Rama University

Ramchandra Chandravansi University

RKDF University, Bhopal

RNB Global University

Sai Nath University

Sangam University

Sanskriti University

Sarala Birla University

School of Management Sciences

Scope Global Skills University

SGT University

Sharda University

Shoolini University

Shri Kaushal Das University, Hanumangarh

Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University

Shri Venkateshwara University

Shyam University, Dausa, Rajasthan

Sikkim Professional University

Somaiya Vidyavihar University

Srinath University

SRM University (Andhra Pradesh)

SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat

Surajmal University

Suresh Gyan Vihar University 

Sushant University

SVKM’s Mithibai College of Arts, Chauhan Institute of Science Amrutben Jivanlal College of Commerce and Economics (Autonomous)

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics (Autonomous)

Swami Vivekanand Subharti University

Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana

Teerthanker Mahaveer University

The ICFAI University, Tripura

The ICFAI University, Jaipur

The ICFAI University, Sikkim

Tribhuvan College of Environment & Development Sciences

United University, Prayagraj

University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee 

University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya

University of Technology, Jaipur

UPES, Dehradun

Usha Martin University

Uttaranchal University, Dehradun

Vivekananda Global University

World University of Design

YBN University

CUET UG 2023 Other Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 3 other universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET private universities:

Name of University

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

Indian Culinary Institute 

Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Mangement

FAQ

How many central universities are participating in the CUET 2023?

In CUET UG 2023, there are 44 central universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses.

How many CUET Colleges or Universities should candidates select in the application form?

Candidates are required to choose 3 CUET-participating universities during the application process.

Does Banaras Hindu University accept CUET scores?

Yes. The Banaras Hindu University shall accept the CUET score for admission to their UG courses. Candidates will be required to clear the cut-off marks of various universities and colleges.

How many state universities are participating in CUET 2023?

In CUET UG 2023, there are 37 state universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses.

