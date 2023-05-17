CUET University 2023: Check List of Participating Universities, Colleges

This year, the number of CUET participating universities and colleges has increased to 242 compared to 90 (in 2022). These universities shall offer admission to UG programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

CUET Participating Universities and Colleges list for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the number of participating universities and colleges has increased to 242 (in 2023) compared to 90 (in 2022). These CUET participating universities and colleges shall use the CUET scores to offer admission to Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).

Highlights of CUET UG 2023

Being the second-largest entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants, CUET-UG 2023 received a total of 16.85 lakh registration out of which 13.99 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based test (CBT). Out of the 13.99 lakh candidates, there are 7.48 lakh boys and 7.51 lakh girls candidates this year. Officials also shared that an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) has been recorded this year compared to the last year’s statistics of applicants.

CUET Universities and Colleges 2023

CUET participating universities and colleges will offer admission to UG courses based on the scores in the CUET exam. Candidates will be required to clear the cut-off marks of various universities and colleges. Candidates are required to choose three CUET-participating universities during the application process. There are 44 central universities including Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindi University, etc. Below, we have compiled the list of all participating central universities and colleges in CUET 2023.

CUET UG 2023 Central Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 44 central universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET central universities:

S. No. Name of Central Universities 1 Aligarh Muslim University 2 Assam University 3 Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University 4 Banaras Hindu University 5 Central University of Andhra Pradesh 6 Central University of South Bihar 7 Central University of Gujarat 8 Central University of Haryana 9 Central University of Himachal Pradesh 10 Central University of Jammu 11 Central University of Jharkhand 12 Central University of Karnataka 13 Central University of Kashmir 14 Central University of Kerala 15 Central University of Odisha 16 Central University of Punjab 17 Central University of Rajasthan 18 Central University of Tamil Nadu 19 Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya 20 Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya 21 Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University 22 Indira Gandhi National Tribal University 23 Jamia Millia Islamia 24 Jawaharlal Nehru University 25 Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya 26 Manipur University 27 Maulana Azad National Urdu University 28 Mizoram University 29 Nagaland University 30 North Eastern Hill University 31 Pondicherry University 32 Rajiv Gandhi University 33 Sikkim University 34 Tezpur University 35 The English and Foreign Languages University 36 Tripura University 37 University of Allahabad 38 University of Delhi 39 University of Hyderabad 40 Visva Bharati University 41 Mahatma Gandhi Central University 42 Central Sanskrit University, Delhi 43 Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University 44 National Sanskrit University

CUET UG 2023 State Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 37 state universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET state universities:

Name of the University Barkatullah University Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Bhattadev University Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University Cluster University of Jammu Cluster University of Srinagar Cotton University Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Delhi Technological University Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Harcourt Butler Technical University Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women Islamia College of Science and Commerce Islamic University of Science and Technology Jamshedpur Women's University Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University Kolhan University Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Netaji Subhas University of Technology Nilamber Pitamber University OPJS University Churu, Rajasthan Ranchi University Sardar Patel University of Police Security and Criminal Justice Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka University of Jammu University of Kashmir Vinoba Bhave University Vikram University

CUET UG 2023 Deemed Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 32 deemed universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET deemed universities:

Name of the University Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth Dayalbagh Educational Institute Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research Footwear Design and Development Institute Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Bengaluru, Karnataka - (Off-Campus) Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Hyderabad, Telangana - (Off-Campus) Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - (Main Campus) Govt. Degree College (Autonomous), Baramulla Graphic Era University Gujarat Vidyapith Gurukula Kangri Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), Bangalore, Karnataka Jamia Hamdard Jaypee Institute of Information Technology Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University) Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education Lingaya's Vidyapeeth Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana, Ambala Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies Nehru Gram Bharati Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute Shobhit University SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed University), NCR Campus Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU) Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation Yenepoya University

CUET UG 2023 Private Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 133 private universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET private universities:

Name of the University Amity University, Chhattisgarh Amity University, Gurugram Amity University, Gwalior Amity University, Jaipur Amity University, Jharkhand Amity University, Kolkata Amity University, Lucknow Amity University, Mumbai Amity University, Nodia Amity University, Patna Amity University, Punjab AISECT University AKS University Alliance University Apeejay Stya University Apex University, Jaipur ARKA JAIN University Arunachal University of Studies ASBM University Bahra University (Shimla Hills) Bhagwant University Bharatiya Engineering Science and Technology Innovation University BML Munjal University Career Point University Capital University, Koderma, Jharkhand Chanakya University Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh Chitkara University, Punjab CT University, Ludhiana DAV University, Jalandhar Dr. C.V. Raman University, Vaishali, Bihar Galgotias University G D Goenka University, Gurugram, NCR Geeta University, Panipat, Delhi-NCR, Haryana GLA University, Mathura Gopal Narayan Singh University Graphic Era Hill University, Haldwani Graphic Era Hill University, Bhimtal Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun Guru Kashi University Hi-Tech Institute of Engineering & Technology Himalayan University, Itanagar IES University ICFAI University, Dehradun ICFAI University, Jharkhand IES University IFTM University, Moradabad IILM University, Greater Noida IILM University, Gurugram IMS Unison University IIMT University Invertis University ITM Skills University, Navi Mumbai ITM University, Gwalior ITM University, Raipur ITM Vocational University, Vadodara Jagan Nath University, Bahadurgarh, Haryana Jagannath University, Jaipur (Rajasthan) Jaypee University of Information Technology Jharkhand Rai University Joy University K. K. Modi University Karnavati University K.R. Mangalam University Lohit's Academy College of Commerce Lovely Professional University Madhav University Manav Rachna University Mangalayatan University, Jabalpur Mangalayatan University, Aligarh Manipal University, Jaipur Mansarovar Global University Mewar University Mody University of Science and Technology MVN University Netaji Subhas University NICMAR University, Pune NIIT University Nirwan University, Jaipur Noida International University Nowgong College Om Sterling Global University Parul University Presidency University Quantum University, Roorkee Rabindranath Tagore University Radha Govind University, Jharkhand Ram Krishna Dharmarth Foundation (RKDF) University Rama University Ramchandra Chandravansi University RKDF University, Bhopal RNB Global University Sai Nath University Sangam University Sanskriti University Sarala Birla University School of Management Sciences Scope Global Skills University SGT University Sharda University Shoolini University Shri Kaushal Das University, Hanumangarh Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University Shri Venkateshwara University Shyam University, Dausa, Rajasthan Sikkim Professional University Somaiya Vidyavihar University Srinath University SRM University (Andhra Pradesh) SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat Surajmal University Suresh Gyan Vihar University Sushant University SVKM’s Mithibai College of Arts, Chauhan Institute of Science Amrutben Jivanlal College of Commerce and Economics (Autonomous) SVKM’s Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics (Autonomous) Swami Vivekanand Subharti University Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana Teerthanker Mahaveer University The ICFAI University, Tripura The ICFAI University, Jaipur The ICFAI University, Sikkim Tribhuvan College of Environment & Development Sciences United University, Prayagraj University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya University of Technology, Jaipur UPES, Dehradun Usha Martin University Uttaranchal University, Dehradun Vivekananda Global University World University of Design YBN University

CUET UG 2023 Other Universities List

In CUET UG 2023, there are 3 other universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET private universities: