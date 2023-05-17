CUET University 2023: Check List of Participating Universities, Colleges

CUET Participating Universities and Colleges list for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2023 has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year, the number of participating universities and colleges has increased to 242 (in 2023) compared to 90 (in 2022). These CUET participating universities and colleges shall use the CUET scores to offer admission to Undergraduate Programmes (UG) in all 44 Central Universities and other colleges for the academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).
Highlights of CUET UG 2023
Being the second-largest entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants, CUET-UG 2023 received a total of 16.85 lakh registration out of which 13.99 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the computer-based test (CBT). Out of the 13.99 lakh candidates, there are 7.48 lakh boys and 7.51 lakh girls candidates this year. Officials also shared that an increase of 4 lakh candidates (41%) has been recorded this year compared to the last year’s statistics of applicants.
CUET Universities and Colleges 2023
CUET participating universities and colleges will offer admission to UG courses based on the scores in the CUET exam. Candidates will be required to clear the cut-off marks of various universities and colleges. Candidates are required to choose three CUET-participating universities during the application process. There are 44 central universities including Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindi University, etc. Below, we have compiled the list of all participating central universities and colleges in CUET 2023.
CUET UG 2023 Central Universities List
In CUET UG 2023, there are 44 central universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET central universities:
Name of Central Universities
Aligarh Muslim University
Assam University
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
Banaras Hindu University
Central University of Andhra Pradesh
Central University of South Bihar
Central University of Gujarat
Central University of Haryana
Central University of Himachal Pradesh
Central University of Jammu
Central University of Jharkhand
Central University of Karnataka
Central University of Kashmir
Central University of Kerala
Central University of Odisha
Central University of Punjab
Central University of Rajasthan
Central University of Tamil Nadu
Dr. Harisingh Gaur Vishwa Vidyalaya
Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
Manipur University
Maulana Azad National Urdu University
Mizoram University
Nagaland University
North Eastern Hill University
Pondicherry University
Rajiv Gandhi University
Sikkim University
Tezpur University
The English and Foreign Languages University
Tripura University
University of Allahabad
University of Delhi
University of Hyderabad
Visva Bharati University
Mahatma Gandhi Central University
Central Sanskrit University, Delhi
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
National Sanskrit University
CUET UG 2023 State Universities List
In CUET UG 2023, there are 37 state universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET state universities:
Name of the University
Barkatullah University
Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University
Bhattadev University
Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University
Cluster University of Jammu
Cluster University of Srinagar
Cotton University
Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University
Delhi Technological University
Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi
Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University
Govt. College for Women, Parade Ground, Jammu
Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
Harcourt Butler Technical University
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women
Islamia College of Science and Commerce
Islamic University of Science and Technology
Jamshedpur Women's University
Jharkhand Raksha Shakti University
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University
Kolhan University
Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
Netaji Subhas University of Technology
Nilamber Pitamber University
OPJS University Churu, Rajasthan
Ranchi University
Sardar Patel University of Police Security and Criminal Justice
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University
Sido Kanhu Murmu University, Dumka
University of Jammu
University of Kashmir
Vinoba Bhave University
Vikram University
CUET UG 2023 Deemed Universities List
In CUET UG 2023, there are 32 deemed universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET deemed universities:
Name of the University
Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education for Women
Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth
Dayalbagh Educational Institute
Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research
Footwear Design and Development Institute
Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Bengaluru, Karnataka - (Off-Campus)
Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Hyderabad, Telangana - (Off-Campus)
Gandhi Institute of Technology And Management, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh - (Main Campus)
Govt. Degree College (Autonomous), Baramulla
Graphic Era University
Gujarat Vidyapith
Gurukula Kangri
Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science
JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), Bangalore, Karnataka
Jamia Hamdard
Jaypee Institute of Information Technology
Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education
Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (Deemed to be University)
Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education
Lingaya's Vidyapeeth
Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Mullana, Ambala
Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies
Nehru Gram Bharati
Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education
Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute
Shobhit University
SRM Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed University), NCR Campus
Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS)
The Gandhigram Rural Institute (DTBU)
Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth
Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation
Yenepoya University
CUET UG 2023 Private Universities List
In CUET UG 2023, there are 133 private universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET private universities:
Name of the University
Amity University, Chhattisgarh
Amity University, Gurugram
Amity University, Gwalior
Amity University, Jaipur
Amity University, Jharkhand
Amity University, Kolkata
Amity University, Lucknow
Amity University, Mumbai
Amity University, Nodia
Amity University, Patna
Amity University, Punjab
AISECT University
AKS University
Alliance University
Apeejay Stya University
Apex University, Jaipur
ARKA JAIN University
Arunachal University of Studies
ASBM University
Bahra University (Shimla Hills)
Bhagwant University
Bharatiya Engineering Science and Technology Innovation University
BML Munjal University
Career Point University
Capital University, Koderma, Jharkhand
Chanakya University
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University
Chitkara University, Himachal Pradesh
Chitkara University, Punjab
CT University, Ludhiana
DAV University, Jalandhar
Dr. C.V. Raman University, Vaishali, Bihar
Galgotias University
G D Goenka University, Gurugram, NCR
Geeta University, Panipat, Delhi-NCR, Haryana
GLA University, Mathura
Gopal Narayan Singh University
Graphic Era Hill University, Haldwani
Graphic Era Hill University, Bhimtal
Graphic Era Hill University, Dehradun
Guru Kashi University
Hi-Tech Institute of Engineering & Technology
Himalayan University, Itanagar
IES University
ICFAI University, Dehradun
ICFAI University, Jharkhand
IES University
IFTM University, Moradabad
IILM University, Greater Noida
IILM University, Gurugram
IMS Unison University
IIMT University
Invertis University
ITM Skills University, Navi Mumbai
ITM University, Gwalior
ITM University, Raipur
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara
Jagan Nath University, Bahadurgarh, Haryana
Jagannath University, Jaipur (Rajasthan)
Jaypee University of Information Technology
Jharkhand Rai University
Joy University
K. K. Modi University
Karnavati University
K.R. Mangalam University
Lohit's Academy College of Commerce
Lovely Professional University
Madhav University
Manav Rachna University
Mangalayatan University, Jabalpur
Mangalayatan University, Aligarh
Manipal University, Jaipur
Mansarovar Global University
Mewar University
Mody University of Science and Technology
MVN University
Netaji Subhas University
NICMAR University, Pune
NIIT University
Nirwan University, Jaipur
Noida International University
Nowgong College
Om Sterling Global University
Parul University
Presidency University
Quantum University, Roorkee
Rabindranath Tagore University
Radha Govind University, Jharkhand
Ram Krishna Dharmarth Foundation (RKDF) University
Rama University
Ramchandra Chandravansi University
RKDF University, Bhopal
RNB Global University
Sai Nath University
Sangam University
Sanskriti University
Sarala Birla University
School of Management Sciences
Scope Global Skills University
SGT University
Sharda University
Shoolini University
Shri Kaushal Das University, Hanumangarh
Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University
Shri Venkateshwara University
Shyam University, Dausa, Rajasthan
Sikkim Professional University
Somaiya Vidyavihar University
Srinath University
SRM University (Andhra Pradesh)
SRM University, Delhi-NCR, Sonepat
Surajmal University
Suresh Gyan Vihar University
Sushant University
SVKM’s Mithibai College of Arts, Chauhan Institute of Science Amrutben Jivanlal College of Commerce and Economics (Autonomous)
SVKM’s Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics (Autonomous)
Swami Vivekanand Subharti University
Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana
Teerthanker Mahaveer University
The ICFAI University, Tripura
The ICFAI University, Jaipur
The ICFAI University, Sikkim
Tribhuvan College of Environment & Development Sciences
United University, Prayagraj
University of Engineering and Technology, Roorkee
University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya
University of Technology, Jaipur
UPES, Dehradun
Usha Martin University
Uttaranchal University, Dehradun
Vivekananda Global University
World University of Design
YBN University
CUET UG 2023 Other Universities List
In CUET UG 2023, there are 3 other universities in India participating in CUET to offer admission to UG courses. Below, we have shared the complete list of CUET private universities:
Name of University
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
Indian Culinary Institute
Indian Institute of Tourism & Travel Mangement