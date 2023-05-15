CUET Geography Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

CUET Geography Syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is the exam conducting body for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for the academic session 2023-24. Check here the latest exam pattern and download the official CUET geography syllabus pdf.

CUET Geography Syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), has released the official syllabus for Geography for all eligible candidates who are appearing for the exam this year. The NTA grants admission to successful candidates into all UG programmes in all Central Universities for the academic year 2023-24.

In this article, candidates can find the CUET geography syllabus pdf along with the latest exam pattern, best books, and preparation strategies.

CUET Geography Syllabus 2023 PDF

Below, candidates can download the official syllabus pdf as released by the NTA:

CUET Geography Syllabus 2023 PDF Download PDF

CUET Geography Syllabus 2023

The geography syllabus for the CUET exam is divided into two major parts which include five units each. There are several sub-sections in each of the two sections. All the units must be studied to develop a coherent understanding of the syllabus. The two sections are as follows: part 1 - Fundamentals of Human Geography and part 2 – India: People and Economy.

In the table below, we have shared detailed unit-wise topics for the CUET Geography syllabus:

Part 1: Fundamentals of Human Geography Unit-1: Human Geography: Nature and Scope Unit II: People Population of the world – distribution, density and growth

Population change-spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population change

Age-sex ratio; rural-urban composition

Human development – concept; selected indicators, international comparisons Unit III: Human Activities Primary activities – concept and changing trends; gathering, pastoral, mining, subsistence agriculture, modern agriculture; people engaged in agriculture and allied activities – some examples from selected countries

Secondary activities – concept; manufacturing: agro-processing, household, small scale, large scale; people engaged in secondary activities – some examples from selected countries

Tertiary activities – concept; trade, transport and communication; services; people engaged in tertiary activities – some examples from selected countries

Quaternary activities – concept; knowledge-based industries; people engaged in quaternary activities – some examples from selected countries Unit IV: Transport, Communication and International Trade Land transport – roads, railways – rail network; trans-continental railways

Water transport- inland waterways; major ocean routes

Air transport – Intercontinental air routes

Oil and gas pipelines

Satellite communication and cyberspace; International trade – Basis and changing patterns; ports as gateways of international trade, the role of WTO in International trade. Unit V: Human Settlements Settlement types – rural and urban; morphology of cities (case study); distribution of megacities; problems of human settlements in developing countries

Part 2: India: People and Economy Unit-1: People Population - Population: distribution, density and growth; composition of the population - linguistic, religious; sex, rural-urban and occupational - regional variations in the growth of population

Migration - international, national – causes and consequences

Human development – selected indicators and regional patterns

Population, environment and development Unit II: Human Settlements Rural settlements – types and distribution

Urban settlements – types, distribution and functional classification Unit III: Resources and Development Land resources – general land use; agricultural land use – major crops; agricultural development and problems, common property resources

Water resources – availability and utilization – irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation methods – rainwater harvesting and watershed management (one case study related to participatory watershed management to be introduced)

Mineral and energy resources – metallic and non-metallic minerals and their distribution; conventional and non-conventional energy sources

Industries – types and distribution; industrial location and clustering; changing pattern of selected industries – iron and steel, cotton textiles, sugar, petrochemicals, and knowledge-based industries; the impact of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation on industrial location

Planning in India – target area planning (case study); the idea of sustainable development (case study) Unit IV: Transport, Communication and International Trade Transport and communication — roads, railways, waterways and airways; oil and gas pipelines; national electric grids; communication networking – radio, television, satellite and internet

International trade — changing pattern of India’s foreign trade; seaports and their hinterland and airports Unit V: Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal

Urbanisation-rural-urban migration; the problem of slums

Land Degradation

CUET Geography Exam Pattern 2023

As per the exam pattern, there shall be one question paper that will comprise 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) out of which 40 questions need to be attempted. To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

As per the marking scheme,

For each correct answer, 5 marks shall be awarded.

If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given (+5) marks.

For each wrong answer, ( -1) will be deducted.

Unanswered/Marked for Review questions will be given no mark (0).

Sections Medium of the Question Paper Total Number of Questions Number of Questions to be Attempted Section 2 – Domain Specific Paper English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu 50 40

How to Prepare for CUET Geography?

In order to ace the geography section, candidates must adhere to the best preparation strategies, tips and tricks. Below, you can check the important tips:

Analyse the entire syllabus before you begin your preparation. Take an entrance exam to understand the syllabus and exam pattern. Do an analysis of your performance to understand your strong and weak areas after taking a few mock tests.

Gather your study material, expert-recommended books, or join a study group accordingly. Always refer to one trusted source for your study material, CUET study notes, important topics, sample questions, etc.

Solve mock tests, past years’ question papers, and sample papers as much as possible. Ensure you allot enough time in your study plan to practice solving these after the end of each unit.

Make sure you refer to the NCERT books to keep your basics clear of every topic. It is easy to solve complex questions once you have clarity of concepts. Clear all your doubts with your teachers or mentors.

Prepare your study plan that includes dedicated time for each topic and solving papers from previous years, sample papers, etc. Remember to keep a timetable so that you can track your progress and performance accordingly after every study session.

Best Books for CUET Geography Syllabus

Often, candidates face difficulty while choosing the right set of books to study for the CUET syllabus. Due to this, candidates are unable to explore the best study practices, topics to focus on, best guides for acing the exam, etc.

Therefore, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled a list of books one must refer to while studying geography subject in the CUET exam. As per the NTA, the NCERT books play a pivotal role in laying the foundation of knowledge.