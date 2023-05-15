CUET Geography Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

CUET Geography Syllabus: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), has released the official syllabus for Geography for all eligible candidates who are appearing for the exam this year. The NTA grants admission to successful candidates into all UG programmes in all Central Universities for the academic year 2023-24.
In this article, candidates can find the CUET geography syllabus pdf along with the latest exam pattern, best books, and preparation strategies.
CUET Geography Syllabus 2023 PDF
Below, candidates can download the official syllabus pdf as released by the NTA:
CUET Geography Syllabus 2023
The geography syllabus for the CUET exam is divided into two major parts which include five units each. There are several sub-sections in each of the two sections. All the units must be studied to develop a coherent understanding of the syllabus. The two sections are as follows: part 1 - Fundamentals of Human Geography and part 2 – India: People and Economy.
In the table below, we have shared detailed unit-wise topics for the CUET Geography syllabus:
Part 1: Fundamentals of Human Geography
Unit-1: Human Geography: Nature and Scope
Unit II: People
Unit III: Human Activities
Unit IV: Transport, Communication and International Trade
Unit V: Human Settlements
Part 2: India: People and Economy
Unit-1: People
Unit II: Human Settlements
Unit III: Resources and Development
Unit IV: Transport, Communication and International Trade
Unit V: Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems
CUET Geography Exam Pattern 2023
As per the exam pattern, there shall be one question paper that will comprise 50 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) out of which 40 questions need to be attempted. To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.
As per the marking scheme,
- For each correct answer, 5 marks shall be awarded.
- If more than one option is found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
- If all options are found to be correct then (+5) marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
- If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given (+5) marks.
- For each wrong answer, (-1) will be deducted.
- Unanswered/Marked for Review questions will be given no mark (0).
Sections
Medium of the Question Paper
Total Number of Questions
Number of Questions to be Attempted
Section 2 – Domain Specific Paper
English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu
50
40
How to Prepare for CUET Geography?
In order to ace the geography section, candidates must adhere to the best preparation strategies, tips and tricks. Below, you can check the important tips:
- Analyse the entire syllabus before you begin your preparation. Take an entrance exam to understand the syllabus and exam pattern. Do an analysis of your performance to understand your strong and weak areas after taking a few mock tests.
- Gather your study material, expert-recommended books, or join a study group accordingly. Always refer to one trusted source for your study material, CUET study notes, important topics, sample questions, etc.
- Solve mock tests, past years’ question papers, and sample papers as much as possible. Ensure you allot enough time in your study plan to practice solving these after the end of each unit.
- Make sure you refer to the NCERT books to keep your basics clear of every topic. It is easy to solve complex questions once you have clarity of concepts. Clear all your doubts with your teachers or mentors.
- Prepare your study plan that includes dedicated time for each topic and solving papers from previous years, sample papers, etc. Remember to keep a timetable so that you can track your progress and performance accordingly after every study session.
Best Books for CUET Geography Syllabus
Often, candidates face difficulty while choosing the right set of books to study for the CUET syllabus. Due to this, candidates are unable to explore the best study practices, topics to focus on, best guides for acing the exam, etc.
Therefore, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled a list of books one must refer to while studying geography subject in the CUET exam. As per the NTA, the NCERT books play a pivotal role in laying the foundation of knowledge.
Book Name
Author Name
Objective Geography
Abhishek Dubey/Oswal
Class XI and XII Geography Textbook
|
NCERT