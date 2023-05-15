CUET City Intimation Slip 2023 Released, Download CUET UG City Intimation Slip At cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET Exam 2023: NTA has issued the exam city intimation slip for CUET UG 2023 exam in online mode. Registered candidates can check and download it from the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in. Check details here

CUET 2023 City Intimation Slip: The National Testing Agency has released the exam city intimation slip for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate exam 2023 online. Candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can check and download the city intimation slip through the candidate's portal from the official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in.

They have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window. Candidates should note that the exam city advance slip and admit card are not the same, the city slip provides the details about the exam centre, whereas the admit card is another important document that needs to be carried at the test centre on the day of the exam.

The CUET UG exam city slip was earlier scheduled to be released on April 30, 2023, but later it got extended till May 14. As per the schedule, the examination authority will release the CUET UG admit card 2023 three days before the commencement of the entrance exam.

CUET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip - Direct Link (Click Here)

CUET UG 2023 Exam Schedule

According to the official schedule, the CUET UG entrance exam will be conducted in 13 languages, in online computer-based-test (CBT) mode. Candidates can check the important dates in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates CUET UG Exam 2023 May 21 to May 31, 2023 Reserve dates for CUET UG Exam 2023 June 1 to June 7, 2023 CUET UG Admit Card 2023 3 days before the exam Declaration of CUET UG Result 2023 To be announced

How to download CUET City Intimation Slip 2023?

Candidates who have already registered for the CUET UG exam 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the exam city slip through official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA-CUET i.e. cuet.smarath.ac.in

Step 2: Login through the candidate's portal available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required credentials such as application number and date of birth/password to proceed further

Step 4: The CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the new window

Step 5: Download the city slip and take a few printouts of it for future reference

Details Mentioned on the CUET UG Samarth City Allotment Letter 2023

The CUET UG 2023 exam city intimation slip consists of the necessary details of the subject, language, medium of the exam, and the city where candidates will be allotted seats. Candidates must check the below-given details on their CUET UG city intimation slip.

Candidate’s name

Photograph of the candidate

Roll number

Exam centre

Exam city

Subject details

Medium of the exam

Exam date

What to do if there's an error in downloading the CUET UG City Intimation Slip 2023?

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for CUET UG 2023, then there's no need to worry, he/she can contact to the officials by contacting them on the given number i.e. 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700. They can also send their queries via e-mail at cuetug@nta.ac.in.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023

The examination authority will release the CUET UG admit card 2023 three days prior to the date of the exam. Once released, candidates can check and download it through the official website of NTA. The CUET UG admit card is a mandatory document that includes the details such as candidate's name, roll number, exam date and time, date of birth and other exam-related guidelines. Candidates are advised to carry their hall tickets at the exam centre, as no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without it.

