CUET Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Check Important Topics, Latest Exam Pattern, Books, and Preparation Strategy Here

CUET Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Candidates who aspire to pursue their education in chemistry at the undergraduate level must check the CUET Chemistry syllabus. Check out the latest Chemistry syllabus for the CUET exam along with the exam pattern here!

CUET Chemistry Syllabus 2023: The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all UG programmes in all Central Universities. The CUET syllabus is divided into three sections i.e. Section 1A and Section 1B, which include general and special languages; Section 2-Domain; and Section 3-General Test.

Furthermore, Section 2 of the CUET exam includes 27 Domains specific subjects. The CUET Chemistry section is one of the domains of Section 2.

Candidates who have opted for chemistry as their domain should check the latest CUET Chemistry syllabus and exam pattern to get insights into the important topics and weightage distribution to maximise their qualifying chances. As per the previous year's exam analysis, the overall difficulty level of this chemistry section has been moderate.

In this article, we have shared the CUET Chemistry syllabus along with the exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books in detail.

CUET Chemistry Syllabus 2023 PDF

Before applying, candidates are requested to go through the official syllabus link provided below.

CUET Chemistry Syllabus 2023 PDF Download PDF CUET Chemistry Syllabus 2023 PDF (Hindi) Download PDF

Chemistry is one of the domain-specific subjects in Section 2 of the CUET 2023 exam. There are 27 Domains specific subjects being offered under this section. A candidate may choose any subject desired by the applicable university or universities.

Topics of CUET Chemistry Syllabus 2023

The CUET Chemistry syllabus is further divided into various subsections. It carries a total of 50 questions covering both organic and inorganic chemistry, out of which 40 need to be attempted. Check out the topic of the CUET Chemistry syllabus below:

Unit I: Solid State

Unit II: Solutions

Unit III: Electrochemistry

Unit IV: Chemical Kinetics

Unit V: Surface Chemistry

Unit VI: General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements

Unit VII: p-Block Elements

Unit VIII: d and f Block Elements

Unit IX Coordination Compounds

Unit X: Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

Unit XI: Alcohols, Phenols, and Ethers

Unit XII: Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids

Unit XIII: Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen

Unit XIV: Biomolecules

Unit XV: Polymers

Unit XVI: Chemistry in Everyday Life

CUET Chemistry Syllabus 2023: Exam Pattern

After analysing the syllabus, one should check the CUET chemistry exam pattern to understand the exam format, weightage distribution, and marking scheme. There shall be one question paper that will have 50 questions, of which 40 need to be attempted. Let’s look at the exam pattern in detail below:

The section will carry objective-type multiple-choice questions

As per the CUET chemistry marking scheme, 5 marks will be awarded for every correct answer, and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in the test.

Subject Number of Questions Number of Questions to be attempted Maximum Marks Biology 50 40 200

How to Prepare the CUET Chemistry Syllabus

The CUET Chemistry section is one of the tricky and t domain subjects of the CUET 2023 exam. Therefore, it is crucial for the candidates to understand the CUET Chemistry syllabus thoroughly and identify the topics important for the exam. Check out the list of the best CUET Chemistry preparation tips and tricks to excel in this section:

Go through the CUET Chemistry syllabus and exam pattern carefully before commencing the preparation. This will help you to understand the topics that need to be covered in the exam.

Formulate a timetable in a manner that you get sufficient time to revise everything at the end of the day.

Memorise formulas, short-cut tricks, etc to boost question-solving speed with full accuracy.

Pick the best books and study resources recommended by experts and previous toppers as it will help you to clear the concepts and finish the entire syllabus in the decided time.

Solve previous year's question papers, CUET sample papers, and mock tests to check the level of your preparation. Moreover, it will allow you to focus on the weak areas that require improvement.

Best Books for CUET Chemistry Syllabus

Candidates should choose the best CUET Chemistry books based on the latest trends and formats to excel in this section. The right books and resources will help them to cover all the topics prescribed in the CUET Chemistry syllabus. The section-wise books for the Chemistry sections are listed below: